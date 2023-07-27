Forest Fires Delay Plans for Slave Lake Zinc

Vancouver, July 27, 2023 - Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") With the expansion of the forest fire issues in the Northwest Territories, the Territorial government has expropriated all the rotary wing aircraft available in the N.W.T. to support the efforts to fight the expanding forest fire problem. Fixed wing aircraft are also have significant issues in operating under the current conditions.

Consequently, Slave Lake Zinc has had to postpone the proposed ground exploration recognisance program that was scheduled. We will resume these plans as soon as practicable and look even more forward to advancing our exciting critical metals suite of minerals.

About Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. is a company that aims to unlock the potential of its O'Connor Lake property, a historic site rich in zinc, lead, and copper, situated in Canada's Northwest Territories. This property, found to the south of the Great Slave Lake and east of the Pine Point project, was initially developed post-World War II. However, it was abandoned in 1952 due to the collapse of zinc and lead prices after the war. Slave Lake Zinc Corp. is confident in its abilities to progress this project and significantly enhance the historic potential of the property. More information is available at www.zinccorp.ca.

