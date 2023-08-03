Ecora Resources PLC Announces Completion of Acquisition

LONDON, August 3, 2023 - Further to the announcement on 24 July 2023, Ecora (LSE/TSX:ECOR) announces that it has completed the acquisition of a 0.25% Net Smelter Return royalty over all metal production from the open pit of the Vizcachitas copper project in Chile, owned by Los Andes Copper Ltd.
Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Executive Officer Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations
Website:
www.ecora-resources.com
Camarco Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent
+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!