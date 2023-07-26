Orbit Garant Provides Update On Its Drilling Operations In QuÉbec

VAL-D'OR, QC, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company") today announced that it has now restarted operations on all its surface and underground drilling projects in Québec that had been previously suspended due to the impact of wildfires in the province.

"As expected, following the suspension of our drilling operations in Québec throughout much of June, we started ramping up these drilling projects in early July and we have now fully resumed our operations," said Pierre Alexandre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orbit Garant. "There are currently no wildfires in the areas where our projects are located, and we look forward to resuming a productive summer drilling season."

About Orbit Garant

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 212 drill rigs and approximately 1,300 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

