Mich Resources Appoints Cfo

VANCOUVER, Aug. 2, 2023 - Mich Resources Ltd. (CSE: MICH) (the "Company") the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Geoff Balderson as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, replacing Mr. David Suda, the Company's current Chief Executive Officer, who was acting CFO for the interim period.

Mr. Balderson serves as the CFO and Director of several publicly traded companies in a variety of industries and is instrumental in managing the financial operations as well as the integrated business strategies. He is the Founder and President of Harmony Corporate Services and has been involved in the capital markets for 25 years, possessing a solid background in corporate compliance.

About the Company

The Company is a British Columbia public company with a registered office at 25th Floor, 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V7Y 1C3. The Company's common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "MICH" and reporting in British Columbia and Ontario. The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.

On behalf of Mich Resources Ltd.

"David Suda"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mich Resources Ltd.