A.I.S. Declines to Exercise an Option on the Yareta XIII Salar in Argentina

VANCOUVER, Aug. 01, 2023 - A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: AIS, OTCPINK: AISSF, FRA: 5YHA) (the "Company" or "AIS") confirms the Company will not proceed with the option to acquire a 100% interest in the 1,525 hectare Yareta XIII lithium concessions in Salta, Argentina.



Andrew Neale, President & CEO of AIS commented, "AIS acquired this option in June 2021 as part of a larger package of lithium properties arranged by the company's previous CEO. While the concession area is quite large, less than half lies over the southern extent of the Cauchari Salar in Jujuy Province, the remaining concession area is over the exposed faces of the surrounding hills. A review of historical drilling data on the concession indicated the presence of fresh water only, with no significant lithium levels. The cost to exercise this option was slightly over US$1.5 million, and AIS sees no economic incentive to continue with this property. Despite providing a comprehensive technical information package to numerous companies with expertise in lithium exploration, AIS has not received any third party offers to exercise this option."

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on natural resource opportunities. AIS's value add strategy is to acquire early-stage projects and provide technical and financial support to enhance their value. The Company is managed by a team of experienced engineers, geologists, and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital market achievements.

