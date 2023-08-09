Benjamin Hill Announces Completion of Induced Polarization Survey at Alotta Copper-Gold Project in West-Central Yukon

Vancouver, August 9, 2023 - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCQB: BNNHF) ("Company") is pleased to announce that 34-line kilometres of an induced polarization (IP) survey have been completed over an area containing coincident, gold-copper in soil anomalies, magnetic depletion, and total potassium highs on the company's Alotta Project. Preliminary IP data outlines areas of high chargeability/moderated resistivities that are also coincident with the anomalous soil and geophysical anomalies.

Key Points about the Alotta Project:

Similar geological setting to the Casino deposit, located 50 km south of Alotta.

Insitu Gold/Copper in-soil geochemical anomalies over 4.0 x 1.0 kilometres is larger than the current resource area of the Casino deposit.

Magnetic depletion coincident with gold/copper in soils anomalous geochemistry indicates the occurrence of a large, porphyry related hydrothermal system.

High total potassium counts from radiometric survey supports porphyry potential.

Preliminary IP survey results confirm the same area of interest as coincident soil geochemistry and geophysical anomalies.

Never drill tested, the project is now permitted for drill testing.

Management of the exploration project is being conducted by Archer Cathro and Associates.

Archer Cathro is currently developing a model to manipulate geophysical and geochemical data for the purpose of defining targets for drill testing.

Cole McClay, CEO of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. states: "Systematic exploration of the Alotta Project has outlined coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies that indicate the project's potential to host a large, bulk tonnage copper-gold porphyry deposit. We are looking forward to the next phase of exploration, and drill testing at Alotta."

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing The Alotta project in Canadian Yukon Territory. The Alotta project is a porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum prospect, located 50 km south of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, and President of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cole McClay", CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

