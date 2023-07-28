Irving Resources Reports Management Change

VANCOUVER, July 28, 2023 - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") announces that Ms. Lisa Sharp has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, positions Ms. Sharp has held since the Company's inception in 2015. The Company would like to thank Ms. Sharp for her invaluable contributions throughout her tenure at Irving and wishes her well in her future endeavours.
The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Ronan Sabo-Walsh has replaced Ms. Sharp as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Secretary. Mr. Sabo-Walsh has over 12 years' experience in accounting and corporate finance and has extensive experience with capital markets, public listings, Canadian/US/Australian cross-border M&A and restructuring transactions, financial reporting and analysis, and public company management, with a focus on natural resources. Mr. Sabo-Walsh has served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of a number of public companies in the exploration and mining industry and is also the Chief Financial Officer of a private base metals producer with assets in South America.
About Irving Resources Inc.:
Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp.
Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.
