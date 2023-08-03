Menü Artikel
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Completion of Acquisition

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LONDON, August 3, 2023 - Further to the announcement on 24 July 2023, Ecora (LSE/TSX:ECOR) announces that it has completed the acquisition of a 0.25% Net Smelter Return royalty over all metal production from the open pit of the Vizcachitas copper project in Chile, owned by Los Andes Copper Ltd.

For further information

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer
Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com
Camarco
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771951/Ecora-Resources-PLC-Announces-Completion-of-Acquisition


