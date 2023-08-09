Las Coloradas Project Surface Sampling of the Soledad II Structure

Vancouver, August 9, 2023 - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report new results from its on-going surface sampling program of old workings along the Soledad and Soledad II structures, and their subsidiary structures, in the southeast part of the Las Coloradas project, Chihuahua, Mexico. Located 30km from Hildago de Parral, Chihuahua, the Soledad structures were historically mined by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), from 1943 to 1952.

Results are presented in Figure 1 and Table 1.

Highlights

Twenty-one (21) samples were collected. 4 > 300 g/t silver 2 > 200 g/t silver 2 > 100 g/t silver

Three areas with high grade silver values are recognized.

Prospecting and sampling are continuing.

Scott Emerson, President, commented: "These first results are extremely encouraging as they clearly demonstrate the persistence of high-grade silver mineralization on part of a second important structure which is 1.2 km to the NW of the old Las Coloradas mine. Work is continuing along the entire extent of the structure. This is an area, of unexplored potential due to the previously fragmented property ownership."

The old workings on the NW-trending Soledad II structure are distributed over approximately 1,000 meters (Figure 1). The best silver grades are found over a 400 meters length of the northern part of the structure where it occurs in volcanics and tracks felsic intrusives. The best silver grades are found in the El Nido, Enjambre and La Pila mines. At El Nido the quartz vein structure is offset to the northeast, likely due to an intersection with the NE-trending La Chiquita structure, indicating structural complexity with high grade silver. This is a positive setting for mineralization. A similar structural intersection with high grade silver occurs where the NE-trending La Avispa structure intersects at the La Pila mine. Anomalous silver also occurs in the La Avispa mine. The La Avispa structure tracks the contact of volcanics with felsic intrusives.

The overall structural picture is one where the two principal NW-trending mineralized structures (Soledad and Soledad II) are cut by NE-trending structures (+/- mineralization). Unsurprisingly, the projected intersections of the two sets of structures appear favourable for high grade silver mineralization and this is supported by the sampling.

The currently exposed geology, structures and mineralization are functions of erosion and imperfect exposure. The significant strike length of the Soledad and Soledad II structures indicate the structures will continue at depth with the potential for high grade silver mineralization. The structures have not been tested/explored at depth, to-date.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/176542_f22c9c2a54c599ec_003full.jpg



Table 1

SAMPLING RESULTS* CHECK SAMPLING** Sample Width (m) Au_ppm Ag_ppm Site Type Au_ppm Ag_ppm Cu_ppm Pb_ppm Sb_ppm Zn_ppm PRSLC-0001 0.7 0.243 497.97 El Nido Mine Surface 1.985 427 103 >10000 74 155 PRSLC-0002 1 2.462 218.89 El Nido Mine Surface PRSLC-0003 0.8 0.233 85.6 El Nido Mine Surface PRSLC-0004 1 0.225 142.95 El Nido Mine Surface PRSLC-0005 1 0.269 35.7 El Nido Mine Surface PRSLC-0006 0.5 0.223 138.57 El Enjambre Vein Surface PRSLC-0007 1 0.01 4.8 El Enjambre Vein Surface PRSLC-0008 0.5 2.893 481.66 Tecomblate Mine Surface PRSLC-0009 0.6 0.454 68.3 La Pila Mine Surface PRSLC-0010 0.5 0.983 284.12 La Pila Mine Surface PRSLC-0011 0.5 1.287 375.47 Tecomblate Mine Surface PRSLC-0012 0.7 0.369 329.82 Tecomblate Mine Surface PRSLC-0013 1.3 0.093 52.4 Tecomblate Mine Surface PRSLC-0014 1.3 0.044 19.6 Tecomblate Mine Surface PRSLC-0023 0.6 0.13 43 La Avispa Mine Surface PRSLC-0024 0.8 0.048 54.7 La Avispa Mine Surface PRSLC-0025 0.6 0.121 362.03 La Avispa Mine Surface PRSLC-0030 1.3 0.0025 1.2 El Arroyo Vein Surface PRSLC-0031 0.5 0.017 5.9 El Arroyo Vein Surface PRSLC-0035 0.5 0.008 16.6 La Escalera Mine Surface PRSLC-0036 0.5 0.162 13.7 La Escalera Mine Surface *Actlabs Mexico S.A. de C.V. **ALS Chemex Labs, Ltd.

About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project ( 8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company).

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hildago de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbera mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. As well, new major mining projects are currently being explored in the district; Cordero (Discovery Silver Corp.), 35 kms north of Parral, and La Cigarra (Kootenay Silver Inc.), 35 kms northwest of Parral. Click here to see locator map: https://www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history.

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

In line with Kingsmen's organic-growth strategy, the Company's focus is on exploration and development, and is currently focused on district-scale exploration for high -margin metallic mineral deposits in the prolific mining districts of Parral Mexico. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the Los Ricos North project in Mexico operated by GoGold Resources Inc. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the mining and financial sectors. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board, Signed: "Scott Emerson"

Scott Emerson,

President & CEO Phone: 6046859316

Email: se@kingsmenresources.com

