B2Gold Reports Q2 2023 Results; Strong Q2 2023 Operating Results Position B2Gold to Achieve 2023 Annual Guidance; First Half of 2023 Cash Operating Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs Both Below 2023 Guidance Ranges

VANCOUVER, Aug. 02, 2023 - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2023. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.



2023 Second Quarter Highlights

Total gold production of 262,701 ounces in Q2 2023, in-line with expectations for the quarter: Total gold production of 262,701 ounces, including 16,740 ounces of attributable production from Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre"). The Fekola Mine produced 152,427 ounces in the quarter, benefitting from a favorable mine phasing sequence in the second quarter, with Phase 6 of the Fekola pit providing high-grade ore to the process plant. All B2Gold operations are on track to meet or exceed annual production guidance ranges.





Total consolidated cash operating costs of $667 per gold ounce sold in Q2 2023, below the annual guidance range: Total consolidated cash operating costs (see "Non-IFRS Measures") (including estimated attributable results for Calibre) of $667 per gold ounce sold during the quarter. Consolidated cash operating costs from the Company's three operating mines of $639 per gold ounce sold.





Total consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $1,214 per gold ounce sold in Q2 2023, below the midpoint of the annual guidance range: Total consolidated all-in sustaining costs (see "Non-IFRS Measures") (including estimated attributable results for Calibre) of $1,214 per gold ounce sold. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs from the Company's three operating mines of $1,210 per gold ounce sold.





Attributable net income of $0.06 per share; Adjusted attributable net income of $0.07 per share in Q2 2023: Net income attributable to the shareholders of the Company of $80 million ($0.06 per share); adjusted net income (see "Non-IFRS Measures") attributable to the shareholders of the Company of $86 million ($0.07 per share).





Operating cash flow before working capital adjustments of $199 million in Q2 2023: Cash flow provided by operating activities before working capital adjustments was $199 million in the second quarter of 2023.





Robust financial position: At June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $506 million and working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities) of $570 million.





Q2 2023 dividend of $0.04 per share declared: The Company remains in a strong net positive cash position and paid a second quarter dividend of $0.04 per common share on June 27, 2023 (annualized rate of $0.16 per common share).





Completed acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. ("Sabina"); Goose Project construction on-track for mill completion and first gold production in Q1 2025: In the second quarter of 2023 the Company completed its inaugural winter ice road season, extinguished certain of Sabina's construction financing obligations and received all critical materials that were necessary to maintain the schedule for construction completion of the mill and first gold production at the Goose Project in the first quarter of 2025. Currently, camp construction is partially complete, generators are being installed, and construction workshops are being erected. The Company has also decided to move to an owner-operated construction model versus a fixed priced EPC contract for the construction of the process plant, which will reduce costs and result in a mill with higher availability and lower sustaining capital requirements. Using B2Gold's owner-operated team also allows for flexibility in construction and the ability to prioritize construction activities as needed.





Updated and significantly increased Mineral Resource Estimate for the Anaconda Area announced: On June 21, 2023, the Company announced an updated Mineral Resource estimate that includes a significant increase in the laterite, saprolite and saprock (collectively "oxide") Mineral Resources, and an initial sulphide Indicated Mineral Resource estimate for the Anaconda Area.



Second Quarter 2023 Results

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 470,854 381,985 944,410 747,568 Net income ($ in thousands) 91,850 40,686 193,754 131,489 Earnings per share - basic(1) ($/ share) 0.06 0.04 0.14 0.11 Earnings per share - diluted(1) ($/ share) 0.06 0.04 0.14 0.11 Cash provided by operating activities ($ thousands) 194,983 124,879 398,806 232,189 Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 1,969 1,861 1,934 1,867 Adjusted net income(1)(2) ($ in thousands) 85,804 45,248 191,666 110,344 Adjusted earnings per share(1)(2) - basic ($) 0.07 0.04 0.16 0.10 Consolidated operations results: Gold sold (ounces) 239,100 205,300 488,250 400,400 Gold produced (ounces) 245,961 208,858 496,680 405,331 Cash operating costs(2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 639 771 574 702 Cash operating costs(2) ($/ gold ounce produced) 607 766 591 722 Total cash costs(2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 777 888 714 826 All-in sustaining costs(2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,210 1,109 1,128 1,069 Operations results including equity investment in Calibre: Gold sold (ounces) 255,897 220,129 521,189 428,218 Gold produced (ounces) 262,701 223,623 529,557 432,988 Cash operating costs(2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 667 786 602 723 Cash operating costs(2) ($/ gold ounce produced) 636 781 618 742 Total cash costs(2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 800 900 738 844 All-in sustaining costs(2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,214 1,111 1,135 1,074

(1) Attributable to the shareholders of the Company.

(2) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company's financial statements, refer to "Non-IFRS Measures".

Liquidity and Capital Resources

B2Gold continues to maintain a strong financial position and liquidity. At June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $506 million (December 31, 2022 - $652 million) and working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities) of $570 million (December 31, 2022 - $802 million). At June 30, 2023, the full amount of the Company's $600 million revolving credit facility ("RCF") was undrawn and available. In July 2023, the available and undrawn capacity of the RCF was increased to $700 million under the accordion feature with the addition of the National Bank of Canada to the syndicate of lenders.

Second Quarter 2023 Dividend



On June 5, 2023, B2Gold's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2023 of $0.04 per common share (or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualized basis), paid on June 27, 2023. The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Back River Gold District

On April 19, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of Sabina, resulting in the Company acquiring Sabina's 100% owned Back River Gold District located in Nunavut, Canada by issuing approximately 216 million common shares in B2Gold as consideration. The Back River Gold District consists of five mineral claims blocks along an 80 kilometer ("km") belt. The most advanced project in the district, Goose, is fully permitted, construction ready, and has been de-risked with significant infrastructure currently in place. The Goose Project has an estimated two year construction period with first gold production expected in the first quarter of 2025. In addition, B2Gold obtained significant untapped exploration potential across the 80 km belt. B2Gold's management team has strong northern construction expertise and experience to deliver the fully permitted Goose Project, and the financial resources to develop the significant gold resource endowment at the Back River Gold District into a large, long life mining complex. B2Gold recognizes that respect and collaboration with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association is central to the license to operate in the Back River Gold District and will continue to prioritize developing the project in a manner that recognizes Indigenous input and concerns and brings long-term socio-economic benefits to the area.

Subsequent to completion of the acquisition of Sabina, in the second quarter of 2023, B2Gold completed its inaugural winter ice road season, extinguished certain of Sabina's construction financing obligations and received all critical materials that were expected to be necessary to maintain the schedule for construction completion of the mill and first gold production at the Goose Project in the first quarter of 2025. Currently, camp construction is partially complete, generators are being installed, and construction workshops are being erected. The Company extinguished certain of Sabina's construction financing obligations with payments totaling $112 million as follows: senior secured debt facility for a $2 million payment, gold prepay facility for a $1 million payment, the entire gold metal offtake agreement for a $63 million payment, and one-third of the gold stream arrangement for a $46 million payment.

On June 23, 2023, the Company announced an initial capital expenditure estimate of C$800 million, which was in line with B2Gold expectations since the Sabina acquisition announcement and reflects scope changes to further optimize the Goose Project. B2Gold has updated the construction budget to de-risk the project and construct a reliable and low operating cost mine. In addition, the Company has made the decision to accelerate underground mining development to increase annual gold production over the first five years of the mine plan, including the mining of the Umwelt crown pillar. The cost to accelerate underground mining is estimated at an additional C$90 million for a total project capital expenditure of C$890 million (approximately $676 million) with approximately C$550 million (approximately $418 million) expected to be spent by B2Gold up to completion of construction in the first quarter of 2025.

In the second quarter of 2023, a significant 2023 exploration program was approved for the Back River Gold District. B2Gold has approved a $20 million exploration budget for the balance of 2023 to complete approximately 25,000 meters ("m") of drilling. Drilling will be focused in proximity to existing deposits at the Goose Project, as well as following up on regional targets identified at the George, Boulder, Boot and Del projects.

Operations

Fekola Mine - Mali

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 281,672 224,476 595,897 422,338 Gold sold (ounces) 142,850 121,250 307,900 226,650 Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 1,972 1,851 1,935 1,863 Tonnes of ore milled 2,324,043 2,421,526 4,595,934 4,620,749 Grade (grams/ tonne) 2.24 1.71 2.36 1.63 Recovery (%) 91.8 92.4 91.9 92.8 Gold production (ounces) 152,427 123,066 318,291 224,714 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 555 711 510 652 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce produced) 538 639 509 632 Total cash costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 721 847 673 797 All-in sustaining costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,165 949 1,057 967 Capital expenditures ($ in thousands) 74,151 20,198 127,946 48,426 Exploration ($ in thousands) - 4,062 1,706 10,456

(1) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company's financial statements, refer to "Non-IFRS Measures".

The Fekola Mine in Mali (owned 80% by the Company and 20% by the State of Mali) had a successful second quarter of 2023 with gold production of 152,427 ounces. Fekola's gold production was slightly lower than expected due to a number of factors including lower than budgeted gold recovery, delayed delivery of a key mine production excavator and lower than budgeted mine production from Phase 6 of the Fekola pit as a result of blast hole drilling inefficiencies and congestion in working areas. The Company expects that the gold production variance will be caught up in the fourth quarter of 2023 and that the Fekola Complex is on track to meet its annual production guidance. For the second quarter of 2023, mill feed grade was 2.24 grams per tonne ("g/t"), mill throughput was 2.32 million tonnes, and gold recovery averaged 91.8%.

The Fekola Mine's cash operating costs (refer to "Non-IFRS Measures") for the second quarter of 2023 were $538 per ounce produced ($555 per gold ounce sold). Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the second quarter of 2023 were slightly higher than expected resulting from lower than anticipated gold production.

All-in sustaining costs (refer to "Non-IFRS Measures") for the second quarter of 2023 for the Fekola Mine were $1,165 per gold ounce sold. All-in sustaining costs were higher than expected primarily due to higher than anticipated sustaining capital expenditures as a result of timing of capital expenditures.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $74 million primarily consisting of $21 million for mobile equipment purchases and rebuilds, $21 million for prestripping, $12 million for Fekola underground development, $6 million for the tailings facility raise project, $4 million for solar plant expansion and $3 million for haul road construction.

The low-cost Fekola Complex in Mali is expected to produce between 580,000 and 610,000 ounces of gold in 2023 at cash operating costs of between $565 and $625 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of between $1,085 and $1,145 per ounce. At the Fekola Mine, ore will continue to be mined from the Fekola and Cardinal pits. Receipt of an exploitation license for the Bantako North permit area remains outstanding pending finalization of a proposed new 2023 Mining Code by the State of Mali. As a result, the Company now expects Fekola Regional budgeted production of 18,000 ounces to be delayed into 2024. Due to availability of additional ore sources in the Fekola Complex, production guidance of between 580,000 and 610,000 ounces for the Fekola Complex for 2023 remains unchanged.

Masbate Mine - The Philippines

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 111,291 99,675 168,283 182,768 Gold sold (ounces) 56,700 53,250 86,350 97,550 Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 1,963 1,872 1,949 1,874 Tonnes of ore milled 2,000,360 1,986,253 4,069,402 3,996,441 Grade (grams/ tonne) 1.03 1.09 0.99 1.14 Recovery (%) 74.3 78.4 73.9 78.2 Gold production (ounces) 49,478 54,375 95,842 114,139 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 850 764 847 773 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce produced) 817 840 849 772 Total cash costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 960 860 971 886 All-in sustaining costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,091 1,082 1,169 1,054 Capital expenditures ($ in thousands) 6,098 14,057 15,051 19,750 Exploration ($ in thousands) 1,008 1,378 1,967 2,415

(1) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company's financial statements, refer to "Non-IFRS Measures".

The Masbate Mine in the Philippines had a strong second quarter of 2023 with gold production of 49,478 ounces, above expectations, as a result of higher than anticipated mill feed grade and mill throughput. For the second quarter of 2023, mill feed grade was 1.03 g/t gold, mill throughput was 2.00 million tonnes, and gold recovery averaged 74.3%.

The Masbate Mine's cash operating costs (refer to "Non-IFRS Measures") for the second quarter of 2023 were $817 per ounce produced ($850 per gold ounce sold). Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the second quarter of 2023 were lower than expected as a result of higher than expected gold production, and lower than anticipated mining and processing costs resulting from lower than expected diesel and heavy fuel oil ("HFO") costs.

All-in sustaining costs (refer to "Non-IFRS Measures") for the second quarter of 2023 were $1,091 per ounce sold. All-in sustaining costs for the second quarter of 2023 were lower than anticipated as a result of lower than expected cash operating costs and sustaining capital expenditures, and higher than expected gold ounces sold. The lower than expected sustaining capital expenditures are mainly a result of timing of expenditures and expected to be incurred later in 2023.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $6 million, primarily consisting of $3 million for mobile equipment purchases and rebuilds.

The Masbate Mine in the Philippines is expected to produce between 170,000 and 190,000 ounces of gold in 2023 at cash operating costs of between $985 and $1,045 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of between $1,370 and $1,430 per ounce. For 2023, Masbate is expected to process 7.8 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.96 g/t gold with a process gold recovery of 74.5%. Gold production is scheduled to be relatively consistent throughout 2023. Mill feed will be a blend of mined fresh ore sourced from the Main Vein Pit and low-grade ore stockpiles.

The Masbate Mine has benefited from lower fuel costs over the first half of 2023. The Company will continue to monitor actual versus budget fuel prices in the third quarter of 2023 and if lower pricing continues to be observed, it will consider whether any revision to the Masbate Mine's full-year cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs guidance is required at that time.

Otjikoto Mine - Namibia

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 77,891 57,834 180,230 142,462 Gold sold (ounces) 39,550 30,800 94,000 76,200 Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 1,969 1,878 1,917 1,870 Tonnes of ore milled 875,055 850,889 1,699,007 1,696,111 Grade (grams/ tonne) 1.59 1.17 1.53 1.24 Recovery (%) 98.7 98.4 98.7 98.5 Gold production (ounces) 44,056 31,417 82,547 66,478 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 641 1,018 535 763 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce produced) 611 1,136 609 943 Total cash costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 720 1,093 612 838 All-in sustaining costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,187 1,403 1,024 1,090 Capital expenditures ($ in thousands) 15,630 23,152 32,976 39,283 Exploration ($ in thousands) 996 873 1,490 1,379

(1) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company's financial statements, refer to "Non-IFRS Measures".

The Otjikoto Mine in Namibia, in which the Company holds a 90% interest, performed well during the second quarter of 2023, producing 44,056 ounces of gold. As a result of the timing of higher-grade ore mining, Otjikoto's annual gold production is expected to be 60% weighted to the second half of 2023, when mining is scheduled to reach the higher-grade portions of Phase 4 of the Otjikoto pit coupled with higher production from the Wolfshag underground mine. For the second quarter of 2023, mill feed grade was 1.59 g/t, mill throughput was 0.88 million tonnes, and gold recovery averaged 98.7%.

Production from the Wolfshag underground mine remained consistent during the second quarter of 2023, averaging over 1,000 tonnes per day at an average grade of 4.31 g/t. As of the beginning of 2023, the Probable Mineral Reserve estimate for the Wolfshag deposit includes 203,000 ounces of gold in 1.1 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 5.55 g/t gold.

Cash operating costs (refer to "Non-IFRS Measures") for the second quarter of 2023 were $611 per gold ounce produced ($641 per ounce gold sold). Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the second quarter of 2023 were lower than expected as a result of higher production as described above, lower than budgeted fuel costs and a weaker Namibian dollar.

All-in sustaining costs for the second quarter of 2023 were $1,187 per gold ounce sold. All-in sustaining costs for the second quarter of 2023 were lower than anticipated as a result of lower than expected cash operating costs described above, and lower than expected sustaining capital expenditures primarily related to the timing of underground development. The lower than expected sustaining capital expenditures are mainly a result of timing of expenditures and expected to be incurred later in 2023.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $16 million, consisting of $13 million for pre-stripping in the Otjikoto pit and $2 million for Wolfshag underground mine development.

The Otjikoto Mine in Namibia is expected to produce between 190,000 and 210,000 ounces of gold in 2023 at cash operating costs of between $590 and $650 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of between $1,080 and $1,140 per ounce. For 2023, Otjikoto is expected to process a total of 3.4 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 1.87 g/t gold with a process gold recovery of 98.0%. Otjikoto's gold production is still expected to be weighted 60% towards the second half of 2023 due to the timing of high grade ore mining from the Otjikoto pit and increased ore volumes from the Wolfshag underground mine.

The Otjikoto Mine has benefited from lower fuel costs and a weaker Namibian dollar over the first half of 2023. The Company will continue to monitor the Namibian dollar and actual versus budget fuel prices in the third quarter of 2023 and if lower pricing continues to be observed, it will consider whether any revision to the Otjikoto Mine's full-year cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs guidance is required at that time.

Fekola Complex Regional Development and Exploration

Development

The Fekola Complex is comprised of the Fekola Mine (Medinandi permit hosting the Fekola and Cardinal zones) and Fekola Regional (Anaconda Area (Bantako, Menankoto, and Bakolobi permits), and the Dandoko permit).

In the second quarter of 2023 and the first half of 2023, the Company invested $15 million and $30 million, respectively, in the development of Fekola Regional (Anaconda Area) saprolite mining including road construction, mine infrastructure, and mining equipment. For 2023, the Company has budgeted a total of $63 million for Fekola Regional development. The construction mobile equipment fleet is now in operation, the haul road from Bantako North to Fekola is operational and construction of the haul roads and mining infrastructure (warehouse, workshop, fuel depot, and offices) is on schedule; however, as discussed above (see Operations-Fekola Mine, Mali), receipt of an exploitation license for the Bantako North permit area remains outstanding.

Preliminary results of a Fekola Complex optimization study, coupled with 2022 and 2023 exploration drilling results, indicate that there is a significant opportunity to increase gold production and resource utilization with the addition of oxide processing capacity. The Company is progressing an engineering study of a Fekola Regional stand-alone mill and oxide processing facilities, which are expected to be located on the Anaconda Area. Construction of a stand-alone oxide mill would constitute Phase II of the Fekola Regional Development Plan. The engineering study will be based on processing 4 Mtpa of saprolite and transitional (oxide) resources.

On June 21, 2023, the Company announced an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Anaconda Area, located approximately 20 km from the Fekola Mine in Mali. The June 2023 Mineral Resource estimate included a significantly increased Mineral Resource estimate for the Anaconda Area, comprised of the Menankoto permit, the Bantako North permit and the Bakolobi permit. The updated Mineral Resource estimate includes a significant increase in the oxide Mineral Resources, and an initial sulphide Indicated Mineral Resource estimate. The June 2023 Mineral Resource estimate includes Indicated Mineral Resource estimate of 57,000,000 tonnes at 1.11 g/t gold for 2,030,000 ounces of gold, and Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 46,600,000 tonnes at 1.33 g/t gold for 2,000,000 ounces of gold, constrained within a conceptual pit run at US$1,800 per ounce gold.

To allow for incorporation of this updated Mineral Resource estimate into the engineering study, results of the Fekola Complex optimization study are expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. In addition, Fekola Complex optimization work continues to maximize project value from all the various oxide and sulphide material sources including the Fekola Pit, Fekola Underground, Cardinal Pit, and the Bantako North, Menankoto, Bakolobi and Dandoko permits.

Exploration

B2Gold is executing another year of extensive exploration in 2023 with an increased budget of approximately $84 million (original budget of $64 million). A significant focus will be in proximity to its operating mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, as well as $20 million of spending on both infill and generative exploration at the recently acquired Back River Gold District. Ongoing exploration will continue to advance B2Gold's early stage projects in Finland and Cote d'Ivoire. Target generation and pursuing new opportunities in prospective gold regions in Africa, Canada, South America, the Philippines and Central Asia continue. This generative initiative could include equity placements and new joint ventures with junior companies, similar to B2Gold's 2023 investments in Snowline and its Rogue project in the Yukon, Canada, and its 2022 investment in Matador Mining Ltd. and its Cape Ray Gold project in Newfoundland, Canada.

Outlook

B2Gold expects to continue its strong operational performance in 2023 with total gold production forecast to be between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 ounces (including 60,000 to 70,000 attributable ounces from Calibre). The Company's total consolidated cash operating costs for the year (including estimated attributable results for Calibre) are forecast to be between $670 and $730 per ounce and total consolidated all-in sustaining (including estimated attributable results for Calibre) are forecast to be between $1,195 and $1,255 per ounce.

Due to the Company's strong net positive cash position and available liquidity, strong operating results and cash flows, B2Gold's quarterly dividend rate is expected to be maintained at $0.04 per common share (or an annualized rate of $0.16 per common share), which represents one of the highest dividend yields in the gold sector.

After a very successful year for exploration in 2022, B2Gold is conducting an aggressive exploration campaign in 2023 with a budget of approximately $84 million with the vast majority allocated to growth exploration expenditures to support the next phase of organic growth across the portfolio.

The closing of the acquisition of Sabina and the Goose Project adds a high grade, fully permitted, construction stage gold project in Nunavut, Canada to the Company's portfolio and enhances its operational and geographic diversification by combining B2Gold's stable production base with a high grade, advanced development asset in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction. The Goose Project has an estimated two-year construction period with first gold production expected in the first quarter of 2025. In addition, B2Gold has acquired access to significant untapped exploration potential across an 80 km belt.

The Company's ongoing strategy is to continue to maximize profitable production from its mines, further advance its pipeline of remaining development and exploration projects, evaluate new exploration, development and production opportunities and continue to pay an industry leading dividend yield.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Canada, Mali, Colombia, Finland and Uzbekistan. B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 ounces in 2023.

Qualified Persons

Bill Lytle, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters contained in this news release.

Brian Scott, P. Geo., Vice President, Geology & Technical Services, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to exploration and mineral resource matters contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

"Clive T. Johnson"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Production results and production guidance presented in this news release reflect total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% project basis. Please see our Annual Information Form dated March 16, 2023 for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines B2Gold operates.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes certain terms or performance measures commonly used in the mining industry that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including "cash operating costs" and "all-in sustaining costs" (or "AISC"). Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data presented is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and should be read in conjunction with B2Gold's consolidated financial statements. Readers should refer to B2Gold's Management Discussion and Analysis, available on the Websites, under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" for a more detailed discussion of how B2Gold calculates certain of such measures and a reconciliation of certain measures to IFRS terms.

B2GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the three

months ended

June 30, 2023

For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022

For the six

months ended

June 30, 2023

For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022

Gold revenue $ 470,854 $ 381,985 $ 944,410 $ 747,568 Cost of sales Production costs (152,762 ) (158,303 ) (280,366 ) (281,263 ) Depreciation and depletion (94,662 ) (81,874 ) (191,820 ) (159,137 ) Royalties and production taxes (33,111 ) (23,901 ) (68,272 ) (49,591 ) Total cost of sales (280,535 ) (264,078 ) (540,458 ) (489,991 ) Gross profit 190,319 117,907 403,952 257,577 General and administrative (13,921 ) (12,549 ) (28,106 ) (23,377 ) Share-based payments (4,591 ) (4,041 ) (11,445 ) (12,445 ) (Impairment) reversal of impairment of long-lived assets (4,885 ) 909 (4,885 ) 909 Write-down of mineral property interests - (3,158 ) (16,457 ) (3,158 ) Community relations (1,722 ) (453 ) (2,725 ) (1,072 ) Foreign exchange losses (2,253 ) (6,001 ) (2,849 ) (8,457 ) Share of net income of associate 7,009 4,139 11,988 6,911 Other (expenses) income (10,817 ) 1,062 (14,415 ) (970 ) Operating income 159,139 97,815 335,058 215,918 Interest and financing expense (2,916 ) (2,691 ) (5,842 ) (5,274 ) Interest income 6,035 2,506 11,854 4,628 Gains on derivative instruments 782 7,749 425 27,048 Other (expense) income (3,618 ) 426 (5,218 ) 6,060 Income from operations before taxes 159,422 105,805 336,277 248,380 Current income tax, withholding and other taxes (71,205 ) (60,141 ) (147,945 ) (107,795 ) Deferred income tax recovery (expense) 3,633 (4,978 ) 5,422 (9,096 ) Net income for the period $ 91,850 $ 40,686 $ 193,754 $ 131,489 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 80,418 $ 37,804 $ 166,391 $ 118,527 Non-controlling interests 11,432 2,882 27,363 12,962 Net income for the period $ 91,850 $ 40,686 $ 193,754 $ 131,489 Earnings per share

(attributable to shareholders of the Company) Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ 0.11 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

(in thousands) Basic 1,251,832 1,061,270 1,164,104 1,059,060 Diluted 1,257,804 1,068,276 1,169,853 1,065,891





B2GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the three

months ended

June 30, 2023

For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022

For the six

months ended

June 30, 2023

For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022

Operating activities Net income for the period $ 91,850 $ 40,686 $ 193,754 $ 131,489 Mine restoration provisions settled (579 ) - (579 ) - Non-cash charges, net 107,409 98,385 228,941 171,345 Changes in non-cash working capital 15,052 (8,736 ) 21,278 (53,471 ) Changes in long-term value added tax receivables (18,749 ) (5,456 ) (44,588 ) (17,174 ) Cash provided by operating activities 194,983 124,879 398,806 232,189 Financing activities Extinguishment of gold stream and construction financing obligations (111,819 ) - (111,819 ) - Repayment of equipment loan facilities (2,887 ) (4,705 ) (6,465 ) (11,495 ) Interest and commitment fees paid (1,118 ) (1,096 ) (2,120 ) (2,324 ) Cash proceeds from stock option exercises 3,464 8,600 5,908 12,631 Dividends paid (51,730 ) (42,512 ) (94,706 ) (84,746 ) Principal payments on lease arrangements (2,046 ) (2,448 ) (3,489 ) (3,667 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (2,198 ) (3,158 ) (4,280 ) (4,180 ) Revolving credit facility transaction costs - - - (2,401 ) Other 770 892 1,587 730 Cash used by financing activities (167,564 ) (44,427 ) (215,384 ) (95,452 ) Investing activities Expenditures on mining interests: Fekola Mine (74,151 ) (20,198 ) (127,946 ) (48,426 ) Masbate Mine (6,098 ) (14,057 ) (15,051 ) (19,750 ) Otjikoto Mine (15,630 ) (23,152 ) (32,976 ) (39,283 ) Goose Project (68,612 ) - (68,612 ) - Fekola Regional, pre-development (15,035 ) (6,717 ) (29,810 ) (6,929 ) Gramalote Project (1,204 ) (4,130 ) (1,714 ) (8,537 ) Other exploration and development (24,552 ) (15,982 ) (40,543 ) (29,236 ) Cash acquired on acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. 38,083 - 38,083 - Transaction costs paid on acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (6,672 ) - (6,672 ) - Purchase of long-term investment (16,764 ) - (31,880 ) - Cash paid for purchase of non-controlling interest - - (6,704 ) - Deferred consideration - - 3,850 - Cash paid on acquisition of mineral property - (48,258 ) - (48,258 ) Cash paid on exercise of mineral property option - - - (7,737 ) Funding of reclamation accounts (1,351 ) (1,917 ) (2,640 ) (4,098 ) Other 101 (358 ) (358 ) (358 ) Cash used by investing activities (191,885 ) (134,769 ) (322,973 ) (212,612 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (164,466 ) (54,317 ) (139,551 ) (75,875 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,067 ) (7,751 ) (6,188 ) (10,432 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 673,740 648,760 651,946 672,999 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 506,207 $ 586,692 $ 506,207 $ 586,692





B2Gold Corp.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)

As at June 30,

2023

As at December 31,

2022

Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 506,207 $ 651,946 Accounts receivable, prepaids and other 31,716 28,811 Deferred consideration receivable - 3,850 Value-added and other tax receivables 12,165 18,533 Inventories 339,095 332,031 889,183 1,035,171 Long-term investments 67,036 31,865 Value-added tax receivables 158,084 121,323 Mining interests Owned by subsidiaries and joint operations 3,566,960 2,274,730 Investments in associates 127,152 120,049 Long-term stockpile 53,581 48,882 Other assets 64,926 49,213 Deferred income taxes 3,963 - $ 4,930,885 $ 3,681,233 Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 153,318 $ 114,791 Current income and other taxes payable 128,875 95,623 Current portion of long-term debt 16,972 15,519 Current portion of mine restoration provisions 4,966 5,545 Other current liabilities 15,072 2,138 319,203 233,616 Long-term debt 38,625 41,709 Gold stream obligation 128,400 - Mine restoration provisions 100,198 95,568 Deferred income taxes 181,056 182,515 Employee benefits obligation 15,235 8,121 Other long-term liabilities 9,130 7,915 791,847 569,444 Equity Shareholders' equity Share capital 3,432,229 2,487,624 Contributed surplus 78,338 78,232 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (142,824 ) (145,869 ) Retained earnings 654,265 588,139 4,022,008 3,008,126 Non-controlling interests 117,030 103,663 4,139,038 3,111,789 $ 4,930,885 $ 3,681,233

NON-IFRS MEASURES

Cash operating costs per gold ounce sold and total cash costs per gold ounce sold

''Cash operating costs per gold ounce'' and "total cash costs per gold ounce" are common financial performance measures in the gold mining industry but, as non-IFRS measures, they do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate our performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, these measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measures, along with sales, are considered to be a key indicator of the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash flow from its mining operations.

Cash cost figures are calculated on a sales basis in accordance with a standard developed by The Gold Institute, which was a worldwide association of suppliers of gold and gold products and included leading North American gold producers. The Gold Institute ceased operations in 2002, but the standard is the accepted standard of reporting cash cost of production in North America. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Cash operating costs and total cash costs per gold ounce sold are derived from amounts included in the statement of operations and include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, smelting, refining, transportation costs, royalties and production taxes, less silver by-product credits. The tables below show a reconciliation of cash operating costs per gold ounce sold and total cash costs per gold ounce sold to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis:

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 79,245 48,170 25,347 152,762 17,815 170,577 Royalties and production taxes 23,686 6,285 3,140 33,111 1,078 34,189 Total cash costs 102,931 54,455 28,487 185,873 18,893 204,766 Gold sold (ounces) 142,850 56,700 39,550 239,100 16,797 255,897 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 555 850 641 639 1,061 667 Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 721 960 720 777 1,125 800





For the three months ended June 30, 2022 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 86,258 40,690 31,355 158,303 14,695 172,998 Royalties and production taxes 16,475 5,104 2,322 23,901 1,159 25,060 Total cash costs 102,733 45,794 33,677 182,204 15,854 198,058 Gold sold (ounces) 121,250 53,250 30,800 205,300 14,829 220,129 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 711 764 1,018 771 991 786 Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 847 860 1,093 888 1,069 900





For the six months ended June 30, 2023 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 156,906 73,163 50,297 280,366 33,580 313,946 Royalties and production taxes 50,352 10,698 7,222 68,272 2,332 70,604 Total cash costs 207,258 83,861 57,519 348,638 35,912 384,550 Gold sold (ounces) 307,900 86,350 94,000 488,250 32,939 521,189 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 510 847 535 574 1,019 602 Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 673 971 612 714 1,090 738





For the six months ended June 30, 2022 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 147,668 75,454 58,141 281,263 28,289 309,552 Royalties and production taxes 32,947 10,966 5,678 49,591 2,097 51,688 Total cash costs 180,615 86,420 63,819 330,854 30,386 361,240 Gold sold (ounces) 226,650 97,550 76,200 400,400 27,818 428,218 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 652 773 763 702 1,017 723 Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 797 886 838 826 1,092 844

Cash operating costs per gold ounce produced

In addition to cash operating costs on a per gold ounce sold basis, the Company also presents cash operating costs on a per gold ounce produced basis. Cash operating costs per gold ounce produced is derived from amounts included in the statement of operations and include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, smelting, refining, transportation costs, less silver by-product credits. The tables below show a reconciliation of cash operating costs per gold ounce produced to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis:

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total

Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 79,245 48,170 25,347 152,762 17,815 170,577 Inventory sales adjustment 2,698 (7,757 ) 1,587 (3,472 ) - (3,472 ) Cash operating costs 81,943 40,413 26,934 149,290 17,815 167,105 Gold produced (ounces) 152,427 49,478 44,056 245,961 16,740 262,701 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 538 817 611 607 1,064 636





For the three months ended June 30, 2022 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 86,258 40,690 31,355 158,303 14,695 172,998 Inventory sales adjustment (7,670 ) 4,985 4,325 1,640 - 1,640 Cash operating costs 78,588 45,675 35,680 159,943 14,695 174,638 Gold produced (ounces) 123,066 54,375 31,417 208,858 14,765 223,623 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 639 840 1,136 766 995 781





For the six months ended June 30, 2023 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 156,906 73,163 50,297 280,366 33,580 313,946 Inventory sales adjustment 5,216 8,180 (62 ) 13,334 - 13,334 Cash operating costs 162,122 81,343 50,235 293,700 33,580 327,280 Gold produced (ounces) 318,291 95,842 82,547 496,680 32,877 529,557 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 509 849 609 591 1,021 618





For the six months ended June 30, 2022 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 147,668 75,454 58,141 281,263 28,289 309,552 Inventory sales adjustment (5,682 ) 12,659 4,543 11,520 - 11,520 Cash operating costs 141,986 88,113 62,684 292,783 28,289 321,072 Gold produced (ounces) 224,714 114,139 66,478 405,331 27,657 432,988 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 632 772 943 722 1,023 742

All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce

In June 2013, the World Gold Council, a non-regulatory association of the world's leading gold mining companies established to promote the use of gold to industry, consumers and investors, provided guidance for the calculation of the measure "all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce", but as a non-IFRS measure, it does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The original World Gold Council standard became effective January 1, 2014 with further updates announced on November 16, 2018 which were effective starting January 1, 2019.

Management believes that the all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce measure provides additional insight into the costs of producing gold by capturing all of the expenditures required for the discovery, development and sustaining of gold production and allows the Company to assess its ability to support capital expenditures to sustain future production from the generation of operating cash flows. Management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has applied the principles of the World Gold Council recommendations and has reported all-in sustaining costs on a sales basis. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.

B2Gold defines all-in sustaining costs per ounce as the sum of cash operating costs, royalties and production taxes, capital expenditures and exploration costs that are sustaining in nature, sustaining lease expenditures, corporate general and administrative costs, share-based payment expenses related to RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs, community relations expenditures, reclamation liability accretion and realized (gains) losses on fuel derivative contracts, all divided by the total gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure.

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the three months ended June 30, 2023:

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Corporate Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 79,245 48,170 25,347 - 152,762 17,815 170,577 Royalties and production taxes 23,686 6,285 3,140 - 33,111 1,078 34,189 Corporate administration 2,403 640 1,176 9,836 14,055 574 14,629 Share-based payments - RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs(1) - - - 3,838 3,838 - 3,838 Community relations 1,370 41 311 - 1,722 - 1,722 Reclamation liability accretion 357 278 277 - 912 - 912 Realized gains on derivative contracts (688 ) (642 ) (209 ) - (1,539 ) - (1,539 ) Sustaining lease expenditures 981 303 297 465 2,046 - 2,046 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) 59,032 5,752 15,630 - 80,414 1,933 82,347 Sustaining mine exploration(2) - 1,008 996 - 2,004 - 2,004 Total all-in sustaining costs 166,386 61,835 46,965 14,139 289,325 21,400 310,725 Gold sold (ounces) 142,850 56,700 39,550 - 239,100 16,797 255,897 All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,165 1,091 1,187 - 1,210 1,274 1,214

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Statement of operations.

(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below.

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2023:

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine capital expenditures 74,151 6,098 15,630 95,879 1,933 97,812 Road construction (2,657 ) - - (2,657 ) - (2,657 ) Fekola underground (12,462 ) - - (12,462 ) - (12,462 ) Other - (346 ) - (346 ) - (346 ) Sustaining capital expenditures 59,032 5,752 15,630 80,414 1,933 82,347

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2023:

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine exploration - 1,008 996 2,004 - 2,004 Regional exploration - - - - - - Sustaining mine exploration - 1,008 996 2,004 - 2,004

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the three months ended June 30, 2022:

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Corporate Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 86,258 40,690 31,355 - 158,303 14,695 172,998 Royalties and production taxes 16,475 5,104 2,322 - 23,901 1,159 25,060 Corporate administration 2,172 870 1,574 7,933 12,549 1,075 13,624 Share-based payments - RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs(1) - - - 3,179 3,179 - 3,179 Community relations 117 118 218 - 453 - 453 Reclamation liability accretion 224 227 165 - 616 - 616 Realized gains on derivative contracts (4,778 ) (4,829 ) (2,076 ) - (11,683 ) - (11,683 ) Sustaining lease expenditures 192 315 1,407 534 2,448 - 2,448 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) 14,101 13,724 7,578 - 35,403 - 35,403 Sustaining mine exploration(2) 362 1,378 679 - 2,419 - 2,419 Total all-in sustaining costs 115,123 57,597 43,222 11,646 227,588 16,929 244,517 Gold sold (ounces) 121,250 53,250 30,800 - 205,300 14,829 220,129 All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 949 1,082 1,403 - 1,109 1,142 1,111

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Statement of operations.

(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2022:

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine capital expenditures 20,198 14,057 23,152 57,407 - 57,407 Cardinal mobile equipment (2,426 ) - - (2,426 ) - (2,426 ) Tailings facility life-of-mine study (3,507 ) - - (3,507 ) - (3,507 ) Fekola underground study (25 ) - - (25 ) - (25 ) Other (139 ) - (362 ) (501 ) - (501 ) Land acquisitions - (333 ) - (333 ) - (333 ) Underground development - - (13,196 ) (13,196 ) - (13,196 ) National power grid connection - - (2,016 ) (2,016 ) - (2,016 ) Sustaining capital expenditures 14,101 13,724 7,578 35,403 - 35,403

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2022:

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine exploration 4,062 1,378 873 6,313 - 6,313 Regional exploration (3,700 ) - (194 ) (3,894 ) - (3,894 ) Sustaining mine exploration 362 1,378 679 2,419 - 2,419

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the six months ended June 30, 2023:

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Corporate Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 156,906 73,163 50,297 - 280,366 33,580 313,946 Royalties and production taxes 50,352 10,698 7,222 - 68,272 2,332 70,604 Corporate administration 5,364 1,139 2,880 18,857 28,240 1,323 29,563 Share-based payments - RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs(1) - - - 8,157 8,157 - 8,157 Community relations 2,044 99 582 - 2,725 - 2,725 Reclamation liability accretion 738 569 571 - 1,878 - 1,878 Realized gains on derivative contracts (1,459 ) (1,814 ) (697 ) - (3,970 ) - (3,970 ) Sustaining lease expenditures 1,045 610 920 914 3,489 - 3,489 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) 108,808 14,528 32,976 - 156,312 3,939 160,251 Sustaining mine exploration(2) 1,706 1,967 1,490 - 5,163 - 5,163 Total all-in sustaining costs 325,504 100,959 96,241 27,928 550,632 41,174 591,806 Gold sold (ounces) 307,900 86,350 94,000 - 488,250 32,939 521,189 All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,057 1,169 1,024 - 1,128 1,250 1,135

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Statement of operations.

(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below.

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023:

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine capital expenditures 127,946 15,051 32,976 175,973 3,939 179,912 Road construction (5,067 ) - - (5,067 ) - (5,067 ) Fekola underground (14,071 ) - - (14,071 ) - (14,071 ) Other - (523 ) - (523 ) - (523 ) Sustaining capital expenditures 108,808 14,528 32,976 156,312 3,939 160,251

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023:

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine exploration 1,706 1,967 1,490 5,163 - 5,163 Regional exploration - - - - - - Sustaining mine exploration 1,706 1,967 1,490 5,163 - 5,163

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the six months ended June 30, 2022:

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Corporate Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 147,668 75,454 58,141 - 281,263 28,289 309,552 Royalties and production taxes 32,947 10,966 5,678 - 49,591 2,097 51,688 Corporate administration 4,287 1,228 2,875 14,987 23,377 1,546 24,923 Share-based payments - RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs(1) - - - 6,879 6,879 - 6,879 Community relations 383 137 552 - 1,072 - 1,072 Reclamation liability accretion 383 410 282 - 1,075 - 1,075 Realized gains on derivative contracts (6,887 ) (7,400 ) (3,298 ) - (17,585 ) - (17,585 ) Sustaining lease expenditures 385 637 1,446 1,199 3,667 - 3,667 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) 35,968 19,005 16,245 - 71,218 - 71,218 Sustaining mine exploration(2) 3,993 2,415 1,157 - 7,565 - 7,565 Total all-in sustaining costs 219,127 102,852 83,078 23,065 428,122 31,932 460,054 Gold sold (ounces) 226,650 97,550 76,200 - 400,400 27,818 428,218 All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 967 1,054 1,090 - 1,069 1,148 1,074

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Statement of operations.

(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022:

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine capital expenditures 48,426 19,750 39,283 107,459 - 107,459 Cardinal mobile equipment (7,999 ) - - (7,999 ) - (7,999 ) Tailings facility life-of-mine study (3,930 ) - - (3,930 ) - (3,930 ) Fekola underground study (368 ) - - (368 ) - (368 ) Other (161 ) - (362 ) (523 ) - (523 ) Land acquisitions - (745 ) - (745 ) - (745 ) Underground development - - (18,930 ) (18,930 ) - (18,930 ) National power grid connection - - (3,746 ) (3,746 ) - (3,746 ) Sustaining capital expenditures 35,968 19,005 16,245 71,218 - 71,218

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022:

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine exploration 10,456 2,415 1,379 14,250 - 14,250 Regional exploration (6,463 ) - (222 ) (6,685 ) - (6,685 ) Sustaining mine exploration 3,993 2,415 1,157 7,565 - 7,565

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share - basic

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share - basic are non-IFRS measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income attributable to shareholders of the Company adjusted for non-recurring items and also significant recurring non-cash items. The Company defines adjusted earnings per share - basic as adjusted net income divided by the basic weighted number of common shares outstanding.

Management believes that the presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share - basic is appropriate to provide additional information to investors regarding items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future or that management does not believe to be a reflection of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Management further believes that its presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures provide information that is useful to investors because they are important indicators of the strength of our operations and the performance of our core business. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate this measure differently.

A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements is set out in the table below:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ $ $ $ (000's) (000's) (000's) (000's) Net income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the period: 80,418 37,804 166,391 118,527 Adjustments for non-recurring and significant recurring non-cash items: Impairment (reversal) of impairment of long-lived assets 4,885 (909 ) 4,885 (909 ) Write-down of mineral property interests - 3,027 16,419 3,027 Unrealized losses (gains) on derivative instruments 757 3,934 3,545 (9,463 ) Office lease termination costs - - 1,946 - Loan receivable provision 2,085 - 2,085 - Change in fair value of gold stream 1,100 - 1,100 - Dilution gain on investment in Calibre - - - (5,458 ) Non-cash interest income on deferred consideration receivable - (1,051 ) - (2,090 ) Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (3,441 ) 2,443 (4,705 ) 6,710 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the period 85,804 45,248 191,666 110,344 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands) 1,251,832 1,061,270 1,164,104 1,059,060 Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company per share-basic ($/share) 0.07 0.04 0.16 0.10



