Aurion Engages Investor Relations Consultant

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged Robert M. Sinn to provide investor relations services to the Company. Mr. Sinn is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is the principal of Goldfinger Capital. Mr. Sinn is a trader & portfolio manager. Mr. Sinn's promotional activities include at least four featured articles or interviews for a 12-month period, and coverage of all Company news. Mr. Sinn owns shares in the Company. Mr. Sinn commenced working with the Company in September 2021, when he was paid US$20,000 up front. His contract was renewed in September 2022 and was paid US$20,000 up front for his services. The Company deals at arm's length with Mr. Sinn.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold and Kinross in Finland.

Matti Talikka, CEO

