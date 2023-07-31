EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited: Epanko Special Mining Licence

Epanko Special Mining Licence

87% Increase in Strike Length of Graphite Unit

EcoGraf Ltd. (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to provide details of the Epanko Special Mining Licence (SML) application, which has been lodged with the Tanzanian Mining Commission.

Following signing of the framework agreement, the Government of Tanzania has allowed the application of a Special Mining Licence and will replace the existing Mining Licence on granting.

The existing Epanko ML remains active, allowing all necessary pre-development activities to continue. The benefit of the new SML includes:

Mining tenure increased to 50 years.

Expansion of mining tenure to 18.9 km2 and covering the strike extension of the graphite unit - an 87% increase in the strike length covered by new mining tenure.

The Epanko SML application has been submitted with all necessary technical documents provided to the Mining Commission.

The SML application covers an expanded area which can be seen in the figure below and covers a continuous 5.6 km strike length of the Epanko Graphite VTEM body which is shown in magenta.

The new SML will be sufficient to allow for a potential multi-generation operation at an expanded capacity. The application has requested a 50-year life for the SML, which is justified by the expanded mineralisation footprint and expected future demand.

Included in the expanded area covered by the SML application is the towering high point of the Epanko Western Zone Graphite ridgeline. The EcoGraf geological team has recently confirmed that this area contains the continuation of Epanko's high quality graphite mineralisation. The peak of the mountain sits at 1,395 m RL, more than 300 m above that of the existing Western Zone. This zone will be targeted by the 2023 resource drilling campaign to support the expansion study.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

