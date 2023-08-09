Quimbaya Gold Inc. Closes Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Aug. 9, 2023 - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,261,782 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,017,799.70 (the "Offering").

The completion of the Offering will be subject to Canadian Securities ?Exchange acceptance. The Common Shares have a hold period of four ?months and one day from the date of issue. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Offering. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the ?Company for exploration and working capital.

Certain insiders of the Company, Jean-Luc Peyrot (Director), Alexandre P. Boivin (President, Chief Executive Officer and Director), and Alexandre Lambert de Beaulieu (Corporate Secretary and Director), participated in the Offering. Such participation is considered a related ?party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority ?Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The related party transaction will be exempt ?from minority approval and valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Section ??5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be issued under ?the Offering nor the consideration to be paid by insiders will exceed 25% of the Company's market ?capitalization. ?

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to consolidate gold reserves through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on 3 projects in the regions of Segovia (the Tahami project), Puerto Berrio (the Berrio Project), and Abejorral (the Maitamac Project), all located in the Antioquia Province, Colombia.

