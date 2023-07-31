Green River Gold Corp. Commences Geological Work on the Fontaine Gold Project and Acquires the Midnight Special Gold, Silver, and Copper Prospect in British Columbia

Edmonton, July 31, 2023 - Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that geological work has commenced on the its Fontaine Gold Property in Quesnel, Central British Columbia.

The Fontaine Gold Property covers an area exceeding 200 square kilometers and straddles a 32-kilometer length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes. To the East, the property borders Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine at its Cariboo Gold Project. To the West, it is bounded by Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s mineral claims group which contains its Wingdam underground alluvial gold project.

The main task for this phase of geological work is visiting the old Minfile record, Galleon (093A 153). The Galleon is located south of the confluence of Fontaine and Font creeks in the Little Swift River area, about 53 kilometers east of Quesnel. The Galleon showing is located within the Barkerville Terrane, a few kilometers east of the Eureka Thrust which marks the contact with the Quesnel Terrane. Rocks of the region have been mapped as undifferentiated Upper Proterozoic-Paleozoic Snowshoe Group. The showing is underlain by arkosic phyllite, quartzite and schist which are cut by quartz veins containing pyrite, chalcopyrite and galena.

A grab sample returned assays of 11.4 percent lead, 242.7 grams per tonne silver and 0.96 gram per tonne gold (Assessment Report 13444). Geological mapping and geochemical sampling will be conducted in this area.





Green River is also pleased to announce that it has purchased a 100% right, title, and interest in and to the Midnight Special Project. The Midnight Special Project was acquired for staking costs totaling $429.

The Midnight Special Project consists of 244.25 hectares of land (the Property) and is located 22 kilometers northwest of Lillooet in British Columbia (see figure 3 - Project location map). The area is located at the contact between a body of granodiorite, presumably related to the Eocene Mission Ridge pluton, and sedimentary rocks, presumably of the Mississippian to Jurassic Bridge River Complex (Group). The prospect consists of pyrite, pyrrhotite and small amounts of chalcopyrite, within the intrusive margin of the granodiorite, and may represent a contact replacement or skarn-type mineralization.

A representative sample assayed 11.66 grams per tonne of gold and 29.48 grams per tonne of silver (Geological Survey of Canada Summary Report 1912, page 207). In 1985, Odessa Explorations Inc conducted a geochemical survey of the adit and 4 surface pits of the showing, the best results were from pit 1 with 9.81 % Pb, 4.43 % Zn, 8.75 oz/t Ag, and 0.014 oz/t Au (Aris 14326).





Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, Kymar Silver Project, and Kali Pegmatite Property which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel properties cover an area exceeding 200 square kilometers and straddle a 32-kilometer length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes. They are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

