Gold Lion Announces Name Change to Lithium Lion Metals Inc.

Vancouver, July 27, 2023 - Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:GL) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) is delighted to announce a strategic name change to "Lithium Lion Metals Inc." This decision marks a pivotal moment in the company's history and is driven by its vision to redefine its identity while staying committed to excellence, sustainability, and growth in the energy metals exploration sector.

The new name, Lithium Lion Metals Inc., reflects the company's dedication to embracing modern challenges and pioneering advancements in the energy metals industry. It aligns with our core values and long-term objectives, reinforcing our position as an industry leader and a responsible corporate citizen.

"We are proud of our achievements as Gold Lion Resources Inc., and we believe that this name change will reinforce our commitment to delivering value to all our shareholders," added Chief Executive Officer, Mark Haywood. "We are excited about the future of Lithium Lion Metals Inc. and the opportunities it presents to create a more sustainable and prosperous energy metals industry."

The transition to Lithium Lion Metals Inc. will officially take effect on Monday, July 31, 2023. The Company's shares will also trade under the new symbol "LLM". During this time, there will be no changes to the company's operations, and it will continue to deliver the same level of service and dedication that has defined it over the years.

Gold Lion also announces it has issued an aggregate of 1.5 million stock options to certain directors of the company, with each option exercisable for one common share of the company at an exercise price of 7.5 cents for five years from the date of grant. The options vest quarterly in equal amounts over a period of one year.

The grant of options is considered a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 and is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the grant of options does not exceed 25 per cent of the market capitalization of the company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of the Mia-

3 Lithium Property located in the James Bay region of Quebec. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

