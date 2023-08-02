Taurus Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and Director

Edmonton, August 2, 2023 - Taurus Gold Corp. (CSE: TAUR) (OTCQB: TARGF) ("Taurus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank Lagiglia as its new CEO and Director beginning September 1st, 2023.

Mr. Lagiglia has over 20 years of experience in the capital markets and mining sector working with mineral exploration and production companies including Benchmark Metals, Copaur Minerals, China Gold International, First Mining Gold, Canarc Resources, and Platinum Group Metals, among others. With a strong background in Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Mr Lagiglia's focus will be on enhancing shareholder value by further advancing the Company's Charlotte Gold-Silver-Zinc-Copper project in the Yukon and pursuing additional strategic growth and expansion initiatives.

"Taurus's existing Charlotte Gold - Silver project, is located within a known and expanding mineralized area of the Yukon. It offers investors the opportunity to invest in an undervalued opportunity in the junior gold mining space as Taurus moves to further advance its the Charlotte Project and to expand its footprint in the Yukon mining sector. Working on a collaborative basis with Taurus's existing and knowledgeable technical team and its Board, I am confident we will quickly move to achieve increased and ongoing shareholder value," commented incoming CEO Frank Lagiglia.

The Company's Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to thank Trevor Harding for his contributions to Taurus as CEO and look forward to his continued service as a director of on the Board. Trevor will continue to play an instrumental role on our Board, and in assisting the Company on matters relating to the Charlotte Gold Project, as well as communicating and leading Company initiatives with its partners, stakeholders, and others.

About the Charlotte Property

The Charlotte property lies in the Dawson Range portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. The region is characterized by gold veins and breccia, as well as copper-gold porphyry mineralization. The Property consists of 139 full or fractional quartz mineral claims and mineral leases that cover an area totalling 2,357.1 hectares (approximately 23 km2). All but two of the mineral claims are contiguous. Other active mineral projects in the Dawson Range area include Rockhaven Resources' Klaza Project, Triumph Gold's Freegold project and Granite Creek Copper's Carmacks project.

The Charlotte property is underlain by Devonian and older metaplutonic, metasedimentary, and metavolcanic rocks. Middle Cretaceous granodiorite and quartz-feldspar porphyry of the Dawson

Range phase of the Whitehorse Plutonic Suite, and middle Cretaceous andesite of the Mt. Nansen Group volcanic suite variably intrude the host rocks. There are several historical mineralized zones of interest on the Property, including the Huestis, Webber, and Flex precious metal vein systems in the southern part of the Charlotte property. A large stock of Late Cretaceous Casino Porphyry Suite located in the northwest part of the property hosts underexplored copper-molybdenum-gold mineralization.

Trevor Harding

President and Chief Executive Officer

Taurus Gold Corp.

For further information, please see www.taurusgold.ca or contact info@taurusgold.ca.

Forward-looking Information: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein are forward-looking, other than statements of historical fact. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as is expected or will continue or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results might; or will be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Taurus Gold to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Although Taurus Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Taurus Gold disclaims, except as required by applicable securities laws, any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

