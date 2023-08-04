Canada One to Resume Trading

Vancouver, August 4, 2023 - Canada One Mining Corp. ("Canada One" or the "Company") (TSXV:CONE) is pleased to announce that effective at the open of markets on August 9, 2023 its common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "CONE". The Company is currently focused on exploration and development of its wholly-owned Copper Dome Project (the "Project") located south of Princeton, British Columbia and contiguous to the producing Copper Mountain Mine recently purchased for US$439 million and now operated by Hudbay Minerals Inc.

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website at (www.canadaonemining.com) or contact the Company at ir@strategixir.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Canada One Mining Corp.

Peter Berdusco

President and Chief Executive Officer

1 877 844 4661

