Green Battery Minerals Ships Graphite Bulk Sample to Volt Carbon for Waterless Processing Trial

2200 - August 2nd, 2023, - Green Battery Minerals Inc. ("GEM", (TSXV:GEM), (FSE:BK2P) (WKN:A2QENP) (OTC:GBMIF) in conjunction with Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. ("VCT" or "Volt Carbon", TSX-V: VCT, OTCQB: TORVF, BERLIN: WNF) is pleased to announce that GEM has excavated and shipped approximately 27 tonnes of graphite from its Berkwood property to VOLT Carbon for processing using its proprietary air separation technology. The VCT technology produces no effluent and promises significantly lower operating costs upon scaling (refer GEM press release of June 5, 2023). Approximately 27 tonnes of graphitic mineralization were collected from zones 1 and 6 (figure 1) and have since been delivered to VOLT. The sample will be used in a trial aimed at upsizing VOLT's technology to commercial scale capability and is expected to validate the technology's green credentials as well as provide data to reduce processing cost.

Click Image To View Full Size Figure 1: Geology of the Berkwood property, claims perimeter and location of samples taken at zones 1 and 6. The bulk sample was planned and supervised by Laurentia Exploration Inc. The coordinates of the two (2) graphite bulk samples are presented in the table 1 below. The samples were collected by mechanical trenching and oriented orthogonal to the mineralized lens. Trenches were developed to a constant depth, to ensure, as far as possible, homogeneous and representative sampling. Zone UTM E (NAD83 Zone 19) UTM N (NAD83 Zone 19) Length (m) Azimuth 1 493077 5655747 9 330N 6 487554 5651581 9 190N Table 1: Berkwood property Bulk samples coordinates. Figure 2 shows the bulk sample pit on zone 6. As the excavator dug down to the bed rock we discover the out crop expanded and extended in all directions. Figure 3, is at the entrance to Zone 1 and shows both the skids full of rock samples from the bulk sample pit and digger loaded and ready for transportation. Figure 2: Low-cost surface excavation of outcropping graphite at the Berkwood Project bulk sample site on Zone 6. Figure 3: Bulk sample material being loaded at the Berkwood Project Zone 1 site, for on road delivery to VOLT Carbon. Tom Yingling, Green Battery Minerals CEO, commented, "Our collaboration with VOLT looks to innovation to improve the graphite beneficiation paradigm toward a cleaner EV value chain. We are confident that large flake natural graphite resources will remain in high demand owing to the EV / battery revolution and we believe that meaningful innovation in processing will position GEM to be in a strong position to include high-performance cleantech in future project feasibility work. By focusing on a process that achieves high separation efficiencies without compromising the quality of end-products we improve our potential to become a supplier to the lithium-ion battery market." V-Bond Lee, President and CEO of Volt Carbon, added, "With access to GEM's graphite via our partnership, we are empowered to expedite the advancement of our technology towards commercialization. We believe our dry separation technology has the potential to effectively tackle critical challenges in the graphite mining industry, particularly concerning waste generation and costs. By resolving these obstacles, we are further facilitating the widespread adoption of essential, environmentally beneficial technologies." Figure 4: GEM's graphite arriving at Volt Carbon About VOLT Carbon VOLT Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on VOLT Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com. About GEM Green Battery Minerals, is managed by a team with over 150 years of collective experience with a proven track record of mine discovery, commissioning and operation. Green Battery Minerals owns 100% of the Berkwood graphite deposit in Québec. Green Battery Minerals' goal is to define sufficient graphite to ensure Berkwood graphite deposit will be resourced to mine high-demand product in sufficient quantities to comprise a significant feed the electric vehicle battery market for multiple decades. The in-pit constrained mineral resources at the Berkwood Graphite Project includes 1,755,300 tonnes at 17.00 % graphite ("Cgr") (indicated resources) and 1,526,400 tonnes at 16.39 % Cgr (inferred resource). In-pit Resource at Lac Gueret South Project (rounded numbers)

Click Image To View Full Size The above referenced mineral resource estimate is described in a technical report: "43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate on the Lac Gueret South Graphite Property, Quebec, Canada", with an effective date of June 19th, 2019 and dated June 30th, 2019, by Edward Lyons, PGeo., Florent Baril, ing., and Claude Duplessis, ing. The report is available online on SEDAR and at: https://greenbatteryminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/ReportFINAL_compressed.pdf Qualified Person Maxime Bouchard, Geo., M.Sc., (OGQ #1752) of Laurentia Exploration Inc. (3415, rue de l'Énergie Jonquière, Québec G7X 0J6), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed, and approved the geological information reported in this news release. (NOTE 1: Source of what is inside a battery: https://elements.visualcapitalist.com/the-key-minerals-in-an-ev-battery/) On behalf of the Board of Directors of Green Battery Minerals Inc., Thomas Yingling

