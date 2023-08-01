Homerun Resources Inc. Executes Confidentiality Commitment Document for High-Purity Quartz Silica in Brazil

Vancouver, August 1, 2023 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a confidentiality commitment document dated July 26, 2023, between Homerun and Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) with the intent to complete due diligence and to negotiate the proposal terms for Homerun to explore and develop additional HPQ silica resources controlled by CBPM in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, near the Port of Ilheus.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4082/175642_e2a262db6464fa5e_001full.jpg

The confidentiality commitment document was signed between the president of CBPM, Henrique Carballal, the technical director of CBPM, Manoel Barretto and Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun.

About CBPM

Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) is the mineral research and development company of the State of Bahia, Brazil. Its activities are centered on expanding and improving geological knowledge of the Bahian territory, by identifying and researching its mineral resources and promoting their use by attracting private initiatives to this end. Founded on December 18, 1972, CBPM is recognized as one of the most dynamic companies in mineral research in Brazil. The collection of geological data and information, generated and disseminated by it has contributed to making the State of Bahia one of the best studied and geologically known Brazilian states, highlighting the great diversity of its geological environments and mineral deposits. CBPM's stated mission is to promote the development of the mineral sector in the State of Bahia with technical, economic and social efficiency, in harmony with the preservation of the environment.

High-Purity Quartz (HPQ)

Quartz is one of the most abundant minerals and occurs in many different geological settings. However, very few deposits are suitable for HPQ applications. Therefore, HPQ silica sand has become one of today's most sought-after key strategic minerals for applications in high-tech industries, including semiconductors, photovoltaic (PV) cells and solar panels, high temperature lamp tubing, telecommunication & optics, microelectronics, and, energy storage applications. As these industries continue to experience rapid growth and technological advancements, the demand for high purity quartz is expected to rise significantly.

The prospects for HPQ are promising. Emerging technologies, such as advanced semiconductors, current and next-generation solar, and high-performance electronics, will increasingly rely on HPQ in their manufacturing processes. Moreover, as environmental concerns drive the shift towards renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies, the demand for HPQ in solar and other clean energy applications is expected to rise. By strategically investing in HPQ supply now, HMR is positioned to capitalize on these future opportunities and maintain a strong market presence in the years to come.

About Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director

brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175642