Affinity Metals Corp. Announces CSE Listing and TSXV De-Listing

Vancouver, July 31, 2023 - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received confirmation from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") that the common shares of the Company are expected to commence trading on the CSE effective at market open on August 2, 2023.

In connection with the listing of its common shares on the CSE, the Company has submitted a request to voluntarily delist its common shares from TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The TSXV delisting is expected to be effective at the close of the market on August 1, 2023.

The Company's trading symbol "AFF" will remain unchanged, and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the CSE listing.

About Affinity Metals

Affinity is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America. The Company presently holds the Regal Property near Revelstoke, British Columbia and the Windfall North Property located adjacent to Osisko's Windfall project in Quebec.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

