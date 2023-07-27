Cascade Copper Introduces the Fire Mountain Copper Porphyry Project

Reveals intense porphyry style veining, July 27, 2023 - Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE:CASC) ("Cascade" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that they have compiled all historic data from their Fire Mountain Porphyry Project in Southern BC. The Fire Mountain Copper Porphyry project is a large, 79.13 square kilometre, potential "Flagship" project with significant surface assay results, intensive veining, and impressive alteration, all indicating porphyry style mineralization. The Project is located approximately 13km south of the Rogers Creek Project within the Cascade Magmatic Arc. The receding snow and ice cover has exposed some very prospective geology that has yet to be explored. Cascade Copper has planned an exploration program to generate targets for future drilling.

Jeffrey Ackert, Cascade Copper's President and CEO remarks "The previous exploration work at Fire Mountain has shown some impressive values of copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum. We are extremely keen to get on the ground and follow up on these historic results. By all indications we have a significant mineralized porphyry system at Fire Mountain."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Location of the Fire Mountain Copper Porphyry Project within the Cascade Magmatic Arc showing locations of nearby porphyry and epithermal deposits.

Previous Exploration Highlights*

The Fire Mountain project has only had surface exploration work in the past and has not been drilled. The recent depletion of year round snow cover has exposed a large >2km by 600m area of copper porphyry style mineralization, veining, and alteration now referred to as the "Inferno Zone". The company completed an airborne LiDAR survey and airborne magnetic survey that has revealed important structures and alteration patterns that have helped prioritize this year's exploration program.

Inferno Zone

Recent discovery of porphyry-related veining, alteration, and mineralization assaying up to 14.96 g/t Au, 1.58% Cu, and 52 g/t Ag in quartz-magnetite-chalcopyrite-epidote assemblage vein sets in multiple orientations

Historic trenching of tuff breccia assayed up to 1.4 g/t Au, 0.91% Cu, and 19 g/t Ag

Historic tuff breccia rock samples assayed up to 3.91g/t Au, 0.21% Cu, and 11 g/t Ag

Historic quartz-vein stockwork samples assayed up to 4.16 g/t Au, 1.88% Cu, and 65 g/t Ag

Lilabet Zone

Historic Minfile reports breccia zone chip sample assaying 1.29% Cu and 38 g/t Ag over 100m

Money Spinner Vein Zone

Historic chip sampling of the NW-trending, ~1.2m wide by 300m+ long, ribboned epithermal quartz Money Spinner vein assayed 26.25 g/t Au while another parallel vein system ~200m east assayed 13.63 g/t Au

MolyCop Zone

Historic soil and rock sampling within the Rogers Creek Pluton proper ~2-3km east of the Inferno Zone outlined three distinct 1-2km diameter wide zones of significant Cu-Mo-Au-W-Bi porphyry pathfinder element associations at northeast structural intersections along a 7km major north-northwest arc-parallel fault system

The minimal prospecting and sampling of the two northern zones within the Rogers Creek Pluton discovered multiple showings of copper-molybdenum mineralization along new logging roads. Molybdenite +/- chalcopyrite are observed in veins and on fractures and joint planes with values up to 1.56% Cu, 3.84 g/t Au, 75 g/t Ag, and 241 ppm Mo in grab samples



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Location of Showings at Fire Mountain with Google Satellite image as a background*.

LiDAR and Airborne Magnetic Surveys

Cascade Copper commissioned an airborne LiDAR survey in 2022 in order to create an accurate elevation model and to analyze the structural complexity of the project area. The LiDAR survey produced exceptional detail that will allow the Company to interpret the controls on mineralization at Fire Mountain. The LiDAR has shown geologic boundaries, major normal fault and thrust fault systems that cross the project as well as structures within the Rogers Creek Pluton that have associated anomalous porphyry pathfinder minerals (See Figure 3 below).

The Company has combined two individual airborne magnetic surveys that show a strong correlation with mineralization and high magnetic intensity in the central portion of the property and correlation of lower magnetic intensity, structural complexity, and the above mentioned porphyry pathfinder minerals in the East. The highly magnetic central portion of the project (See Figure 4 below) is interpreted to be a zone of hydrothermal alteration with magnetite, copper, and gold enrichment. The majority of the recent surface sampling and high copper and gold values have been associated with this highly underexplored magnetic zone (See Figures 5 and 6 below).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: LiDAR image showing well defined structural detail. Note structural intersections within the Rogers Creek Pluton



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Airborne Magnetic Survey indicates areas of high magnetic intensity associated with magnetite, copper, and gold mineralization as well as low magnetic intensity associated with the structural intersections within the Rogers Creek Pluton.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5: Inferno Zone at Fire Mountain with all previous copper values from surface sampling*. Note the location of the Fire Creek Thrust in relation to the highly magnetic zone in Figure 4.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 6: Inferno Zone at Fire Mountain with all previous gold and silver values from surface sampling* Note the location of the Fire Creek Thrust in relation to the highly magnetic zone in Figure 4.

References for Historical Data

*Please note that all assay values contained within this release are from previous operators, considered to be "historical" in nature, and have not been independently verified by Cascade Copper. The values have been extracted from publicly available government resources including Assessment Reports and MinFile inventory details and it is unknown what type of quality-control programs were performed at the time.

Planned Exploration

Cascade Copper plans to perform surface mapping and sampling at the main copper gold trend as well as do some reconnaissance prospecting within the Rogers Creek Pluton to follow up on the anomalous pathfinder minerals found in the structurally complex area. Several lines of IP are planned to evaluate the response that may indicate potential deeper mineralization. If the IP response is favourable, infill IP will be completed before core drilling is initiated.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Shannon Baird, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Cascade Copper Corp.

About Cascade Copper

The Corporation is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of copper based mineral resource properties. Cascade is focused on copper and gold, porphyry and epithermal deposits in British Columbia. Cascade's priority is to conduct exploration, including drilling on its flagship Rogers Creek Property located in the Coast Mountain Belt of British Columbia, 90 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. Cascade currently has three active projects, including the Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project, the Bendor Gold Project, and the flagship Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project. It has recently signed an LOI to purchase 90% of the Copper Plateau Copper Porphyry project located in South Central BC.

