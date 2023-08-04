Angkor Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Settlement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, August 4, 2023 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK) and (OTC:ANKUR) ("Angkor" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated May 31, 2023, the Company has received approval for the issuance of 11,131,391 common shares of the Company (the "Debt Shares") at a price of $0.08 per share in settlement (the "Debt Settlement"). $690,000 of the debt is to settle creditors participation in a Joint Venture Funding agreement issued as previously announced in February 2022 and the remaining $195,511 is to settle outstanding Debt to certain consultants, creditors, officers, and Directors of the Company.

The TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Debt Settlements and by issuing the Debt Shares, the Debt has been extinguished.

The issuance of the Debt Shares to certain Officers and Directors constitutes a "related party transaction" as this term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101: Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Debt Shares nor the debt exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All Debt Shares issued are subject to a statutory four (4) month hold period from the date of the issuance.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and application state securities laws.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across the country. The company holds multiple mineral exploration licenses in the country and in late 2022, its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia. Angkor's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada proves its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects across expanding jurisdictions.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

