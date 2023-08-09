Coeur Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Rochester Expansion Near Completion

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today reported second quarter 2023 financial results, including revenue of $177 million and cash flow from operating activities of $39 million. The Company reported GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $32 million, or $0.10 per share. On an adjusted basis1, Coeur reported EBITDA of $22 million, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $(7) million and net loss from continuing operations of $20 million, or $0.06 per share.

Key Highlights

Rochester expansion approximately 97% complete as of July 31 - Solution is now circulating through the completed Stage VI leach pad and Merrill-Crowe process plant, with initial ounces expected to be recovered next month. Construction completion of the new three-stage crushing circuit is anticipated this quarter. Ramp-up of the expanded operation is set to occur over the remainder of 2023 and into early 2024, leading to expected significant production growth and materially lower costs. The estimated ultimate cost to complete the expansion is expected to be approximately 6 - 9%, or $40 - $60 million, higher than the prior high-end of guidance. The Company has incurred approximately $660 million of total project costs through the end of July

Second quarter operating strength at Rochester and Wharf offset lower production at Kensington - Gold and silver production for the quarter totaled 68,406 ounces and 2.4 million ounces, respectively. Stronger production at Rochester and Wharf offset a weaker quarter at Kensington due to excessive water flows and paste backfill issues, which delayed the timing of production from certain stopes

Full-year silver production guidance maintained; gold production guidance revised to reflect lower outlook at Kensington - 2023 silver production is expected to be 10 - 12 million ounces. 2023 gold production is expected to be 304,000 - 352,500 ounces, approximately 5% lower than prior full-year gold production guidance, after taking Kensington's lower than anticipated second quarter production into account

Balance sheet flexibility maintained to support remaining capital investments - Coeur ended the quarter with total liquidity of approximately $346 million including $57 million of cash, $280 million of available capacity under its $390 million revolving credit facility ("RCF") 2

State of South Dakota approves Boston Expansion at Wharf - Coeur has received a state mine permit from the South Dakota Board of Minerals and Environment allowing for a fifty-acre expansion of mining operations at Wharf which is expected to add significant certainty to Wharf's current eight-year mine life

"With the bulk of the multi-year expansion at Rochester now behind us, we look forward to beginning to deliver strong production growth and lower costs from Nevada's largest primary silver mine," said Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The team at Rochester is set to achieve a major milestone next month by recovering the first silver and gold ounces from the new leach pad and processing facility. The crushing facility is also expected to be complete this quarter, followed by a ramp-up of the newly expanded operation during the remainder of the year and into early 2024. Once ramped up, Rochester is expected to be one of the world's largest operations of its kind with production rates approximately 2.5x higher than recent levels, a significantly lower cost structure, combined with the excellent potential to extend and enhance the mine life from its large, prospective, and under-explored land position.

"Our Palmarejo gold-silver mine in northern Mexico - Coeur's largest single operation - delivered another solid quarter and continues to showcase its large, prospective land position with additional positive exploration results, which were highlighted in a recent press release. Although Kensington had a weaker than anticipated second quarter, the team has worked hard to address first half operational challenges in order to deliver a stronger second half. Our Wharf operation in South Dakota - which is in its 40th year of operation this year and recently produced its three millionth ounce of gold - continued to deliver solid results during the quarter and received state approval to proceed with an expansion that is expected to add certainty and operational flexibility to its current eight-year mine life.

"We remain committed to our strategy of differentiating Coeur Mining by delivering sector-leading growth and higher returns by reinvesting in the attractive exploration and expansion opportunities that exist throughout our portfolio of North American assets."

Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts, gold ounces produced & sold, and per-ounce metrics) 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 Gold Sales $ 121.4 $ 127.1 $ 157.6 $ 139.2 $ 146.6 Silver Sales $ 55.9 $ 60.2 $ 52.5 $ 43.8 $ 57.5 Consolidated Revenue $ 177.2 $ 187.3 $ 210.1 $ 183.0 $ 204.1 Costs Applicable to Sales3 $ 139.6 $ 153.1 $ 159.3 $ 163.2 $ 150.7 General and Administrative Expenses $ 9.8 $ 12.1 $ 10.2 $ 9.7 $ 9.3 Net Income (Loss) $ (32.4 ) $ (24.6 ) $ 49.0 $ (57.4 ) $ (77.4 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.21 ) $ (0.28 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 $ (20.2 ) $ (33.1 ) $ (17.5 ) $ (44.7 ) $ (13.1 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 Per Share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 333.1 301.0 284.5 278.1 278.0 EBITDA1 $ 4.0 $ 16.2 $ 84.9 $ (20.5 ) $ (32.8 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 22.2 $ 25.1 $ 35.9 $ 18.3 $ 43.3 Cash Flow from Operating Activities $ 39.4 $ (35.0 ) $ 28.5 $ (19.1 ) $ 22.6 Capital Expenditures $ 85.6 $ 74.0 $ 113.1 $ 96.6 $ 73.2 Free Cash Flow1 $ (46.2 ) $ (109.0 ) $ (84.5 ) $ (115.7 ) $ (50.6 ) Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments $ 56.8 $ 67.0 $ 61.5 $ 75.4 $ 74.2 Total Debt4 $ 469.4 $ 494.1 $ 515.9 $ 635.7 $ 547.5 Average Realized Price Per Ounce - Gold $ 1,809 $ 1,794 $ 1,787 $ 1,702 $ 1,729 Average Realized Price Per Ounce - Silver $ 23.91 $ 23.25 $ 21.14 $ 19.09 $ 22.61 Gold Ounces Produced 68,406 69,039 87,727 83,438 83,772 Silver Ounces Produced 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.4 2.5 Gold Ounces Sold 67,090 70,866 88,189 81,782 84,786 Silver Ounces Sold 2.3 2.6 2.5 2.3 2.5 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,464 $ 1,381 $ 1,270 $ 1,318 $ 1,207 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 16.77 $ 15.83 $ 15.57 $ 14.52 $ 15.09

Financial Results

Second quarter 2023 revenue totaled $177 million compared to $187 million in the prior period and $204 million in the second quarter of 2022. The Company produced 68,406 and 2.4 million ounces of gold and silver, respectively, during the quarter. Metal sales for the quarter totaled 67,090 ounces of gold and 2.3 million ounces of silver. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter were $1,809 and $23.91 per ounce, respectively, compared to $1,794 and $23.25 per ounce in the prior period and $1,729 and $22.61 per ounce in the first quarter of 2022.

Gold and silver sales represented 68% and 32% of quarterly revenue, respectively, compared to 68% and 32% in the prior period. The Company's U.S. operations accounted for approximately 59% of first quarter revenue compared to 56% in the first quarter of 2023.

Costs applicable to sales3 decreased 9% quarter-over-quarter to $140 million, largely due to lower production in the period. General and administrative expenses decreased 19% quarter-over-quarter to $10 million.

Coeur invested approximately $5 million ($3 million expensed and $2 million capitalized) in exploration during the quarter, compared to roughly $7 million ($5 million expensed and $2 million capitalized) in the prior period. See the "Operations" and "Exploration" sections for additional detail on the Company's exploration activities.

The Company recorded income tax expense of approximately $9.9 million during the second quarter. Cash income and mining taxes paid during the period totaled approximately $2.7 million. As of December 31, 2022, Companywide U.S. net operating loss carryforwards totaled approximately $535 million.

Quarterly operating cash flow totaled $39 million compared to $(35) million in the prior period, mainly driven by strong operating performances at Palmarejo, Rochester and Wharf as well as favorable changes in working capital partially offset by the second quarter challenges at Kensington related to stope sequencing.

During the second quarter, Coeur satisfied the remaining $15 million obligation under its prepayment agreement at Kensington and exercised an option to receive an additional $25 million prepayment. The Company also exercised options under new agreements for a $10 million prepayment for deliveries of gold concentrate from Wharf as well as a $10 million prepayment for deliveries of gold and silver doré from Rochester, resulting in a net cash inflow from prepayments of approximately $30 million.

Capital expenditures increased 16% quarter-over-quarter to $86 million as a result of timing of payments on Rochester expansion capital. Expenditures related to the expansion project at Rochester totaled $55 million during the second quarter compared to $47 million in the first quarter. Sustaining and development capital expenditures accounted for approximately 34% and 66%, respectively, of Coeur's total capital investment during the quarter.

Rochester Expansion Project Update

Coeur continued making solid progress on the construction of the Rochester expansion during the quarter as the project nears completion. At the end of July, the project was approximately 97% complete and the Company had incurred $660 million of the total project costs.

Coeur expects to achieve mechanical completion of the crusher corridor in the third quarter, with ramp-up anticipated throughout the second half of 2023 and into early 2024.

The Company also updated its estimate for the expected ultimate cost to complete the expansion, which reflects additional contractor hours required to offset the loss of approximately thirty days due to extreme weather and lower than planned productivity rates driven by a lack of qualified skilled labor. Together with ongoing inflationary impacts and required construction re-work to address issues from previously completed engineering designs, the Company expects the total cost for the project to be approximately 6 - 9%, or $40 - $60 million, above the high end of Coeur's previous guidance range of $650 - $670 million.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update

Coeur ended the quarter with total liquidity of approximately $346 million, including $57 million of cash, $280 million of available capacity under its $390 million RCF2 subject to certain financial covenants, and $9 million of marketable securities.

To further enhance the Company's balance sheet flexibility and liquidity during the final stages of the Rochester expansion, Coeur and its RCF banks agreed to amend the terms of the RCF to raise the maximum net leverage ratio from 4.25x to 5.50x for the third quarter of 2023 followed by decreasing the ratio to 4.5x for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 before reverting to a ratio of 3.50x thereafter, among other items.

Hedging Update

During the second quarter, the Company added to its hedge position by executing additional hedges on 1.3 million ounces of its expected 2023 silver production. The Company's hedging strategy continues to focus on mitigating risk during this period of capital intensity. An overview of the hedges in place is outlined below.

3Q 2023 4Q 2023 Total 2023 Gold Ounces Hedged 55,749 55,749 111,498 Avg. Forward Price ($/oz) $1,977 $1,977 $1,977 Silver Ounces Hedged 1,245,000 1,245,000 2,490,000 Avg. Forward Price ($/oz) $25.34 $25.47 25.41

Rochester LCM Adjustment

Coeur reports the carrying value of metal and leach pad inventory at the lower of cost or net realizable value, with cost being determined using a weighted average cost method. Decreases in the market price of gold and silver can affect the value of metal inventory, stockpiles and leach pads, and it may be necessary to record a write-down to the net realizable value, as well as impact carrying value of long-lived assets. At the end of the second quarter, the cost of ore on leach pads at Rochester exceeded its net realizable value which resulted in a lower of cost or market ("LCM") adjustment of $2 million (approximately $1.6 million in costs applicable to sales2 and $0.5 million of amortization). The non-cash write-down in the three months ended June 30, 2023 includes a $3.9 million recovery of losses recognized in the prior quarter.

Operations

Second quarter 2023 highlights for each of the Company's operations are provided below.

Palmarejo, Mexico

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 Tons milled 472,622 533,606 554,247 538,750 539,600 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.056 0.052 0.051 0.049 0.054 Average silver grade (oz/t) 4.10 4.02 3.16 3.53 3.95 Average recovery rate - Au 87.4 % 90.1 % 92.4 % 93.3 % 92.4 % Average recovery rate - Ag 83.5 % 81.7 % 85.0 % 84.9 % 84.2 % Gold ounces produced 23,216 25,118 25,935 24,807 27,109 Silver ounces produced (000's) 1,617 1,752 1,489 1,612 1,795 Gold ounces sold 22,207 25,970 25,252 24,378 29,285 Silver ounces sold (000's) 1,561 1,795 1,490 1,554 1,855 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 1,589 $ 1,564 $ 1,509 $ 1,447 $ 1,507 Average realized price per silver ounce $ 23.98 $ 23.23 $ 21.10 $ 19.01 $ 22.56 Metal sales $ 72.7 $ 82.3 $ 69.5 $ 64.8 $ 86.0 Costs applicable to sales3 $ 46.6 $ 49.3 $ 47.1 $ 43.2 $ 49.1 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,023 $ 926 $ 1,027 $ 948 $ 855 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 15.16 $ 13.94 $ 14.23 $ 12.67 $ 12.97 Exploration expense $ 1.6 $ 1.3 $ 1.5 $ 1.8 $ 1.7 Cash flow from operating activities $ 18.6 $ 11.5 $ 18.9 $ 12.9 $ 22.3 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 10.7 $ 8.6 $ 8.1 $ 10.8 $ 10.1 Development capital expenditures $ 1.2 $ 1.6 $ - $ - $ - Total capital expenditures $ 11.9 $ 10.2 $ 8.1 $ 10.8 $ 10.1 Free cash flow1 $ 6.7 $ 1.3 $ 10.8 $ 2.1 $ 12.2

Operational

Gold and silver production totaled 23,216 and 1.6 million ounces, respectively, compared to 25,118 and 1.8 million ounces in the prior period and 27,109 and 1.8 million ounces in the second quarter of 2022

Production benefited from increased average grades, offset by lower average gold recoveries and decreased mill throughput

Financial

Adjusted CAS 1 for gold and silver on a co-product basis increased 10% and 9% quarter-over-quarter to $1,023 and $15.16 per ounce, respectively, driven by lower metal sales and a stronger Mexican Peso

Capital expenditures increased 17% quarter-over-quarter to $12 million, reflecting increased underground mine development as well as continued work on the open pit tailings backfill project

Free cash flow1 totaled $7 million compared to $1 million in the prior period

Exploration

Exploration investment increased to approximately $2 million (substantially all expensed), compared to roughly $1 million (substantially all expensed) in the prior period

Exploration activities focused on mapping and sampling to the east of the current operation and outside of the area of interest relating to the Franco-Nevada gold stream as well as drilling on the northwest extension of the Hidalgo zone. The aim of the mapping and sampling programs is to build a pipeline of targets for drilling in the coming years

One drill rig was active during the quarter, focused on expansion drilling on the northwest extension of the Hidalgo zone (located at the northwest end of the Independencia deposit). In this portion of the system, three mineralized vein arrays have been identified - Hidalgo, Libertad and San Juan. While some results are still pending, visual indicators suggest all holes drilled during the second quarter intersected mineralization

Coeur expects four drill rigs to be active at Palmarejo in the third quarter focused on expansion drilling at the Hidalgo zone. Due to Hidalgo's proximity to existing infrastructure, it remains a key focus area for potential future resource additions

Other

Approximately 33% of Palmarejo's gold sales were sold under its gold stream agreement at a price of $800 per ounce. The Company anticipates approximately 30% - 40% of Palmarejo's gold sales for 2023 will be sold under the gold stream agreement

Guidance

Full-year 2023 production is expected to be 100,000 - 112,500 ounces of gold and 6.5 - 7.5 million ounces of silver

CAS 1 in 2023 are expected to be $900 - $1,050 per gold ounce and $14.25 - $15.25 per silver ounce

in 2023 are expected to be $900 - $1,050 per gold ounce and $14.25 - $15.25 per silver ounce Capital expenditures are expected to be $35 - $47 million, consisting primarily of underground development as well as development of the high compression thickener and other elements of the open pit backfill project, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter

Rochester, Nevada

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 Ore tons placed 2,690,840 2,456,586 2,754,118 3,551,353 4,236,459 Average silver grade (oz/t) 0.42 0.45 0.68 0.37 0.35 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.003 0.003 0.003 0.004 0.003 Silver ounces produced (000's) 683 761 973 745 689 Gold ounces produced 6,314 8,155 11,589 8,761 8,319 Silver ounces sold (000's) 695 770 975 733 683 Gold ounces sold 6,493 8,349 11,646 8,725 8,071 Average realized price per silver ounce $ 23.70 $ 23.19 $ 21.10 $ 19.10 $ 22.42 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 1,946 $ 1,922 $ 1,893 $ 1,852 $ 1,883 Metal sales $ 29.1 $ 33.9 $ 42.6 $ 30.2 $ 30.5 Costs applicable to sales3 $ 26.1 $ 42.9 $ 44.1 $ 50.8 $ 38.0 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 20.39 $ 20.24 $ 17.60 $ 18.46 $ 20.85 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,646 $ 1,655 $ 1,596 $ 1,821 $ 1,763 Exploration expense $ 0.3 $ 0.4 $ 0.6 $ 0.6 $ 1.5 Cash flow from operating activities $ (3.8 ) $ (13.5 ) $ (5.5 ) $ (13.7 ) $ (9.1 ) Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 5.1 $ 4.3 $ 3.0 $ 5.1 $ 4.5 Development capital expenditures $ 56.4 $ 47.7 $ 89.3 $ 68.9 $ 42.5 Total capital expenditures $ 61.5 $ 52.0 $ 92.3 $ 74.0 $ 47.0 Free cash flow1 $ (65.3 ) $ (65.5 ) $ (97.8 ) $ (87.7 ) $ (56.1 )

Operational

Silver and gold production totaled 682,656 and 6,314 ounces, respectively, compared to 761,346 and 8,155 ounces in the prior period and 689,169 and 8,319 ounces in the second quarter of 2022

Lower production quarter-over-quarter is a result of 2.4 million tons being placed on the new Stage VI leach pad in preparation for the new Merrill-Crowe process plant startup in the third quarter

Tons placed increased 10% quarter-over-quarter to roughly 2.7 million, roughly 90% of which were placed on the new Stage VI leach pad

Financial

Second quarter adjusted CAS 1 figures in the table above and highlighted below exclude the impact of an LCM adjustment totaling approximately $1.6 million related to the net realizable value of metal and leach pad inventory due to higher operating costs exceeding the lower market value of ounces under leach at Rochester

Adjusted CAS 1 for silver and gold on a co-product basis totaled $20.39 and $1,646 per ounce, respectively, due to continued higher costs as well as the effect of current metals prices

for silver and gold on a co-product basis totaled $20.39 and $1,646 per ounce, respectively, due to continued higher costs as well as the effect of current metals prices Capital expenditures increased 18% quarter-over-quarter to $62 million, reflecting timing of spending related to the Rochester expansion project

Free cash flow1 totaled $(65) million compared to $(66) million in the prior period

Exploration

Exploration investment decreased 14% quarter-over-quarter to approximately $1 million ($0.3 million expensed and $0.3 million capitalized)

Exploration activities focused on geologic logging, interpretation and geological modeling, which will continue through next quarter with drilling planned for the second half of the year at the Rochester pit

Additionally, work continued on regional target assessment and ranking. The program will continue for the remainder of the year and systematically thereafter as geological knowledge and understanding of the district increases

Guidance

Full-year 2023 production is expected to be 3.5 - 4.5 million ounces of silver and 35,000 - 50,000 ounces of gold. Production in 2023 is expected to be second half weighted with the construction completion of the expansion occurring in the third quarter

The Company expects second half 2023 adjusted CAS 1 to be similar to actual first half 2023 adjusted CAS 1 as Coeur completes and ramps up the Rochester expansion

to be similar to actual first half 2023 adjusted CAS as Coeur completes and ramps up the Rochester expansion Capital expenditures are expected to be $290 - $310 million (previously $228 - $252 million), which reflects Coeur's current estimate to complete the expansion project

Kensington, Alaska

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 Tons milled 152,907 153,337 183,410 175,246 175,722 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.09 0.15 0.18 0.18 0.17 Average recovery rate 90.9 % 91.2 % 92.4 % 91.1 % 91.6 % Gold ounces produced 13,193 20,296 30,335 28,214 27,866 Gold ounces sold 13,273 20,902 30,863 27,609 27,666 Average realized price per gold ounce, gross $ 1,991 $ 1,983 $ 1,942 $ 1,808 $ 1,842 Treatment and refining charges per gold ounce $ 142 $ 63 $ 38 $ 33 $ 34 Average realized price per gold ounce, net $ 1,849 $ 1,920 $ 1,904 $ 1,775 $ 1,808 Metal sales $ 24.6 $ 40.2 $ 58.8 $ 49.1 $ 50.3 Costs applicable to sales3 $ 39.1 $ 37.4 $ 39.2 $ 40.3 $ 39.3 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 2,927 $ 1,775 $ 1,265 $ 1,455 $ 1,399 Prepayment, working capital cash flow $ 9.9 $ (9.9 ) $ 9.6 $ (9.6 ) $ (0.1 ) Exploration expense $ 2.3 $ 1.0 $ 2.2 $ 2.8 $ 1.2 Cash flow from operating activities $ (3.7 ) $ (4.8 ) $ 20.8 $ (0.2 ) $ 10.7 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 11.7 $ 10.7 $ 7.7 $ 7.1 $ 8.8 Development capital expenditures $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total capital expenditures $ 11.7 $ 10.7 $ 7.7 $ 7.1 $ 8.8 Free cash flow1 $ (15.4 ) $ (15.5 ) $ 13.1 $ (7.3 ) $ 1.9

Operational

Gold production totaled 13,193 ounces compared to 20,296 ounces in the prior period and 27,866 ounces in the second quarter of 2022

Lower production was driven by significant water inflows from Spring runoff and paste backfill challenges in upper Kensington, which led to stope extraction disruption as well as lower average gold grade as development ore was sent to the mill to make up for lower stope tonnage

Financial

Adjusted CAS 1 totaled $2,927 per ounce compared to $1,775 per ounce in the prior period, reflecting decreased metal sales

totaled $2,927 per ounce compared to $1,775 per ounce in the prior period, reflecting decreased metal sales Capital expenditures increased 9% quarter-over-quarter to $12 million due to increased capital development to support the ongoing multi-year exploration program aimed at extending mine life

Free cash flow1 totaled $(15) million compared to $(16) million in the prior period

Exploration

Exploration investment totaled approximately $5 million ($2 million expensed and $3 million capitalized), compared to $3 million ($1 million expensed and $2 million capitalized) in the prior period

Up to four underground drill rigs were focused on expansion and infill drilling at Elmira, Kensington and Johnson

In 2023, Coeur aims to build on the 2022 success from Upper Kensington (Zones 30, 30A and 30B) with further extensions of these zones. Assay results from second quarter drilling are still pending, but visual logging indicates that the mineralized zones continue

In the third quarter, the Company expects to continue with infill and expansion drilling as well as commencing surface and underground scout drilling at Raven and Johnson East targets

Guidance

Full-year 2023 production is expected to be 84,000 - 95,000 gold ounces (previously 100,000 - 112,500)

CAS 1 in 2023 are expected to be $1,650 - $1,750 per gold ounce (previously $1,500 - $1,700 per ounce). The revised figures reflect the lower-than-expected production during the first half of the year

in 2023 are expected to be $1,650 - $1,750 per gold ounce (previously $1,500 - $1,700 per ounce). The revised figures reflect the lower-than-expected production during the first half of the year Capital expenditures are expected to be $50 - $62 million, of which approximately $28 - $34 million and $6 - $10 million is related to underground and infill drilling, respectively, as part of the multi-year exploration program

Wharf, South Dakota

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 Ore tons placed 1,041,846 1,156,794 975,994 1,353,071 1,050,215 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.022 0.032 0.024 0.019 0.015 Gold ounces produced 25,683 15,470 19,868 21,656 20,478 Silver ounces produced (000's) 88 21 9 13 12 Gold ounces sold 25,117 15,645 20,428 21,070 19,764 Silver ounces sold (000's) 82 24 17 8 6 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 1,946 $ 1,938 $ 1,895 $ 1,838 $ 1,886 Metal sales $ 50.8 $ 30.9 $ 39.0 $ 38.9 $ 37.4 Costs applicable to sales3 $ 27.8 $ 23.5 $ 28.9 $ 28.9 $ 24.4 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,035 $ 1,466 $ 1,393 $ 1,357 $ 1,233 Exploration expense $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Cash flow from operating activities $ 33.8 $ 1.9 $ 10.3 $ 6.9 $ 10.3 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 0.1 $ - $ 0.7 $ 0.3 $ 0.3 Development capital expenditures $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 Total capital expenditures $ 0.2 $ 0.1 $ 0.8 $ 0.5 $ 0.5 Free cash flow1 $ 33.6 $ 1.8 $ 9.5 $ 6.4 $ 9.8

Operational

Gold production increased 66% quarter-over-quarter to 25,683 ounces, largely driven by the timing of ounces placed on the leach pad and due to higher grade ore placed in the first quarter. Year-over-year production increased 25%

Financial

Adjusted CAS 1 on a by-product basis decreased 29% quarter-over-quarter to $1,035 per ounce, largely driven by higher metal sales

on a by-product basis decreased 29% quarter-over-quarter to $1,035 per ounce, largely driven by higher metal sales Capital expenditures remained consistent quarter-over-quarter at less than $1 million

Free cash flow1 totaled $34 million compared to $2 million in the prior period, reflecting higher metal sales

Exploration

Exploration investment remained flat quarter-over-quarter

Throughout 2023, the focus will remain on geological modeling

Guidance

Full-year 2023 production is expected to be 85,000 - 95,000 gold ounces

CAS 1 in 2023 are expected to be $1,200 - $1,350 per gold ounce

in 2023 are expected to be $1,200 - $1,350 per gold ounce Capital expenditures are expected to be $1 - $4 million

Exploration

Coeur had up to 6 active rigs across all sites during the second quarter, for a total investment of approximately $5 million ($3 million expensed and $2 million capitalized), compared to roughly $7 million ($5 million expensed and $2 million capitalized) in the prior period. The Company expects full year 2023 exploration investment to be approximately $40 - $50 million ($30 - $35 million expensed and $10 - $15 million capitalized), with the focus on Kensington, Palmarejo and Silvertip. The Company has invested nearly $245 million in exploration over the last five years, which has resulted in significant additions to reserves and resources across the portfolio.

Exploration investment at the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia, Canada in the second quarter totaled approximately $(3) million, which reflects the filing for a $6 million refund for 2021 and 2022 Mining Exploration Tax Credits from the province of British Columbia. Excluding the refund, exploration investment at Silvertip totaled approximately $3 million.

During the second quarter, compilation, analysis, interpretation and modeling of all geological data continued at Silvertip. A new detailed geological model is being developed to support year-end resource calculations at the end of 2023. This work is already bearing fruit with new concepts and exploration targets emerging. Additionally, exploration drilling recommenced late in the second quarter with 1 rig drilling scout holes from underground. Up to 2 underground and 2 surface rigs are expected to be active on the property during the second half of the year. The program for the second half of the year aims to add new resources to the south of the existing resource and to perform scout drilling on some high-priority targets. The Company expects to invest $10 - $14 million in exploration in 2023 at Silvertip, of which roughly $6 - $8 million is underground development.

2023 Guidance

Coeur reiterated its 2023 production and cost guidance other than (i) updating production and costs at Kensington and (ii) modifying capital expenditures to reflect the updated estimate to complete the Rochester expansion.

2023 Production Guidance

Previous Updated Gold Silver Gold Silver (oz) (K oz) (oz) (K oz) Palmarejo 100,000 - 112,500 6,500 - 7,500 100,000 - 112,500 6,500 - 7,500 Rochester 35,000 - 50,000 3,500 - 4,500 35,000 - 50,000 3,500 - 4,500 Kensington 100,000 - 112,500 - 84,000 - 95,000 - Wharf 85,000 - 95,000 - 85,000 - 95,000 - Total 320,000 - 370,000 10,000 - 12,000 304,000 - 352,500 10,000 - 12,000

2023 Costs Applicable to Sales Guidance

Previous Updated Gold Silver Gold Silver ($/oz) ($/oz) ($/oz) ($/oz) Palmarejo (co-product) $900 - $1,050 $14.25 - $15.25 $900 - $1,050 $14.25 - $15.25 Rochester (co-product) - - - - Kensington $1,500 - $1,700 - $1,650 - $1,750 - Wharf (by-product) $1,200 - $1,350 - $1,200 - $1,350 -

The Company expects second half 2023 adjusted CAS1 at Rochester to be similar to actual first half 2023 adjusted CAS1 as Coeur completes and ramps up the expansion project.

2023 Capital, Exploration and G&A Guidance

Previous Updated ($M) ($M) Capital Expenditures, Sustaining $120 - $145 $148 - $168 Capital Expenditures, Development $200 - $235 $230 - $264 Exploration, Expensed $30 - $35 $30 - $35 Exploration, Capitalized $10 - $15 $10 - $15 General & Administrative Expenses $36 - $40 $36 - $40

Note: The Company's previous guidance figures assume estimated prices of $1,800/oz gold and $23.00/oz silver as well as CAD of 1.25 and MXN of 20.00. Guidance figures exclude the impact of any metal sales or foreign exchange hedges. The Company's updated guidance figures assume estimated prices of $1,900/oz gold and $23.00/oz silver as well as CAD of 1.25 and MXN of 20.00. Guidance figures exclude the impact of any metal sales or foreign exchange hedges.

Average Spot Prices

2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce $ 1,976 $ 1,890 $ 1,726 $ 1,729 $ 1,871 Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce $ 24.13 $ 22.55 $ 21.17 $ 19.23 $ 22.60 Average Zinc Spot Price Per Pound $ 1.15 $ 1.42 $ 1.36 $ 1.49 $ 1.77 Average Lead Spot Price Per Pound $ 0.96 $ 0.97 $ 0.95 $ 0.90 $ 0.99

Coeur Mining, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS In thousands, except share data CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,845 $ 61,464 Receivables 29,615 36,333 Inventory 64,523 61,831 Ore on leach pads 108,768 82,958 Equity securities 9,240 32,032 Prepaid expenses and other 20,194 25,814 289,185 300,432 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment and mining properties, net 1,553,733 1,389,755 Ore on leach pads 34,991 51,268 Restricted assets 8,851 9,028 Equity securities - 12,120 Receivables 20,888 22,023 Other 64,456 61,517 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,972,104 $ 1,846,143 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 143,146 $ 96,123 Accrued liabilities and other 110,386 92,863 Debt 21,110 24,578 Reclamation 5,796 5,796 280,438 219,360 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt 448,276 491,355 Reclamation 202,163 196,635 Deferred tax liabilities 19,262 14,459 Other long-term liabilities 33,203 35,318 702,904 737,767 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 600,000,000 shares, 350,166,722 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 295,697,624 at December 31, 2022 3,502 2,957 Additional paid-in capital 4,050,460 3,891,265 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9,347 12,343 Accumulated deficit (3,074,547 ) (3,017,549 ) 988,762 889,016 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,972,104 $ 1,846,143

Coeur Mining, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 In thousands, except share data Revenue $ 177,235 $ 204,123 $ 364,533 $ 392,527 COSTS AND EXPENSES Costs applicable to sales(1) 139,637 150,679 292,693 283,946 Amortization 19,595 27,965 42,303 54,398 General and administrative 9,789 9,287 21,872 19,559 Exploration 2,920 5,279 7,570 10,697 Pre-development, reclamation, and other 10,048 9,178 20,938 20,590 Total costs and expenses 181,989 202,388 385,376 389,190 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET Gain on debt extinguishment 2,961 - 2,961 - Fair value adjustments, net (3,922 ) (62,810 ) 6,639 (52,205 ) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (6,912 ) (5,170 ) (14,301 ) (9,738 ) Other, net (9,919 ) 313 (10,880 ) 2,050 Total other income (expense), net (17,792 ) (67,667 ) (15,581 ) (59,893 ) Income (loss) before income and mining taxes (22,546 ) (65,932 ) (36,424 ) (56,556 ) Income and mining tax (expense) benefit (9,866 ) (11,502 ) (20,574 ) (13,196 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (32,412 ) $ (77,434 ) $ (56,998 ) $ (69,752 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Change in fair value of derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedges 12,842 34,245 (86 ) 29,027 Reclassification adjustments for realized (gain) loss on cash flow hedges 1,224 (1,731 ) (2,910 ) (1,271 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 14,066 32,514 (2,996 ) 27,756 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (18,346 ) $ (44,920 ) $ (59,994 ) $ (41,996 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.26 ) Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.26 ) (1) Excludes amortization.

Coeur Mining, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 In thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (32,412 ) $ (77,434 ) $ (56,998 ) $ (69,752 ) Adjustments: Amortization 19,595 27,965 42,303 54,398 Accretion 4,073 3,529 8,066 6,992 Deferred taxes (1,043 ) 704 5,408 (7,558 ) Gain on debt extinguishment (2,961 ) - (2,961 ) - Fair value adjustments, net 3,922 62,810 (6,639 ) 49,066 Stock-based compensation 2,676 2,347 5,827 4,614 Loss on the disposition of assets 12,631 - 12,631 - Write-downs 1,627 9,219 14,740 16,814 Deferred revenue recognition (15,100 ) (241 ) (25,215 ) (556 ) Other 72 874 2,141 (466 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (913 ) (4,882 ) 2,137 4,218 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,260 3,523 3,764 3,014 Inventory and ore on leach pads (18,738 ) (11,263 ) (36,373 ) (28,935 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 61,708 5,493 35,563 (15,632 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 39,397 22,644 4,394 16,217 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (85,581 ) (73,156 ) (159,629 ) (142,658 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 8,228 630 8,228 16,001 Sale of investments 1,783 - 41,558 - Proceeds from notes receivable - - 5,000 - Other (64 ) (10 ) (108 ) (21 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (75,634 ) (72,536 ) (104,951 ) (126,678 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of common stock 13,013 (62 ) 111,442 98,335 Issuance of notes and bank borrowings, net of issuance costs 150,000 70,000 225,000 155,000 Payments on debt, finance leases, and associated costs (136,927 ) (19,037 ) (238,824 ) (122,304 ) Other (225 ) (160 ) (2,322 ) (3,563 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 25,861 50,741 95,296 127,468 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 253 (13 ) 652 259 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (10,123 ) 836 (4,609 ) 17,266 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 68,683 74,719 63,169 58,289 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 58,560 $ 75,555 $ 58,560 $ 75,555

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) LTM 2Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 Net income (loss) $ (65,353 ) $ (32,412 ) $ (24,586 ) $ 49,089 $ (57,444 ) $ (77,434 ) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 28,424 6,912 7,389 8,191 5,932 5,170 Income tax provision (benefit) 22,036 9,866 10,708 (421 ) 1,883 11,502 Amortization 99,531 19,595 22,708 28,077 29,151 27,965 EBITDA 84,638 3,961 16,219 84,936 (20,478 ) (32,797 ) Fair value adjustments, net 7,824 3,922 (10,561 ) 1,396 13,067 62,810 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 311 (627 ) 1,154 (123 ) (93 ) 507 Asset retirement obligation accretion 15,306 4,073 3,993 3,643 3,597 3,529 Inventory adjustments and write-downs 46,520 1,603 14,187 8,725 22,005 9,763 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities (49,346 ) 12,622 9 (62,064 ) 87 (621 ) RMC bankruptcy distribution (3,167 ) (1,516 ) - (1,651 ) - - Gain on debt extinguishment (2,961 ) (2,961 ) - - - - COVID-19 costs 526 21 56 155 294 318 Other adjustments 1,808 1,137 70 782 (181 ) (179 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,459 $ 22,235 $ 25,127 $ 35,799 $ 18,298 $ 43,330 Revenue $ 757,642 $ 177,235 $ 187,298 $ 210,116 $ 182,993 $ 204,123 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13 % 13 % 13 % 17 % 10 % 21 %

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 Net income (loss) $ (32,412 ) $ (24,586 ) $ 49,089 $ (57,444 ) $ (77,434 ) Fair value adjustments, net 3,922 (10,561 ) 1,396 13,067 62,810 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 154 1,991 458 (313 ) 513 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities 12,622 9 (62,064 ) 87 (621 ) RMC bankruptcy distribution (1,516 ) - (1,651 ) - - Gain on debt extinguishment (2,961 ) - - - - COVID-19 costs 21 56 155 294 318 Other adjustments 1,137 70 782 (181 ) (179 ) Tax effect of adjustments (1,120 ) (37 ) (5,616 ) (231 ) 1,488 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (20,153 ) $ (33,058 ) $ (17,451 ) $ (44,721 ) $ (13,105 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.05 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.05 )

Consolidated Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 Cash flow from operations $ 39,397 $ (35,003 ) $ 28,516 $ (19,117 ) $ 22,644 Capital expenditures 85,581 74,048 113,094 96,602 73,156 Free cash flow $ (46,184 ) $ (109,051 ) $ (84,578 ) $ (115,719 ) $ (50,512 )

Consolidated Operating Cash Flow Before Changes in Working Capital Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 39,397 $ (35,003 ) $ 28,516 $ (19,117 ) $ 22,644 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 913 (3,050 ) (353 ) 119 4,882 Prepaid expenses and other (4,260 ) 496 699 2,075 (3,523 ) Inventories 18,738 17,635 8,798 13,715 11,263 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (61,708 ) 26,145 (18,022 ) 1,880 (5,493 ) Operating cash flow before changes in working capital $ (6,920 ) $ 6,223 $ 19,638 $ (1,328 ) $ 29,773

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 54,608 $ 29,717 $ 43,950 $ 29,634 $ 1,021 $ 158,930 Amortization (8,017 ) (3,649 ) (4,801 ) (1,805 ) (1,021 ) (19,293 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 46,591 $ 26,068 $ 39,149 $ 27,829 $ - $ 139,637 Inventory Adjustments (209 ) (1,215 ) (239 ) 77 - (1,586 ) By-product credit - - (63 ) (1,922 ) - (1,985 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 46,382 $ 24,853 $ 38,847 $ 25,984 $ - $ 136,066 Metal Sales Gold ounces 22,207 6,493 13,273 25,117 - 67,090 Silver ounces 1,560,743 694,657 - 82,013 - 2,337,413 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 49 % 43 % 100 % 100 % Silver 51 % 57 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 1,023 $ 1,646 $ 2,927 $ 1,035 $ 1,464 Silver ($/oz) $ 15.16 $ 20.39 $ - $ 16.77 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 57,984 $ 48,083 $ 43,226 $ 24,953 $ 1,221 $ 175,467 Amortization (8,719 ) (5,218 ) (5,844 ) (1,409 ) (1,221 ) (22,411 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 49,265 $ 42,865 $ 37,382 $ 23,544 $ - $ 153,056 Inventory Adjustments (201 ) (13,474 ) (207 ) (38 ) - (13,920 ) By-product credit - - (74 ) (570 ) (644 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 49,064 $ 29,391 $ 37,101 $ 22,936 $ - $ 138,492 Metal Sales Gold ounces 25,970 8,349 20,902 15,645 - 70,866 Silver ounces 1,795,159 769,804 - 23,956 - 2,588,919 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 49 % 47 % 100 % 100 % Silver 51 % 53 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 926 $ 1,655 $ 1,775 $ 1,466 $ 1,381 Silver ($/oz) $ 13.94 $ 20.24 $ - $ 15.83 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 55,325 $ 50,211 $ 49,887 $ 30,716 $ 1,133 $ 187,272 Amortization (8,281 ) (6,034 ) (10,672 ) (1,748 ) (1,133 ) (27,868 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 47,044 $ 44,177 $ 39,215 $ 28,968 $ - $ 159,404 Inventory Adjustments 103 (8,429 ) (103 ) (106 ) - (8,535 ) By-product credit - - (59 ) (413 ) - (472 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 47,147 $ 35,748 $ 39,053 $ 28,449 $ - $ 150,397 Metal Sales Gold ounces 25,252 11,646 30,863 20,428 - 88,189 Silver ounces 1,490,444 974,810 - 17,387 - 2,482,641 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 55 % 52 % 100 % 100 % Silver 45 % 48 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 1,027 $ 1,596 $ 1,265 $ 1,393 $ 1,270 Silver ($/oz) $ 14.23 $ 17.60 $ - $ 15.57 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 51,271 $ 57,681 $ 50,658 $ 31,078 $ 1,260 $ 191,948 Amortization (8,027 ) (6,921 ) (10,369 ) (2,191 ) (1,260 ) (28,768 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 43,244 $ 50,760 $ 40,289 $ 28,887 $ - $ 163,180 Inventory Adjustments (445 ) (21,331 ) (28 ) (152 ) - (21,956 ) By-product credit - - (97 ) (153 ) - (250 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 42,799 $ 29,429 $ 40,164 $ 28,582 $ - $ 140,974 Metal Sales Gold ounces 24,378 8,725 27,609 21,070 - 81,782 Silver ounces 1,554,288 733,383 - 7,931 - 2,295,602 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 54 % 54 % 100 % 100 % Silver 46 % 46 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 948 $ 1,821 $ 1,455 $ 1,357 $ 1,318 Silver ($/oz) $ 12.67 $ 18.46 $ - $ 14.52 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 58,800 $ 42,914 $ 48,680 $ 26,600 $ 1,259 $ 178,253 Amortization (9,737 ) (4,961 ) (9,369 ) (2,248 ) (1,259 ) (27,574 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 49,063 $ 37,953 $ 39,311 $ 24,352 $ - $ 150,679 Inventory Adjustments 45 (9,490 ) (362 ) 147 - (9,660 ) By-product credit - - (233 ) (124 ) - (357 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 49,108 $ 28,463 $ 38,716 $ 24,375 $ - $ 140,662 Metal Sales Gold ounces 29,285 8,071 27,666 19,764 - 84,786 Silver ounces 1,854,695 682,677 - 5,828 - 2,543,200 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 51 % 50 % 100 % 100 % Silver 49 % 50 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 855 $ 1,763 $ 1,399 $ 1,233 $ 1,207 Silver ($/oz) $ 12.97 $ 20.85 $ - $ 15.09 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Updated 2023 Guidance In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Kensington Wharf Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 233,198 $ 183,769 $ 118,406 Amortization (37,547 ) (26,764 ) (6,319 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 195,651 $ 157,005 $ 112,087 By-product credit - - (3,878 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 195,651 $ 157,005 $ 108,209 Metal Sales Gold ounces 104,618 90,673 88,732 Silver ounces 6,784,929 163,607 Revenue Split Gold 50% 100% 100% Silver 50% Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $900 - $1,050 $1,650 - $1,750 $1,200 - $1,350 Silver ($/oz) $14.25 - $15.25 -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Previous 2023 Guidance In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Kensington Wharf Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 240,135 $ 198,827 $ 115,365 Amortization (39,570 ) (39,229 ) (5,803 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 200,565 $ 159,598 $ 109,562 By-product credit - - (759 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 200,565 $ 159,598 $ 108,803 Metal Sales Gold ounces 106,452 106,863 87,388 Silver ounces 6,802,113 - 32,346 Revenue Split Gold 51% 100% 100% Silver 49% Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $900 - $1,050 $1,500 - $1,700 $1,200 - $1,350 Silver ($/oz) $14.25 - $15.25

