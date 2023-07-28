Dynasty Gold has completed 10 Holes on the East Pelham Zone To Follow Up on 1.5m Intersection of 246 g/t Gold And 73.5m Intersection of 8.42 g/t Gold

Vancouver, July 28, 2023 - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the phase 1, 2023 drill campaign has completed ten holes at the East Pelham Zone.

Ten drill holes, totaling approximately 2,000 metres, have been completed at the East Pelham Zone. Four holes were drilled into the area around drill holes DP22-02, DP22-03 and DP22-04 to get a better understanding of the controls on the high-grade gold mineralization. Three holes were step-outs to test for extensions of the gold mineralization, and three holes were placed in the central part of the Pelham Zone. The locations for these ten holes were selected using a combination of geophysical data as well as results from the 2022 holes. As gold is associated with sulphide mineralization, it appears to be correlated with IP chargeability anomalies. Assays are pending and will be reported when received.

Ivy Chong, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company states, "We are delighted with the progress made in the Summer 2023 drill program. We used a new drilling contractor that was able to complete holes to target depths rapidly. Our geological team designed a series of holes to expand on the success of the Fall 2022 program with a combination of holes to better understand the controls on the high-grade gold mineralization, as well as to step out along the geophysical anomaly associated with the East Pelham Zone. Thirteen drill holes are planned for the East and Central Pelham Zone to be followed by moving to the West Pelham Zone. There has been minimal drilling in the West Pelham Zone where the 3D modeling of geophysical data suggests that the anomaly at the East Pelham Zone continues to the West Pelham Zone".

Currently, two geological teams are on the ground. The teams include geologists with decades of experience working in similar geological environments. As in the past year, the Company has rented a facility for the exploration camp that is owned and operated by the Wabigoon First Nation. This same community has provided support for the drill campaign for this year as well as last year. The program is expected to run all summer and into the fall. The Company anticipates drilling up to 5,000 metres with additional drilling of up to 5,000 metres, if results warrant.

The technical information in this release has been reviewed by Peter Holbek, P.Geo, M.Sc., an independent consultant and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, September 27, 2021 can also be found on the Company and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

