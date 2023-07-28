F3 Announces Grant of RSUs

Kelowna, July 27, 2023 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") announces that it has granted a total of 1,000,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Sam Hartmann, the Corporation's Vice President of Exploration, in accordance with the terms of his employment agreement dated April 5, 2023, pursuant to the Company's Deferred Share Unit and Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan. The RSUs granted vest 1/3 on one-year anniversary from grant date and 1/3 on January 27, 2025, and 1/3 on July 27, 2026. Once vested, each RSU represents the right to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value thereof, at the Company's discretion.

About F3 Uranium Corp:

F3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high-grade uranium discoveries. F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including the Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits.

F3 Uranium Corp. Contact Information

Investor Relations

Telephone: 778 484 8030

Email: ir@fission3corp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

