Enhanced Geology Map Boosts Prospects for Expanding Copper Mineralization at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Deposit, Nevada

Vancouver, August 1, 2023 - Majuba Hill Copper Corp. (CSE:JUBA) (OTC:JUBAF) (FWB:4NP) ("Majuba Hill Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce recently completed new geologic mapping at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Deposit in Pershing County, Nevada.

Significant and noteworthy advancements in understanding the geological factors influencing copper mineralization was developed from the independent technical report (the "Report") authored by Jeffrey M. Bickel, C.P.G., and prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") titled "Technical Report for the Majuba Hill Copper Project, Pershing County, Nevada, USA".



Click Image To View Full Size

The insights gained from the Report were facilitated by field mapping techniques that incorporated cutting-edge 3D modeling and the utilization of the NI 43-101 block model. As a result, geologists from the company can now effectively apply the robust geologic framework to the project's geological map.

Figure 1: 3d Modeling

"This improved understanding is extremely valuable for guiding the drilling that will advance the copper mineralization into the inferred and indicated resource categories. Our upcoming drill program will utilize the conceptual Whittle Pits as outlined in the Report. Field-based geologic mapping combined with the sophisticated modeling, is giving us a high level of confidence in strategically orienting the holes to delineate more copper mineralization," commented Buster Hunsaker, Senior Geologist and Technical Advisor for Majuba Hill Copper Corp.

Geologic Overview

The copper block model has revealed significant northeast-southwest corridors associated with both intermediate (0.05 to 0.5% Cu) and high-grade (>0.5% Cu) copper mineralization. A closer examination of the detailed model geology highlights that the copper control corridors are closely situated to the contact zones between the pyroclastic rock, intrusive rocks, and breccias. The low grade copper envelope has an obvious northwest fabric.

Domain Total Copper (%) Low Grade 0.02 - 0.05% Cu Intermediate Grade 0.05 - 0.5% Cu High Grade >0.5% Cu

Table 1: Majuba Hill Grade Domain Ranges

Copper mineralization remains open in all directions. Recent geologic mapping to the west and southwest of Conceptual Pits 13, 42, and 56 has been very successful in delineating these prominent northeast and northwest trending zones.

Only three holes have been drilled to the west and southwest of the conceptual pits. MHB-17 intersected a very long interval of low/intermediate oxide copper with 244 meters @ 0.055% Cu from 0-244 meters, which included:

6.1 meters @ 0.16 % Cu from 38.1 to 44.2 meters

15.2 meters @ 0.17% Cu from 100.6 to 115.8 meters

7.6 meters @ 0.16% Cu from 178.3 to 185.9 meters

Planned drill holes are situated to improve the grade of the copper mineralization by tightening up the drill spacing adjacent to the favorable geology. Holes PDH-j, PDH-k, and PDH-l will target the intermediate and low-grade copper zones shown on Section 900 below.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Section 900

Exploration Plans

During 2023 the Company will focus on drilling up to 4,900 meters (16,000 feet) to advance and expand the copper deposit. The primary objective of the drilling is to convert the mineralization from an exploration target category into the inferred and indicated resource categories.

The following table summarizes the tonnage and grade ranges for the Whittle Pits:

Model (1) Tonnage Range Tonnes (Bickel, 2023) Grade Range Copper (%) (Bickel, 2023) Copper Range (pounds) Calculated Exploration Target - All 50,000,000 to 100,000,000 0.15% to 0.30% 165,000,000 to 660,000,000 Exploration Target - High Grade 10,000,000 to 20,000,000 0.40% to 0.80% 88,185,000 to 352,739,000 (1)Conceptual open-pit scenarios for the mineralized material do not meet the test for "reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction" with currently appropriate economic inputs,Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum (2014)

Table 2: Whittle Pits

The Company geologists have determined locations for 15 to 20 core and reverse circulation ("RC") holes. Holes are sited to achieve four main objectives:

Tighten up drill spacing to convert waste blocks to mineralized blocks.

Complete additional drill holes between Whittle Pit 13 and the much larger Whittle Pit 42 to improve the grade of copper mineralization and infill areas that currently have no drillholes.

Extend high-grade mineralization.

Characterize the metallurgy of the oxide and enriched mineralization to aid with the economics of processing the copper mineralization.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Majuba Hill Copper Corp.

Majuba Hill Copper Corp. is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

