Golden Independence Provides Exploration & Permitting Update

Vancouver, August 9, 2023 - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NNA) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") is pleased to announce it has completed preliminary earthworks in preparation for an upcoming drill program at its development-stage Independence project in Nevada. The earthworks contractor has completed the road cuts and preparation of drill pad sites for future exploration drilling on the project. In addition, geologic staff have completed preliminary sampling at the newly exposed areas including sampling, mapping and prospecting of the Rebel Zone. Collected samples have been delivered to ALS USA, Inc. in Reno, Nevada for chemical assaying, and results are expected over the coming weeks. The Rebel Zone is located outside of the proposed open pit to the east where previous surface grab sampling of extensive silicified outcrop returned a highlight grab value of 7.72 g/t gold. Additionally, a NE striking gossanous structural zone has returned highlight grab values of 16.55 g/t and 14.45 g/t gold. The Company will look to finalize plans for drilling on receipt and interpretation of all results and remains fully permitted for an exploration drill program at the Rebel Zone.

In addition, the Company currently has two applications for water rights with the State of Nevada Division of Water Resources to support mining and production activities for the Independence project. The application process consists of 1) filing an application with supporting documents and payment of fees, 2) a 'Map Table' review, 3) sent for publication, 4) protest period, 5) Ready for Action (or "RFA"), 6) a hearing, if required, and 7) determination of action (approved with or without conditions or denied). Both of the Company's permits are currently at the Ready for Action stage and are pending approval. The Company remains optimistic about a favorable outcome as water rights were previously granted for this 480-acre parcel of land (referred to as "Section 17" as first announced on November 19, 2020) in 2013 by the State Engineer of Nevada.

"We eagerly await the results from our exploration program at the Rebel Zone which will guide future exploration and development drilling to expand the project's scope," commented Jeremy Poirier, CEO of Golden Independence. "The securing of water rights in the Buffalo Valley River Basin represents a significant de-risking milestone for the eventual development and operation of a heap-leach operation at Independence."

Golden Independence cautions investors grab samples are by their nature select samples and may not necessarily be indicative of similar mineralization elsewhere on the property.

The Independence project is a joint venture between Golden Independence Mining Corp. (the "Company") and Americas Gold Exploration Inc., with the Company being the operator and majority owner.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), a Director and President of Golden Independence Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Figure 1: Image Showing Independence Project Relative to NGM's Phoenix Mine

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/176597_b01252cb1481587b_001full.jpg

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is a development company currently focused on the development-stage Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada in addition to the wholly owned Napoleon gold project located in the Kamloops Mining Division of BC. The Independence project hosts an M&I resource of 334,300 ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 847,000 ounces of gold with a substantial silver credit. A 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlined a low-cost heap leach operation focusing on the near-surface resource with total production of 195,443 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,078 per ounce of gold. The Napoleon project is comprised of over 1,000 hectares and prospective for multiple forms of gold mineralization, with exploration in the area dating back to the 1970's with the discovery of high-grade gold.

