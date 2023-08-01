Lake Winn Announces Private Placement Of Units And Flow-Through Shares For Gross Proceeds Of Up To $4.5 Million

Vancouver, July 31, 2023 - Lake Winn Resources Corp. (TSXV: LWR, FSE: EE1A) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will proceed with a non-brokered private placement of up to 16,666,667 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit and up to 29,166,667 flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company (the "FT Shares" and individually a "FT Share") at $0.12 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and a Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share in the capital of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

Each FT Share will be designated as a flow-through share pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company may pay a finder's fee on the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The gross proceeds from the FT Shares will be used to fund exploration work on the Company's lithium properties in the Northwest Territories, and the net proceeds from the Units will be used by the Company for general working capital and administrative expenses.

The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15%, such that up to an additional 2,500,150 Units and 4,375,000 FT Shares may be issued to raise additional gross process of up to $675,000.

It is expected that certain Insiders (as such term is defined under the policies of the Exchange) of the Company may participate in the Offering. The participation of Insiders in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101.

Update on Spin-Out

As first announced in its news release dated July 12, 2023, the Company is continuing to progress with the proposed spin-out of its Cloud and Quartz properties in Manitoba (the "Spin-Out") into a new exploration company named Gold Winn Resources Corp. ("Gold Winn"). The Spin-Out is expected to be completed by way of a plan of arrangement (the "PoA"). Lake Winn currently anticipates a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to be settled and signed shortly with Gold Winn, and a meeting of Lake Winn shareholders to approve the PoA to be held after the Agreement has been signed (the "Meeting"). The Agreement will include the finalized spin-out ratio to Gold Winn shareholders and retained equity level. Following the signing of the Agreement and the Meeting, the Company will determine the effective date of the Spin-Out.

About Lake Winn

Lake Winn Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned Little Nahanni Lithium Project ("LNLP"), which is located in the western Northwest Territories near the Yukon Border. The project covers 7,080 hectares that encompasses a 7 km long, and up to 500 m wide, lithium, tantalum, and tin pegmatite dyke swarm. Lake Winn is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Lake Winn Resources Corp.

Patrick Power

CEO and Director

Lake Winn Resources Corp.

Telephone: (604) 218-8772

