ESGold Begins Ground Geophysical Survey at Montauban

The Induced Polarization survey by GEOSIG aims to define the signature of the Montauban mineralization and test extension of existing VTEM targets

VANCOUVER, July 27, 2023 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE:ESAU), (Frankfurt:N2W), (OTC:SEKZF) is pleased to report it has started a geophysical survey at Montauban. The objective of this program is to obtain a better understanding of the signature of the various known mineralization of the polymetallic and gold bearing zones. Depending on the results of this work, the Company should be able to extend the known mineralization and confirm any patterns in the selected VTEM anomalies previously identified.

The Geophysical survey is the first stage of the plan to increase the value of the property by diamond drilling adding the hard rock to with the intention of adding to the Resource identified in the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Company is confident that the Geophysical Survey will identify specific drill targets to define hard rock mineral resources at Montauban. This is an exciting step for the Company as it could add significant gold and gold equivalent resources to the economic deposit already identified above ground in the tailings. (See Press Release March 2nd 2023 and technical report filed on April 13, 2023)

The Induced Polarization Survey was carried out on lines identified by the Company's technical team and its independent consultants, GoldMinds Geoservices of Quebec, Canada.

About the Company

ESGold Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. ESGold's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. The Company has also entered into a joint venture agreement to determine the presence of recoverable metals in the Ottawa River, consistent with ESGold's commitment to environmental recovery solutions.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.esgold.ca.

For more information on ESGold Corp. please contact the Company (+1 514-712-1532) or visit the website www.esgold.ca for past news releases, 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces. To keep up with what's going on with ESGold please join our shareholders chat room on telegram: https://t.me/+SQeyLoDRjIAwMDVh

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

ESGold Corp.

"Jean Yves Therien"

Chief Executive Officer

"John Stella"

Investor contact

Tel: +1 514-712-1532

Email: info@esgold.ca

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.