TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

04:06 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, July 31, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Affinity Metals Corp. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business August 1, 2023, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

________________________________________

CUSPIS CAPITAL II LTD. ("CCII.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, the securities of Cuspis Capital II Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading, a Company's news release having been issued on July 6, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on June 7, 2022 and December 15, 2022. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

23/07/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABASCA RESOURCES INC. ("ABA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per share

Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

3,820,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A


The Company issued a news release on July 31, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. ("BAY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, July 31, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 320,394 shares to settle outstanding debt for $25,631.52.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:





Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

3

$25,631.52

$0.08

320,394

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VVC Exploration Corp. ("VVC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 31, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange



Contact
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com
