Change in Chief Financial Officer and the Appointment of Chet Holyoak As Interim Chief Financial Officer

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") announces the change of Chief Financial Officer with the departure of Kim Perry and the appointment of Chet Holyoak as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Effective August 1, 2023, Kimberly Perry is no longer employed as the Chief Financial Officer of Gold Resource Corp. (the "Company"). Ms. Perry has served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company since August 10, 2020.

Following the departure of Ms. Perry, Chet Holyoak, who is the Company's Corporate Controller, has been appointed to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Holyoak, age 43, is a certified public accountant and has been Corporate Controller since July 2022. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Holyoak served as the Director of Corporate Accounting for Tata Chemicals Limited from May 2018 until July 2022, and held positions for Barrick Gold Corp. including Senior Accountant, Accounting Supervisor and Accounting Superintendent from July 2006 until May 2018. Mr. Holyoak holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics from Southern Utah University and a Master of Business Administration from Strayer University.

Mr. Palmiere, the CEO of the Company said, "Kim contributed significantly during her three years as Chief Financial Officer and we wish her well in her future endeavors. At the same time, we are happy to welcome Chet as part of the senior management team. His knowledge of the industry obtained by working at mines will serve him and the company in good stead."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230802484520/en/

Contact

For further information please contact:

Allen Palmiere

Chief Executive Officer

Allen.Palmiere@GRC-USA.com

www.GoldResourcecorp.com