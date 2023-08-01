TRU Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, August 1, 2023 - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU)(OTCQB:TRUIF) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on July 31, 2023.

The Company's shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. All of the director nominees set out in the Company's Information Circular dated June 29, 2023, namely Joel Freudman, Manish Kshatriya, Brian Timmons and David Hladky, were elected to serve until the next meeting of shareholders.

The Company's shareholders also approved the following resolutions: (i) reappointment of McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company; (ii) Company's amended stock option plan; (iii) potential corporate name change; (iv) potential voluntary delisting of the Company's common shares (the "Shares") from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"); (v) potential consolidation of the Shares; and (vi) creation of a new "Control Person" under TSXV policies, in connection with the Company's proposed CAD$3,000,000 strategic investment (the "Investment") from Ormonde Mining plc (see July 4, 2023 press release).

TRU currently expects that the Investment will be completed on or about September 5, 2023.

Separately, the Company is also reporting that it has entered into a Geological Services Agreement with Lynx Resources Corp. ("Lynx"), an arm's length company, whereby TRU will provide exploration and geological services for Lynx's Turner's Ridge Property in Newfoundland, Canada. This arrangement is expected to generate revenues and cash flow for TRU.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU; OTCQB:TRUIF) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value, through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 240.25 km2 land package, including a recently-discovered 20 km district-scale structure, and an additional 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project and Matador Mining's Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2 including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose.

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

For further information about TRU, please contact:

Joel Freudman

Co-Founder & CEO

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)

Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

To connect with TRU via social media, below are links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TRUMetals

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TruMetalsCorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tru-precious-metals-corp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TRUMetals/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TRUMetals/

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at the Golden Rose Project.

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to potential corporate actions that may be taken by TRU, to timing of completion of the Investment, and regarding future financial impacts of the Lynx contract. These statements are based on numerous assumptions believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and based on management's current plans, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: challenges executing on corporate strategy and business plans; regulatory approval processes; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: TRU Precious Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771537/TRU-Announces-Voting-Results-of-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders