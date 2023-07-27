SilverCrest Provides Notice of Updated Technical Report Results

VANCOUVER, July 27, 2023 - SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") announces that it will release results from its Updated Technical Report ("the Report") on Monday, July 31, 2023 after market close. SilverCrest will hold a conference call to discuss the results of the Report on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT.
Conference Call and Webcast
Conference Call Dial-In Numbers:
Toronto: +1-416-764-8624 North America Toll Free: 1-888-259-6580 Conference ID: 01537394
ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC. SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals producer headquartered in Vancouver, BC, with an ongoing initiative to increase its asset base by expanding current resources and reserves, acquiring, discovering and developing high value precious metals projects and ultimately operating multiple silver-gold mines in the Americas. The Company's principal focus is its Las Chispas Operation in Sonora, Mexico. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.
