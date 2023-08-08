Baselode Hits More Shallow Radioactivity, Extends Uranium Mineralization Footprint at Hook

High levels of radioactivity and multiple intersections of >10,000 cps in AK23-102 within 2,271 cps* over 16.0 m starting at 120 metres from surface

ACKIO growth: AK23-102 extends mineralization in Pod 7 by 50 metres (~50% strike length growth) with mineralization open along strike

Near Surface: Eight of nine holes with radioactivity starting within 100 m from surface

Toronto, August 8, 2023 - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project") (see Figures 1 to 3 and Table 1).

"We are impressed with these results that extend ACKIO's near-surface mineralization along with higher levels of radioactivity. Pod 7 has grown along strike and at depth with higher radioactivity. In particular, hole AK23-102 has some of the highest radioactivity encountered at ACKIO, and mineralization remains open along strike," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

ACKIO Drill Program Update

24 drill holes (AK23-081 to AK23-104) in 4,875 metres ("m") have been completed at ACKIO to date (Figure 1, Table 1). The Program continues to drill but has now shifted to near-ACKIO reconnaissance exploration drilling while ACKIO is remodeled with new results.

Four of the reported drill holes (AK23-096, AK23-098, AK23-099, and AK23-102) have over 15 m of composite radioactivity occurring within Pods 1 and 7. In particular, drill holes AK23-098, AK23-099 and AK23-102 have expanded mineralization modeled previously in Pod 7 by at least 50 m to the north and at depth (Figure 2).

Eight of nine reported drill holes (excluding AK23-100) all had mineralization starting shallower than 100 m from surface, with three drill holes intersecting mineralization shallower than 50 m from surface (AK23-096, AK23-098, and AK23-104). Mineralization in AK23-098 starts immediately at the overburden base, expanding the near-surface mineralization footprint in Pod 1.

High levels of radioactivity (>5,000 cps*) were reported in drill holes AK23-096, AK23-099, and AK23-102 confirming multiple lenses of higher concentrations of uranium mineralization are present within multiple Pods at ACKIO (Figure 3). Drill hole AK23-102 expanded high levels of radioactivity by 50 m to the north of Pod 7 and remains open along strike (Figures 1 and 2).

ACKIO/Hook 2023 Summer Drill Program Details

The ACKIO delineation and expansion part of the Program focuses on the shallowest and/or the highest-grade uranium intersections defined in last years 22,500 metre drill campaign. Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups and limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths.

NOTES:

cps* = "counts-per-second", as measured with a handheld RS-125 Gamma-Ray Spectrometer/Scintillometer. The reader is cautioned that Baselode uses scintillometer readings as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials (uranium, thorium and/or potassium), and that scintillometer results may not be used directly to quantify or qualify uranium concentrations of the rock samples measured. The Company considers all RS-125 readings greater than 300 cps to be considered elevated radioactivity, with background radioactivity measuring between 50 to 100 cps. "continuous composite elevated radioactivity" means the sum of drill core length with greater than or equal to 300 cps with a maximum 2.0 m of consecutive drill hole length measuring less than 300 cps as dilution. All reported drill hole intervals are drill core lengths and do not represent true thicknesses which have yet to be determined.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, north, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

FIGURE 1 - Surface projections of modeled ACKIO uranium mineralization

FIGURE 2 - Cross-Section with Drill Holes AK23-102 to AK23-104

FIGURE 3 - Cross-Section with Drill Holes AK23-095 & AK23-096

TABLE 1 - Drill collar details and continuous composite elevated radioactivity results from drill holes AK23-096 to AK23-104

DDH Target Area Location East North Elevation Az. Dip EOH Radioactivity (>300 cps) Assay Results (>0.05 wt% U 3 O 8 ) AK23-96 ACKIO Pod 1 - Centre 526119 6372952 464 273 -67 210 788 cps over 24.55 m at 54.0 m1 Assay results pending















includes 5,500 cps over 0.05 m at 62.35 m Assay results pending

















500 cps over 0.15 m at 84.5 m Assay results pending

















316 cps over 0.5 m at 87.0 m Assay results pending

















300 cps over 0.1 m at 88.0 m Assay results pending

















300 cps over 0.4 m at 91.1 m Assay results pending

















1,031 cps over 3.0 m at 93.35 m2 Assay results pending



Pod 7 - Centre











485 cps over 6.85 m at 153.1 m Assay results pending

















441 cps over 2.75 m at 162.0 m Assay results pending

















2,680 cps over 0.6 m at 167.75 m Assay results pending















includes 7,822 cps over 0.2 m at 167.8 m Assay results pending

















1,008 cps over 2.5 m at 170.6 m Assay results pending















includes 7,850 cps over 0.05 m at 173.0 m Assay results pending

















886 cps over 2.4 m at 179.6 m Assay results pending















includes 7,500 cps over 0.05 m at 179.7 m Assay results pending















and includes 9,000 cps over 0.1 m at 179.85 m Assay results pending

















386 cps over 0.8 m at 184.65 m Assay results pending AK23-97 ACKIO Pods 1 and 2 - Edge 526119 6372952 464 272 -80 141 310 cps over 0.25 m at 101.5 m Assay results pending

















315 cps over 0.2 m at 102.4 m Assay results pending

















300 cps over 0.3 m at 109.5 m Assay results pending

















350 cps over 0.25 m at 111.25 m Assay results pending AK23-98 ACKIO Pod 1 - Centre 526100 6373006 465 270 -50 164 500 cps over 0.25 m at 46.2 m Assay results pending

















491 cps over 0.55 m at 51.5 m Assay results pending

















511 cps over 10.7 m at 55.3 m Assay results pending

















426 cps over 0.75 m at 83.25 m Assay results pending

















350 cps over 0.15 m at 97.05 m Assay results pending

















330 cps over 0.15 m at 104.55 m Assay results pending

















370 cps over 0.15 m at 114.4 m Assay results pending

















502 cps over 0.5 m at 118.6 m Assay results pending



Pod 7 - Edge











355 cps over 1.4 m at 125.6 m Assay results pending

















453 cps over 13.05 m at 131.75 m Assay results pending AK23-99 ACKIO Pod 1 - Centre 526100 6373006 465 271 -68 201 643 cps over 14.9 m at 71.05 m Assay results pending















includes 6,500 cps over 0.1 m at 81.9 m Assay results pending

















350 cps over 0.1 m at 120.65 m Assay results pending

















501 cps over 0.2 m at 126.5 m Assay results pending

















350 cps over 0.25 m at 156.45 m Assay results pending



Pod 7 - Edge











530 cps over 3.05 m at 160.65 m Assay results pending

















350 cps over 0.2 m at 174.05 m Assay results pending AK23-100 ACKIO Pod 2 - Edge 526078 6372984 464 81 -59 177 488 cps over 4.9 m at 131.5 m Assay results pending AK23-101 ACKIO

526078 6372984 464 103 -60 171 300 cps over 0.15 m at 113.65 m Assay results pending



Pod 2 - Centre











548 cps over 3.7 m at 118.9 m Assay results pending

















350 cps over 0.65 m at 137.35 m Assay results pending

















300 cps over 0.2 m at 139.8 m Assay results pending

















365 cps over 0.5 m at 142.25 m Assay results pending

















519 cps over 5.1 m at 151.6 m Assay results pending AK23-102 ACKIO Pod 1 - Edge 526093 6373050 462 270 -50 210 350 cps over 0.25 m at 84.15 m Assay results pending

















300 cps over 0.1 m at 109.05 m Assay results pending

















300 cps over 0.15 m at 123.6 m Assay results pending

















450 cps over 0.2 m at 124.8 m Assay results pending

















350 cps over 0.2 m at 127.05 m Assay results pending

















400 cps over 0.2 m at 128.0 m Assay results pending



Pod 7 - Expansion











2,271 cps over 16.0 m at 155.85 m Assay results pending















includes 6,000 cps over 0.2 m at 160.4 m Assay results pending















and includes 14,000 cps over 0.1 m at 161.05 m Assay results pending















and includes 13,000 cps over 0.1 m at 161.9 m Assay results pending















and includes 6,700 cps over 0.1 m at 162.45 m Assay results pending















and includes 5,446 cps over 3.55 m at 164.7 m Assay results pending AK23-103 ACKIO Pod 1 - Edge 526093 6373050 462 270 -57 204 330 cps over 0.15 m at 107.2 m Assay results pending

















300 cps over 0.15 m at 120.55 m Assay results pending

















327 cps over 0.25 m at 142.15 m Assay results pending



Pod 7 - Expansion











310 cps over 0.15 m at 154.5 m Assay results pending

















400 cps over 0.4 m at 156.9 m Assay results pending

















370 cps over 0.3 m at 158.0 m Assay results pending

















300 cps over 0.25 m at 164.65 m Assay results pending

















730 cps over 0.25 m at 177.55 m Assay results pending AK23-104 ACKIO Pod 1 - Edge 526093 6373050 462 270 -45 183 452 cps over 3.35 m at 63.95 m Assay results pending

















450 cps over 0.1 m at 69.35 m Assay results pending

















320 cps over 0.5 m at 82.1 m Assay results pending

















320 cps over 0.25 m at 87.55 m Assay results pending



Pod 7 - Expansion











500 cps over 0.15 m at 142.45 m Assay results pending 9 DDH













1,661 9 DDH 0 DDH NOTES: East and North units are metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 13N

Elevation is recorded as "metres above sea level"

Az. = Azimuth, EOH = End of hole (measured in metres)

Composite radioactivity results use 300 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution

"includes", "and includes" are composite radioactivity results using 5,000 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution

1 - includes 1.5 m lost core over interval length

2 - includes 0.4 m lost core over interval length



