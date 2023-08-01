Galway Metals Intersects 8.0 g/t Au over 9.5m in Triangle Area; Triangle Expands in Multiple Directions at Clarence Stream

TORONTO, August 1, 2023 - Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to report the expansion of mineralization in multiple locations within the Triangle Area -which includes the recently-discovered Stewart Zone- at Clarence Stream as highlighted as exploration target #1 in Figure 1 . The significance of these intersects is:

That the 900 metre gap between the Stewart Zone and the SW Deposit has returned intersections all along it ( Figure 2 and Figure 3 ),

that mineralization has been expanded along all three strike directions that make up the triangle,

mineralization has been intersected in a previously undrilled area in the NE corner within the Adrian/GMZ pit shell as defined in the Clarence Stream Mineral Resource Update reported on April 25, 2022 . Drilling is now following up on these intersections, designed to follow the resource block models where they are open towards surface within the pits (where no drilling has taken place to date) ( Figure 4 ).

Robert Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals, states: " The Triangle Area represents a tremendous exploration opportunity for Galway. It is situated immediately north of the SW Deposit, which is by far the largest component of Galway's gold resource at Clarence Stream. The area of this Triangle is 180% of the area that hosts the SW Deposit. If Galway can continue to successfully fill in this triangle, it can be quite material for the future development of the project."

Drill result highlights:

Stewart Zone to Richard Zone

Hole BL-240: 8.0 g/t Au over 9.5m , including 62.4 g/t Au over 1.1m, starting at 91m from surface

Hole BL-238: 5.8 g/t Au over 1.1m, including 10.6 g/t Au over 0.6m, starting at 13.6m from surface

Stewart Zone to Adrian and GMZ Zones

Hole CL-178A: 3.9 g/t Au over 6.0m , including 21.7 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at 67m from surface

Hole BL-248: 1.6 g/t Au over 6.0m , including 4.7 g/t Au over 1.5m, starting at 16m from surface

Hole CL-176: 0.7 g/t Au over 7.2m , plus 1.2 g/t Au over 3.0m, starting at 14 m and 98m, respectively, from surface

Hole CL-177: 0.7 g/t Au over 4.0m, starting at 14 m from surface

Hole CL-173: 0.5 g/t Au over 8.5m, including 3.7 g/t Au over 0.5m, starting at 75m from surface

Hole BL-237: 1.1 g/t Au over 6.0m , including 2.8 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at 111m from surface

Hole BL-235: 0.9 g/t Au over 5.0m, starting at 82m from surface

Richard Zone to Adrian Zone

Hole BL-236: 6.1 g/t Au over 1.7m, including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.7m, plus 3.4 g/t Au over 4.0m , including 11.1 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 4.7 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at 91m, 83m and 65m, respectively, from surface

Hole BL-233: 0.7 g/t Au over 15.0m , including 2.6 g/t Au over 0.5m, starting at 65m from surface

Previous drilling at Stewart intersected 4.8 g/t Au over 3.1m , and was followed up with a hole that hosted 5 separate veins, the best of which intersected 4.1 g/t Au over 10.25m . Other intersections around this discovery include 8.6 g/t Au over 2.0m (incl. 19.6 g/t Au over 0.5m), located 257m NW of the Stewart Zone discovery (and 1.0 km NW of the Resource), 18.9 g/t Au over 1.0m , plus 2.3 g/t Au over 2.0m (incl. 5.7 g/t Au over 0.5m), located 204m SE of the Stewart Zone discovery, and 13.0 g/t Au over 0.5m with V.G. (visible gold), plus 4 other zones located 246m SE of the Stewart Zone discovery. Together with what has now been intersected as reported in this release, 1125 metres have been successfully drilled going north of the resource (not including the intersection located a further 257m north), all dipping shallowly (30-50 degrees) towards the SW Deposit, following the dip of the nearby intrusive. The intersection of 3.9/6.0m is particularly important in filling in the triangle because it is located 79 metres down-dip of previous intersections at Stewart towards the SW Deposit. The 0.7/7.2m is likewise important because it is located 106 metres up-dip from the closest point in the resource and is only 14 metres below surface.

The Stewart Zone is also located 680m WNW, up-dip from a 385m deep, previously-reported intersect in the Adrian Zone, where Galway reported 70.3 g/t Au over 1.5m , including 104.2 g/t Au over 1.0m , plus 7.2 g/t Au over 1.5m in hole CL-51 (refer to the March 30, 2021 press release ). The 4.1 g/t Au over 10.25m intersect in hole CL-111 in the Stewart Zone appears to trend right toward this deeper high-grade intersect in the Adrian Zone. The deep intersects in hole CL-51 are not yet included in the Resource as they are located too far from the other Adrian holes. These two veins are also near the interpreted location of the Sawyer Brook Fault, which, Galway believes, is the main conduit for gold mineralization at Clarence Stream.

Table 1. Assay Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) Au g/t BL-246 30.0 32.0 2.0 2.3** including 30.0 30.5 0.5 5.7** 50.5 51.5 1.0 18.9** 60.5 61.5 1.0 3.5 75.0 77.0 2.0 0.5 80.0 81.5 1.5 0.8 215.0 216.0 1.0 7.7 BL-243 101.5 103.0 1.5 0.5 138.0 139.0 1.0 0.5 169.5 170.0 0.5 0.4 BL-242 72.0 72.6 0.6 1.4 113.5 114.3 0.8 1.9 BL-241 102.0 103.0 1.0 0.4 116.0 117.0 1.0 0.4 138.0 139.0 1.0 1.0 BL-240 97.0 98.0 1.0 0.5 134.5 144.0 9.5 8.0 including 136.0 137.1 1.1 62.4 BL-238 19.0 20.1 1.1 5.8 including 19.5 20.1 0.6 10.3 BL-237 99.0 100.0 1.0 0.5 132.0 138.0 6.0 1.1 including 132.0 133.0 1.0 2.8 142.5 144.0 1.5 0.7 BL-235 26.0 27.0 1.0 0.4 89.0 90.0 1.0 0.4 97.0 102.0 5.0 0.9 BL-234 102.5 103.0 0.5 0.9 136.0 136.5 0.5 0.7 BL-233 103.5 118.5 15.0 0.7 including 104.0 104.5 0.5 2.6 BL-232 126.5 127.8 1.3 0.8 129.5 132.5 3.0 0.6 BL-230 17.5 18.0 0.5 0.9 68.0 69.0 1.0 0.4 134.0 135.0 1.0 0.6 141.0 142.0 1.0 0.4 BL-247 36.0 36.5 0.5 0.5 66.0 67.5 1.5 0.6 118.0 119.0 1.0 0.4 201.0 202.0 1.0 0.4 257.0 258.0 1.0 3.9 BL-248 17.0 19.0 2.0 0.6 23.0 29.0 6.0 1.6 27.5 29.0 1.5 4.7 31.5 34.0 2.5 0.6 44.0 45.0 1.0 1.5 72.0 73.0 1.0 0.7 110.0 110.5 0.5 1.6 116.0 117.0 1.0 1.5 164.0 165.0 1.0 1.7 243.0 246.0 1.0 1.3 BL-244 71.0 72.0 1.0 3.4** 113.0 115.55 2.55 0.6** 119.5 122.0 2.5 0.44** 129.0 130.0 1.0 0.9** 144.0 145.0 1.0 3.5** 175.5 176.0 0.5 13.0 V.G.** CL-129 80.0 80.5 0.5 0.8** 90.0 92.0 2.0 8.6** including 90.0 90.5 0.5 19.6** CL-178A 68.5 69.2 0.7 0.9 92.5 93.3 0.8 0.7 96.0 102.0 6.0 3.9 including 97.0 98.0 1.0 21.7 112.0 113.0 1.0 0.5 188.0 189.5 1.5 0.5 68.5 69.2 0.7 0.9 CL-175 47.5 48.0 0.5 1.6 51.6 52.3 0.6 0.4 136.8 137.5 0.7 0.8 CL-174 90.5 91.5 1.0 0.5 CL-128 140.0 142.5 2.5 0.5 CL-145 24.0 24.5 0.5 1.8 49.5 51.0 1.5 0.8 53.0 53.7 0.7 0.4 54.4 55.5 0.6 0.4 124.0 125.5 1.5 6.8 135.0 135.6 0.6 0.6 145.0 146.0 1.0 1.6 CL-111 14.00 16.85 PENDING 16.85 27.10 10.25 4.1* * including 16.85 17.95 1.10 33.5* * BL-236 96.5 97.5 1.0 4.7 139.0 140.7 1.7 6.1 including 140.0 140.7 0.7 12.2 125.0 129.0 4.0 3.4 including 125.0 126.0 1.0 11.1 CL-177 20.0 24.0 4.0 0.7 46.0 47.0 1.0 1.4 107.0 108.0 1.0 1.1 114.5 116.0 1.5 1.0 124.0 125.5 1.5 0.5 131.5 133.0 1.5 0.6 CL-176 19.0 26.2 7.2 0.7 126.0 129.0 3.0 1.2 CL-173 110.0 118.5 8.5 0.5 including 117.5 118.0 0.5 3.7 135.0 136.5 1.5 0.4

** previously reported ; used 0.38 g/t Au for the bottom cut-off as per pit constrained for all new results; 0.42 g/t Au was used for previously-released pit constrained results. (TW=True Widths, which are calculated - sectional measuring may give slightly different numbers); True widths are unknown if not noted; VG=Visible Gold; Drill Hole CL-178 was lost; Drill holes CL-127, -132, and -141, plus BL-245, and -239 (and pending assays for CL-129, -131, and -149, and BL-244) did not produce significant assays.

Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates

Hole ID Azimuth Dip UTM Total Depth (m) Easting Northing BL-248 295 -45 653781 5022743 264 BL-247 295 -78 653737 5022647 327 BL-246 295 -45 653737 5022647 316.55 BL-245 295 -78 653693 5022536 231 BL-236 295 -45 653743 5022160 235 BL-246 295 -45 653737 5022647 316.55 BL-243 300 -73 653649 5022428 192 BL-242 300 -45 653649 5022428 186 BL-241 300 -71 653651 5022331 168 BL-240 300 -45 653651 5022331 186 BL-239 290 -73 653659 5022257 171 BL-238 290 -45 653659 5022257 186 BL-237 295 -62 653743 5022160 234 BL-235 290 -60 653675 5022080 159 BL-234 290 -45 653675 5022080 165 BL-233 310 -45 653580 5022047 153 BL-232 310 -78 653620 5021997 210 BL-230 310 -45 653620 5021997 183 CL-178A 295 -45 653806 5022841 263.55 CL-178 295 -45 653806 5022841 30 CL-177 300 -50 654345 5022845 300 CL-176 300 -50 654249 5022777 252 CL-175 300 -50 654335 5022730 222 CL-174 285 -45 654268 5022556 402 CL-173 285 -45 654280 5022650 597 CL-145 300 -48 653629 5022819 156 CL-141 320 -45 653475 5023245 108 CL-132 300 -45 653469 5023161 98 CL-128 315 -78 653615 5022885 150 CL-127 320 -45 653057 5023118 152

For results of all holes that Galway has drilled at Clarence Stream, go to Galway's website at www.galwaymetalsinc.com .

New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program

Galway would like to acknowledge financial support from the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program, which partially funded drilling of the SW Deposit.

Clarence Stream Geology and Mineralization

Clarence Stream deposits can be characterized as intrusion-related, quartz-vein hosted gold deposits. They contain elevated levels of bismuth and arsenopyrite in multiple quartz veins, with significant antimony in the South and North Zones and tungsten in the vicinity. The Zones contain multiple zones of quartz veining with sulfides and sericite alteration. In general, mineralization at Clarence Stream consists of 10-70% quartz stockworks and veins with 1-5% fine pyrite plus pyrrhotite plus arsenopyrite in sericite altered sediments. The South and North Zones also contain stibnite. Locally there is up to 10% sphalerite and semi-massive galena veinlets. The 3.1 km trend that hosts the SW Deposit is associated with a mineralized mafic intrusive locally - similar to the South Zone. A more complete description of Clarence Stream's geology and mineralization can be found at www.galwaymetalsinc.com .

The Stewart Zone intersections are located in sediments between two intrusions and mineralization is controlled by fault structures. It was originally drilled to test a modest 61 ppb soil anomaly that coincided with a strong linear magnetic low, and is in quartz veining with associated 1-3% pyrite, pyrrhotite, and arsenopyrite, very similar to other mineralization in the area. It is located close to the contact with a granite and appears to parallel the contact with multiple veins, at 15 degrees along strike (horizontally - almost north-south) - following a line of soil anomalies, and dipping 40 degrees east toward Adrian. There is also evidence that a second set of veins are in a different orientation, running NE-SW along magnetic lows with corresponding soil anomalies. This is a similar setting, and with similar geochemical/geophysical signatures, as all the other intrusion-related gold deposits and discoveries at Clarence Stream.

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports - Clarence Stream

The Mineral Resource estimates for the North and South Zones were prepared by Mr. Reno Pressacco, P.Geo, SLR Principal Geologist. The Mineral Resource estimate for the Southwest Deposit was prepared under the supervision of Ms. Valerie Wilson, M.Sc., P.Geo., SLR Managing Principal Geologist. Mr. Pressacco and Ms. Wilson are Independent Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101 and have read and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release as it relates to the updated Mineral Resource estimates. Michael Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration for Galway Metals, is the Qualified Person who supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure of the Clarence Stream portion of this news release on behalf of Galway Metals Inc. All core, chip/boulder samples, and soil samples are assayed by Activation Laboratories, located at 41 Bittern Street, Ancaster, Ontario, Canada, Agat Laboratories, located at 5623 McAdam Road, Mississauga Ontario, Canada L4Z 1N9 and 35 General Aviation Road, Timmins, ON P4P 7C3, and/or Swastika Laboratories situated in Swastika, ON. All four labs have ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. All core is under watch from the drill site to the core processing facility. All samples are assayed for gold by Fire Assay, with gravimetric finish, and other elements assayed using ICP. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at one per 20 samples. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab with the results averaged and intersections updated when received. Core recovery in the mineralized zones has averaged 99%.

About the Company

Galway Metals is focused on creating significant per share value through the exploration and sustainable development of its two 100%-owned projects in Canada: Clarence Stream, a new high-grade gold district in SW New Brunswick, and Estrades, the former-producing, high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Quebec. Galway's activities will be conducted while respecting the environment and communities in which it operates. Galway is well capitalized. The Company began trading on January 4, 2013, after its successful spinout to existing shareholders from Galway Resources following the completion of the US$340 million sale of that company. With substantially the same management team and Board of Directors, Galway Metals is keenly intent on creating similar value as it had with Galway Resources.

