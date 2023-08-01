Fortitude Gold Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Million, Maintains 2023 Production Outlook

COLORADO SPRINGS, August 1, 2023 - Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, including $19.2 million net sales, $3.6 million net income, or $0.15 per share, and a $46.9 million cash balance at quarter end. The Company produced 9,684 ounces of gold during the second quarter and maintains its 2023 production outlook. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.

Q2 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

$19.2 million net sales

$3.6 million net income, or $0.15 per share

$46.9 million cash balance on June 30, 2023

9,684 gold ounces produced

3.36 grams per tonne average gold grade mined

$91.9 million working capital at June 30, 2023

$11.2 million mine gross profit

$6.1 million exploration expenditures

$527 total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold

$680 per ounce total all-in sustaining cost

$3.9 million dividends paid

$0.04 special dividend

Fortitude Gold sold 9,702 gold ounces at a total cash cost of $527 per ounce (after by-product credits) and an all-in-sustaining-cost per ounce of $680. Realized metal prices during the quarter averaged $1,990 per ounce gold*. The Company recorded net income of $3.6 million, or $0.15 per share and reported cash and cash equivalents at quarter end of $46.9 million. The Company produced 9,684 ounces of gold during the quarter, 21,171 ounces of gold year-to-date, and maintains its 2023 Annual Outlook targeting 40,000 gold ounces (a range of 36,000 to 40,000 ounces).

"The second quarter was another solid quarter of production which positions the Company at the high-end of our annual production target," stated Mr. Jason Reid, CEO and President of Fortitude Gold. "Additional quarter highlights include strong financial performance, low all-in production costs and over $6 million invested in exploration. In addition to our regular instituted monthly cash dividend, we declared our first special cash dividend to shareholders. By doing so we demonstrate our commitment to return as much cash back to shareholders as soon as possible while balancing the needs of the operations, exploration and growth, and paying taxes as a profitable mining company."

Mr. Reid continued, "Our Plan of Operations for the County Line project was submitted to the Bureau of Land Management during the quarter. We also expect to submit a Plan of Operations for our Golden Mile project in the coming weeks as we push both projects through the production permitting cycle as quickly as possible."

The following Production Statistics table summarize certain information about our operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Ore mined Ore (tonnes) 112,834 123,810 219,309 377,653 Gold grade (g/t) 3.36 3.46 3.71 2.59 Low-grade stockpile Ore (tonnes) - 11,011 61,854 34,501 Gold grade (g/t) - 0.42 0.47 0.43 Waste (tonnes) 312,614 241,500 530,741 1,494,024 Metal production (before payable metal deductions)(1) Gold (ozs.) 9,684 10,980 21,171 20,855 Silver (ozs.) 13,611 16,027 31,260 32,550

(1) The difference between what we report as "metal production" and "metal sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the doré we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes incidental to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in doré produced and sold.

The following Sales Statistics table summarizes certain information about our operations for three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Metal sold Gold (ozs.) 9,702 12,851 21,131 21,148 Silver (ozs.) 13,464 18,780 30,944 32,708 Average metal prices realized (1) Gold ($per oz.) 1,990 1,876 1,935 1,871 Silver ($per oz.) 24.46 23.04 23.42 23.34 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 9,702 12,851 21,131 21,148 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 165 231 375 408 9,867 13,082 21,506 21,556 Total cash cost before by-product credits per gold ounce sold $ 561 $ 680 $ 546 $ 706 Total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold $ 527 $ 646 $ 512 $ 670 Total all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold $ 680 $ 733 $ 625 $ 778

(1) Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices when they are settled. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the market average metal prices in most cases.

*Average realized metal prices include final settlement adjustments for previously unsettled provisional sales. Provisional sales may remain unsettled from one quarter into the next. Realized prices will therefore vary from average spot metal market prices upon final settlement.

See Accompanying Tables

The following information summarizes the results of operations for Fortitude Gold Corp. for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, its financial condition at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and its cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. The summary data as of June 30, 2023 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is unaudited; the summary data as of December 31, 2022 is derived from our audited financial statements contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, but do not include the footnotes and other information that is included in the complete financial statements. Readers are urged to review the Company's Form 10-K in its entirety, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The calculation of its cash cost before by-product credits per gold ounce sold, total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold and total all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold contained in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company's most recent Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

Fortitude Gold Corp.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,913 $ 45,054 Gold and silver rounds/bullion 225 - Inventories 50,709 47,155 Prepaid taxes 966 710 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,261 730 Total current assets 100,074 93,649 Property, plant and mine development, net 28,618 30,581 Operating lease assets, net 2,078 3,826 Deferred tax assets 2,300 1,282 Other non-current assets 341 1,818 Total assets $ 133,411 $ 131,156 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,619 $ 2,524 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,078 3,826 Mining taxes payable 1,512 1,857 Other current liabilities 947 1,324 Total current liabilities 8,156 9,531 Asset retirement obligations 6,102 5,863 Other non-current liabilities - 3 Total liabilities 14,258 15,397 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized and nil outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock - $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized and 24,084,542 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 24,024,542 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 241 240 Additional paid-in capital 103,893 103,731 Retained earnings 15,019 11,788 Total shareholders' equity 119,153 115,759 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 133,411 $ 131,156

Fortitude Gold Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales, net $ 19,219 $ 23,993 $ 40,759 $ 39,354 Mine cost of sales: Production costs 5,020 8,189 10,673 13,970 Depreciation and amortization 2,905 4,155 6,384 6,933 Reclamation and remediation 68 76 140 123 Total mine cost of sales 7,993 12,420 17,197 21,026 Mine gross profit 11,226 11,573 23,562 18,328 Costs and expenses: General and administrative expenses 1,087 1,094 2,146 2,274 Exploration expenses 6,061 2,426 9,749 4,940 Other (income) expense, net (434 ) 65 (761 ) 82 Total costs and expenses 6,714 3,585 11,134 7,296 Income before income and mining taxes 4,512 7,988 12,428 11,032 Mining and income tax expense 908 1,423 2,456 1,849 Net income $ 3,604 $ 6,565 $ 9,972 $ 9,183 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.27 $ 0.41 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.27 $ 0.41 $ 0.38 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,084,542 24,024,542 24,074,312 24,010,061 Diluted 24,225,953 24,207,185 24,219,270 24,204,660

Fortitude Gold Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 9,972 $ 9,183 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,430 7,011 Stock-based compensation 103 97 Deferred taxes (1,018 ) (650 ) Reclamation and remediation accretion 140 123 Other operating adjustments (58 ) (29 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable - (1,572 ) Inventories (2,167 ) (1,068 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (531 ) 1,087 Other non-current assets - (31 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 519 176 Income and mining taxes payable (601 ) 194 Net cash provided by operating activities 12,789 14,521 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (3,974 ) (8,052 ) Other investing activities (239 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (4,213 ) (8,052 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (6,741 ) (5,763 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 60 63 Repayment of loans payable (30 ) (43 ) Repayment of capital leases (6 ) (13 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,717 ) (5,756 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,859 713 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 45,054 40,017 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 46,913 $ 40,730 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Income and mining taxes paid $ 4,074 $ 2,339 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Change in capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 231 $ 322 Change in estimate for asset retirement costs $ - $ 517 Right-of-Use assets acquired through operating lease $ - $ 3,899

About Fortitude Gold Corporation

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free and distribute substantial dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of five high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt and a sixth high-grade gold property in west central Nevada. The Isabella Pearl gold mine, located on the Isabella Pearl mineralized trend, is currently in production. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release.

Contact:

Greg Patterson

719-717-9825

greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com

www.Fortitudegold.com

SOURCE: Fortitude Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771588/Fortitude-Gold-Reports-Second-Quarter-Net-Income-of-36-Million-Maintains-2023-Production-Outlook