Outcrop Silver Announces Marketing Services Agreement

VANCOUVER, July 26, 2023 - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG1) ("Outcrop Silver") has been requested by the TSX Venture Exchange to issue a clarification on current promotional activities with Mr. Robert Sinn.

Outcrop Silver entered into a marketing services agreement with Mr. Robert Sinn on November 16, 2022, whereby fees of US$15,000 were paid in November 2022. The services were extended for six (6) months from May 2023 to November 2023, whereby fees of US$10,000 were paid in June 2023. The services included featured articles on Outcrop Silver and coverage of news flow on social media. Robert Sinn is at arm's length to Outcrop Silver, and neither holds any securities of Outcrop Silver nor has any interest, direct or indirect, in the company.

Robert Sinn is a trader, portfolio manager, and analyst in capital markets. Mr. Sinn studied finance and real estate at University and has been blogging about the stock market, precious metals, and mining for over a decade. Mr. Sinn is based in Florida, USA.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is advancing the Santa Ana high-grade silver deposit with exploration activities aiming to expand the current mineral resource. Santa Ana is being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with decades of experience in Colombia.

