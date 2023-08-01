Xtra-Gold CFO Passes Away; New CFO Appointed

Toronto, August 1, 2023 - Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") - is saddened to announce the passing of our Chief Financial Officer, Victor Nkansa.

"When Victor and I opened the office in Ghana, there were only the two of us," said James Longshore, founder and CEO. "Today, as a direct result of Victor's efforts, we have over 200 workers dedicated to Xtra-Gold's success. He was instrumental in expanding our team. His positivity and tireless work ethic will be missed by all."

The Board has appointed the Company's Chief Accountant at our mine camp for over 10 years, William Asiedu, as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. William, supported by the Company's Board and associated technical staff, will ensure that the hard work invested by Victor into Xtra-Gold and its resulting success, will continue to endure.

Contact Information

For further information please contact:

James Longshore: Founder and CEO

Telephone: 416 628-2881

E-mail: info@xtragold.com

Website: www.xtragold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175651