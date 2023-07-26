Angkor Announces Stock Option Grant

Grande Prairie, July 26, 2023 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK) and (OTC:ANKOF) ("Angkor" or the "Company") announces the Company has issued 5,100,000 common share purchase options (the "Options", and each an "Option") pursuant to the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan").

The Company issued 5,100,000 Options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company, who are eligible to receive the Options under the Plan. Each Option grants the holder the right to purchase one Common Share at a purchase price of $0.08 per Common Share for a period of 5 years from the date of issue. Accordingly, the Options expire July 25, 2028.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across the country. The company holds three mineral exploration licenses in the country and in late 2022, its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia. Angkor's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada proves its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects across expanding jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

