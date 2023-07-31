Cobre Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia - Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is pleased to provide a summary of activities for the Quarter ended 30 June 2023 (Q2 2023 or Q2), at its copper projects located in the Kalahari Copper Belt, Botswana and Western Australia.The Company has experienced a highly successful first half of the year, with significant achievements in exploration activities in Botswana, the attainment of a MRE in Western Australia, and notable milestones on the corporate front.Exploration efforts for Q2 were focused on the receipt and interpretation of assay results from the recently completed 5,120m diamond drilling program at Cobre's Ngami Copper Project (NCP). Additionally, Cobre commenced an Aircore (AC) and Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program on its neighbouring Kitlanya West (KITW) Project. The Company is confidently advancing targets along the extensive strike length of drill-proven anomalous copper-silver (Cu-Ag) mineralization at NCP. With a dominant land position, covering an area of over 2,672km2 of highly prospective geology on the unexplored northern margin of the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB), Cobre is in a prime position to continue to advance exploration towards unlocking a new discovery in the region.- Assay results from Cobre's recently completed 5,120m drill programme at the NCP returned consistent, wide intersections of moderate-grade Cu-Ag over extensive strike lengths;- Results to date point to a potentially large, moderate-grade, copper deposit/s extending over tens of kilometres on both the northern and southern limbs of the target anticline;- Cobre is currently reviewing the project and conducting metallurgical test work, along with resource modelling, to establish potential Inferred and Exploration Target category grade and tonnage estimates for the larger system, expected in August 2023;During the Quarter, the Company announced the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Schwabe Prospect on the Company's wholly owned Perrinvale Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) Project in Western Australia.*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/514WV704





About Cobre Limited:



Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.





Source:

Cobre Ltd.





Contact:

Cobre Ltd. Martin Holland E: info@cobre.com.au WWW: www.cobre.com.au