Magnis Energy Technologies Limited: Fabrizio Perilli Appointed as Non-Executive Director

Sydney, Australia - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (FRA:U1P) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Fabrizio Perilli as Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.Mr Perilli has over 25 years of experience in director level roles and has overseen projects valued at over $6 Billion. Currently he is co-founder and Managing Director at PERIFA, a vertically integrated international property group.Prior to PERIFA, Mr Perilli spent 15 years at TOGA Group as its CEO, Development and Construction where he significantly grew the business and successfully led the company's focus on achieving value and quality outcomes for all stakeholders. Mr Perilli was also a Director at Clifton Coney Group (Coffey Projects), and over the 10 years was responsible for establishing and leading new operations in Sydney, New Zealand and Vietnam.Mr Perilli is the president of the Property Council of Australia's NSW division and is also a Non Executive Director of Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR).





Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.





