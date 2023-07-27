Renforth adds McCart Nickel Property to Ontario Exploration Property Portfolio

June 27th - Pickering, Ontario - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") would like to inform shareholders that the mineralized McCart Nickel Property, located approximately 15 km west of Iroquois Falls, Ontario, along Highway 11, has been added to Renforth's Ontario exploration property portfolio.

About McCart

Historic work on the McCart Property is recorded as early as 1917 with the documentation of nickel on the property. Less than a dozen recorded exploration programs between the first documented in 1917 and the present day have occurred, however, they continued to define nickel occurrences, with the result that a strike length of approximately 600m, limited only by a lack of outcrop, has been outlined consisting of nickel mineralization controlled by the basalt contact of the intrusive body where dunite lies in sheared contact with the komatiitic volcanics. Currently the main sulphidic zone has been outlined as 3-4m wide on surface, consisting of disseminated and net-textured pyyrhotite with minor chalcopyrite and pentlandite. In addition to this a historic trench on the property exposes graphitic mudstones with traces of albitization and oxidation, there is also a large body of unrecorded and unexplored felsic volcanics present to the south on the property.

Grab samples taken in a brief property visit in November 2022 confirmed the presence of nickel on the property with a high grab of 0.236% Ni taken from a historic trench showing 10-15% pyyrhotite, this sample was proximal to a historic result of 4,100ppm Ni from prospecting and thin section work completed by Cunnison & Pyke between 1991-93, this information is taken from the public record. Renforth notes two cautions to the reader with regard to this information (1) a grab sample is selective in nature and not reflective of the entirety of the lithology on the property, or the property itself, and (2) historic work is not to be unduly relied upon, while it is presumed the work was carried out in an acceptable and workmanlike manner by geoscientists there is no original material remaining for verification and the technology, assay methodology and certification standards have changed in the intervening years. The reference to historic work is for indicative purposes only.

Renforth acquired the 9 staked claims that currently form the McCart property though an assignment of the claims, at no cost, and own 100% of the rights to the claims with no encumbrances. Renforth anticipates that these claims will be visited at some point in the Fall of 2023 for initial prospecting work by Renforth.

The sample referred to above from November 2022 was taken in the field by Brian H. Newton P. Geo, sealed and delivered via bonded courier to the facilities of ALS Canada Ltd. in Sudbury, Ontario where they were processed using service codes PGM-MS23L and ME-MS61 for assays of low level pgm elements and 48 element four acid ICP digestion.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Brian H. Newton PGeo, a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

