The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with E-Power Resources, Nextech3D.ai, Empower Clinics, Western Exploration and Decade Resources Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, August 1, 2023 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with E-Power Resources, Nextech3D.ai, Empower Clinics, Western Exploration and Decade Resources Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

E-Power (CSE:EPR) to Start Tetepisca Drilling Program

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE:EPR) announces the commencement of drilling on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Quebec.

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF) Reports Record Preliminary Q2 Revenue Up +155% To $1.4Mill & Guides Towards Breakout Q3 Revenue +200% of $1.7Mill -$1.9Mill Amid Surging 3D Model Demand

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR )(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces its preliminary unaudited financial and operating results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Empower Clinics (CSE:EPW) Signs New Agreements To Advance Growth Of Research and Clinical Trials

Empower Clinics (CSE:EPW) signs new agreements to advance growth of research and clinical trials with signing of two additional principal investigators - and are approved to process multiple clinical study applications from pharmaceutical sponsors

Western Exploration (V.WEX) provides update on geophysics and drilling activities at Doby George and Gravel Creek, Aura Project, NV

Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV:WEX; OTCQX:WEXPF) announces the commencement of an IP geophysics program and a 2,000-meter diamond core drill program at the Company's wholly owned Aura project, located approximately 75 miles north of the city of Elko, Nevada.

Decade Receives (TSXV:DEC) Drill Permit For The Nobody Knows Claim Group To Test The New High Grade Copper Showing

Decade Resources Ltd. ("Decade") reports that it has received a drill permit for the Nobody Knows claim group which is part of the extensive Treasure Mountain-Nobody Knows-Terrace Gold project in the Terrace BC area.

