Nevada Ranked Number One Mining Jurisdiction by Fraser Institute and Majuba Outlines Exploration Target Of 660 million Pounds of Copper at Majuba Hill Project, NV

Vancouver, August 9, 2023 - Majuba Hill Copper Corp. (CSE: JUBA) (OTC:JUBAF) (FWB:4NP) ("Majuba Hill Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on a milestone from the Fraser institute with regards to Nevada and the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Deposit ("Majuba") in Pershing County, Nevada.

Nevada has been ranked first as the most attractive jurisdiction for mining investment globally with the highest PPI score of 100, as per the Annual Survey of Mining Companies conducted by the Fraser Institute. This prestigious ranking underscore Nevada's prominence in the mining sector, surpassing other noteworthy regions like Western Australia, which ranked second, and Saskatchewan, which came in third.

The Fraser Institute's comprehensive assessment and ranking system was authored by Julio Mejía and Elmira Aliakbari, which evaluates the appeal of various jurisdictions for mining investments, further highlights the growing significance of Nevada in the global mining landscape.

This is significant milestone to both Nevad and for Majuba and its shareholders and stakeholders. The Company recently filed an independent technical report titled "Technical Report for the Majuba Hill Copper Project, Pershing County, Nevada, USA", outlining an exploration target of 100,000,000 tonnes with a potential to host up to 660,000,000 pounds of Copper at Majuba. The possibility to expand that target remains open in all directions of the project.

"Nevada's prestigious ranking by the Fraser Institute is a testament to the promising potential and significance of the region for copper mining. The exceptional findings from Majuba Hill's drill results underscore Nevada's standing in the mining world. Our recent intercepts are the longest ever for copper mineralization at Majuba, underpinning the robustness and value of this porphyry project. Majuba Hill's commitment to enhancing copper supplies becomes even more critical considering the forecasted copper deficit from 2026 onward. We are proud of our contributions and excited about the positive trajectory of our endeavors in Nevada, a top-tier mining jurisdiction." - David Greenway, CEO of Majuba Hill Copper Corp.

About Fraser Institute

The Fraser Institute ranks 14th best think tank worldwide out of more than 11,000 organizations, according to the University of Pennsylvania's annual Global Go To Think Tank Index.

Notably, the Institute was also named a Centre of Excellence, placing it among an elite group of institutions that are recognized for their sustained commitment to quality and excellence in public policy research.

"Our ranking as one of the best think tanks in the world and, in addition, being acknowledged as a Centre of Excellence is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our diverse team across Canada and the United States," said Niels Veldhuis, Fraser Institute president.

"What makes our organization unique is our ability to disseminate our research to millions of Canadians each year, and we are therefore particularly proud to rank in the top ten worldwide for our digital communications, including 5th for best use of social media and 7th for best use of the internet."

Majuba Hill Mineral Expansion Plans

The copper block model has revealed significant northeast-southwest corridors associated with both intermediate (0.05 to 0.5% Cu) and high-grade (>0.5% Cu) copper mineralization.

Copper mineralization remains open in all directions. Recent geologic mapping to the west and southwest of Conceptual Pits 13, 42, and 56 has been very successful in delineating prominent northeast and northwest trending zones.

The Company geologists have determined locations for 15 to 20 core and reverse circulation ("RC") holes. Planned drill holes are situated to improve the grade of the copper mineralization by tightening up the drill spacing adjacent to the favorable geology. The primary objective of the drilling is to convert the mineralization from an exploration target category into the inferred and indicated resource categories.



Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Majuba Hill Copper Corp.

Majuba Hill Copper Corp. is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

