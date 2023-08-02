Besra Gold Announces: Resignation of Director

Perth, August 2, 2023 - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) advises that, on 1 August 2023, it received the resignation of Jocelyn Bennett as a Director of the Company.
Ms. Bennett is both a director and shareholder of Pangaea Resources Ltd (a substantial shareholder, holding a 15.93% interest in Besra). Since Pangaea's initial investment in the Company some ten years ago, Ms. Bennett has served two terms of office as a Director of Besra from November 2016 to January 2021 and from February this year to date. She was instrumental in injecting significant new finance into the Company, enabling the Company to restructure and refocus its efforts on rebuilding shareholder value based on the world-class Bau Gold Project in East Malaysia and re-list in 2021.
Quote from Ms. Bennett
"Pangaea has always been a strong believer in and supporter of both Besra and the Company's Bau Gold Project. My support for the Company is unwavering and I reaffirm Pangaea's belief in the Company and its transformational deal with Quantum.
"Notwithstanding my resignation, Pangaea fully supports Besra and expects to remain a significant shareholder."
The Besra Board recognises and sincerely thanks Jocelyn for her considerable long-term support of the Company and more recently for her hard work.
Jocelyn leaves the Company well-positioned for its next stage of development.
Appointment of Interim Chair
As a result of Ms. Bennett's resignation, the Board has today appointed Mr. John Seton as interim Chair of the Company.
This announcement was authorised for release by the board of Besra Gold Inc.
Michael Higginson Company Secretary
For further information:
John Seton Executive Chair Email: john@besra.com
James Hamilton (North America) Besra Gold Inc. Mobile: +1-416-471-4494 Email: jim@besra.com
