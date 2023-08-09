Largo Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results,

Revenues of $53.1 million vs. revenues of $84.8 million Q2 2022; Revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold 1 of $9.42 vs. $11.69 per pound sold in Q2 2022, mainly driven by a sharp decrease in V 2 O 5 prices during the quarter, which was partially offset by an increase in the Company's high purity vanadium sales

Cash provided before working capital items of $3.8 million vs. $25.4 million in Q2 2022; Cash provided by operating activities of $18.1 million vs. $2.9 million in Q2 2022

Cash balance of $64.0 million, net working capital 2 surplus of $103.1 million and debt of $65.0 million exiting Q2 2023

Hot commissioning of Largo Clean Energy's ("LCE") 6.1 megawatt-hour ("MWh") Enel Green Power España ("EGPE") vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB") deployment remains ongoing, with provisional acceptance by EGPE expected in Q3 2023

The Company published its 2022 Sustainability Report entitled: "Building a low-carbon future together" highlighting the development and improvement of its ongoing sustainability programs

Q2 2023 results conference call: Thursday, August 10th at 1:00 p.m. ET

Vanadium Market Update4

The average benchmark price per lb of V 2 O 5 in Europe was $8.46 in Q2 2023, a 19% decrease from the average of $10.39 seen in Q1 2023 and a 24% decrease from the average of $11.08 seen in Q2 2022; The average benchmark price per kg of ferrovanadium in Europe was $33.47 in Q2 2023, a 15% decrease from the average of $39.46 seen in Q1 2023 and a 24% decrease from the average of $43.83 seen in Q2 2022

The average European benchmark V 2 O 5 price at June 30, 2023 was approximately $7.98 per lb, compared with approximately $10.13 per lb at March 31, 2023 and $9.15 per lb at June 30, 2022

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) today released financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company reported revenues of $53.1 million from vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") equivalent sales of 2,557 tonnes.

Daniel Tellechea, Interim CEO and Director of Largo, stated: "A sharp decrease in V 2 O 5 prices combined with lower sales in Q2 2023 impacted the Company's financial performance for the quarter. Higher production at the end of the second quarter is positively impacting in-transit inventory and should support higher availability and sales in the coming months. Our primary focus continues to be on delivering production and sales targets safely, optimizing our mine plan, as well as implementing additional cost reduction measures at both the mine site and at LCE to support profit margins going forward. The Company is beginning to see a reduction in key consumable costs at its mine site and has implemented a cost reduction plan at LCE."

He continued: "Chinese and European steel sector spot demand for vanadium was weaker in Q2 2023, however, strong demand from the aerospace industry offset this during the quarter. Importantly, recent estimates indicate that energy storage demand is expected to increase significantly in the future, driven primarily by new VRFB deployments to 2030, with a CAGR of 14%8."

Financial Results

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except for basic earnings (loss) per share and diluted earnings (loss) per share) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Revenues 53,110 84,804 110,531 127,492 Operating costs (43,029) (50,704) (88,960) (79,662) Direct mine and production costs (24,976) (23,905) (53,395) (41,465) Net income (loss) before tax (4,647) 22,409 (3,932) 23,223 Income tax recovery (expense) 295 (7,115) (38) (7,717) Deferred income tax (expense) recovery (1,614) 2,671 (3,203) 505 Net income (loss) (5,966) 17,965 (7,173) 16,011 Basic earnings (loss) per share (0.09) 0.28 (0.11) 0.25 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.09) 0.28 (0.11) 0.25 Cash provided before non-cash working capital items 3,841 25,400 11,991 31,151 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 18,057 2,902 23,010 (1,148) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,756) (15,679) 23,549 (15,294) Net cash used in investing activities (14,283) (11,383) (37,689) (15,651) Net change in cash 2,405 (25,516) 9,509 (30,912) As at June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash 63,980 54,471 Debt 65,000 40,000 Working capital2 103,147 115,171

Maracás Menchen Mine Operational and Sales Results

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Total Ore Mined (tonnes) 489,892 378,273 Ore Grade Mined - Effective Grade5 (%) 0.86 1.18 Total Mined - Dry Basis (tonnes) 3,671,842 2,503,696 Concentrate Produced (tonnes) 99,083 124,317 Grade of Concentrate (%) 3.34 3.28 Global Recovery6 (%) 81.0 81.8 V 2 O 5 Produced (Flake + Powder) (tonnes) 2,639 3,084 High purity V 2 O 5 equivalent produced (tonnes) 983 587 V 2 O 5 produced (equivalent pounds3) 5,817,992 6,799,048 V 2 O 5 Equivalent Sold (tonnes) 2,557 3,291 Produced V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes) 2,268 2,783 Purchased V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes) 289 508 Cash Operating Costs Excluding Royalties per pound ($/lb)1 5.18 4.23 Revenues per pound sold ($/lb)1 9.42 11.69

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights

The Company recognized revenues of $53.1 million from sales of 2,557 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent (Q2 2022 - 2,849 tonnes) in Q2 2023. This represents a 37% decrease in revenues over Q2 2022 ($84.8 million) mainly due to lower sales and vanadium prices for the quarter. Reconciliation of the Company's revenues per pound sold 1 and total quantities sold of each product are provided in the "Non-GAAP 7 Measures" section of this press release.

Cash operating costs excluding royalties 1 per pound sold were $5.18 per lb, compared with $4.23 for Q2 2022. The increase seen in Q2 2023 compared with Q2 2022 is largely due to the reasons noted above.

per pound sold were $5.18 per lb, compared with $4.23 for Q2 2022. The increase seen in Q2 2023 compared with Q2 2022 is largely due to the reasons noted above. Professional, consulting and management fees of $5.8 million decreased from Q2 2022 by 9%. The decrease was mainly due to lower expenses incurred in the mine properties segment in Q2 2023 over Q2 2022, which is primarily attributable to additional compensation costs incurred in Q2 2022.

Other general and administrative expenses of $3.3 million decreased from Q2 2022 by 35% (or $1.8 million), which is primarily attributable to the increase in legal provisions recognized in Q2 2022 in the mine properties segment.

Finance costs of $2.0 million in Q2 2023 increased by $1.7 million from Q2 2022, which is primarily attributable to interest on the increased debt level in Q2 2023 as compared with Q2 2022, as well as a write-down of vanadium assets of $0.2 million.

Exploration and evaluation costs of $1.3 million in Q2 2023 increased by $1.1 million from Q2 2022. This was driven by infill drilling and geological model work at the Maracás Menchen Mine and diamond drilling at Campo Alegre de Lourdes.

Following the completion of its short-term infill drilling program in the Campbell Pit, the resulting geological model update and the decision to prioritize operating flexibility in the near-term mine planning, the Company has decided to accelerate its pre-stripping mining rates. Accordingly, it has revised its guidance for capitalized waste stripping costs for 2023. Expenditures of $11.7 million were capitalized during the six months ended June 30, 2023, and the Company now plans to incur approximately $15.0 million in the remainder of 2023. The Company believes that increased operating flexibility at its open pit mine will, amongst other things, assist in preventing weather related disruptions at the mine.

Cash provided by operating activities continues to be impacted by expenditures at LCE, with a net loss of $5.3 million recognized in Q2 2023 (Q2 2022 - $5.4 million).

Additional Corporate Updates

Production: V 2 O 5 production in April, May and June 2023 was 676 tonnes, 945 tonnes and 1,018 tonnes, respectively, for a total of 2,639 tonnes of V 2 O 5 produced in Q2 2023. The Company completed its 2023 infill drilling campaign, which resulted in a further refinement of the Company's short-term mining model. The Company achieved a normalized production level in June following the completion of upgrades to the crushing circuit and an improvement in mining performance as compared with Q1 2023. These upgrades are expected to reduce operational maintenance costs and provide more flexibility in the blending of ores to stabilize V 2 O 5 production. In Q2 2023, the Company produced 983 V 2 O 5 equivalent tonnes of high purity products, including 706 tonnes of high purity V 2 O 5 and 277 tonnes of high purity vanadium trioxide ("V 2 O 3 "). This represented 37% of the Company's total quarterly production. The global recovery 6 achieved in Q2 2023 was 81.0%, a decrease of 1.0% from the 81.8% achieved in Q2 2022 and 2.4% lower than the 83.0% achieved in Q1 2023. The global recovery 6 in April, May and June 2023 was 81.3%, 80.4%, 81.3%, respectively. The total material moved in the mine in June was a record 1,349,405 tonnes of waste and 108,104 tonnes of ore (dry basis). In Q2 2023, 489,892 tonnes of ore were mined with an effective grade 5 of 0.86% of V 2 O 5 . The ore mined in Q2 2023 was 30% higher than in Q2 2022. The Company produced 99,083 tonnes of concentrate with an effective grade 5 of 3.34%. Subsequent to Q2 2023, production in July 2023 was 644 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent as a result of process restrictions following the accident in July at its chemical plant. However, the Company accumulated intermediate stocks of vanadium material that is expected to be processed in August, offsetting a portion of weaker July V 2 O 5 output.

Ilmenite Plant: Construction of the ilmenite concentration plant was completed in Q2 2023. Commissioning of this new facility has commenced and is expected to be completed in Q3 2023. A gradual ramp-up of ilmenite concentrate production will occur in Q4 2023.

Exploration: During Q2 2023, the Company completed approximately 5,000 metres of reverse circulation ("RC") infill drilling in the Campbell Pit and 3,500 metres of diamond drilling in the near mine deep drilling program. The Campbell Pit geological model was updated in Q2 2023 and delivered to the mine planning team. This model will continue to be updated quarterly and will assist with mine planning activities going forward.

Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. ("LPV"): LPV continued its acquisition of vanadium assets, with $1.5 million spent during Q2 2023. LPV has deployed over 90% of its capital and is focussed on marketing and strategic initiatives to establish its business model.

Q2 2023 Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 10th at 1:00 p.m. ET, to discuss its second quarter 2023 results and progress.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Details of the webcast and conference call are listed below:

A playback recording will be available on the Company's website for a period of 60-days following the conference call.

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURETM and VPURE+TM products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in the process of implementing a titanium dioxide pigment plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations in addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo's VCHARGE vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan. Producing some of the world's highest quality vanadium, Largo's strategic business plan is based on two pillars: 1.) vanadium production from its operations in Brazil and 2.) energy storage business in the U.S. to support a low carbon future through its clean energy division.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information, please visit www.largoinc.com.

Q2 2023 Net Income Reconciliation

Q2 2023 Total V 2 O 5 equivalent sold 000s lbs 5,637 A Tonnesi 2,557 Produced V 2 O 5 equivalent sold 000s lbs 5,000 B Tonnesi 2,268 Revenues per pound sold $/lb $ 9.42 C Cash operating costs per pound $/lb $ 5.67 D Conversion of tonnes to pounds, 1 tonne = 2,204.62 pounds or lbs.

Q2 2023 Revenues $ 53,110 A x C 2,557 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (Q2 2022 - 3,291 tonnes), with revenues per pound sold of $9.42 (Q2 2022 - $11.69) Cash operating costs (28,365) B x D Global recovery of 81.0% (Q2 2022 - 81.8%), impact of increased mining costs and cost increases for critical consumables Other operating costs Conversion costs (costs incurred in converting V 2 O 5 to FeV that are recognized on the sale of FeV) (2,220) Note 19 579 tonnes of FeV sold Product acquisition costs (costs incurred in purchasing products from 3rd parties that are recognized on the sale of those products) (3,753) Note 19 289 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent of purchased products sold, compared with 508 tonnes in Q2 2022 with a cost of $9,568 Distribution costs (2,525) Note 19 Depreciation (6,202) Note 19 Inventory write-down (683) Note 19

Attributable to purchased FeV and V 2 O 5 inventory Increase in legal provisions (230) See "other general and administrative expenses" section on page 5 Iron ore costs (220) Note 19 (15,833) Commercial & Corporate costs Professional, consulting and management fees (2,453) Note 15 (Sales & trading plus Corporate) Other general and administrative expenses (1,332) Share-based payments (413) (4,198) Largo Clean Energy (5,236) Note 15 (excluding finance costs and foreign exchange) 2023 guidance between $13,500 and $14,500 Largo Physical Vanadium (332) Note 15 (excluding finance costs and foreign exchange) Titanium project (174) Note 15 - "other" Foreign exchange loss (817) Finance costs (1,981) Interest income 480 Exploration and evaluation costs (1,301) Net income before tax (4,647) Income tax expense 295 Deferred income tax expense (1,614) Net income (loss) $ (5,966)

Note references in the table above refer to the note disclosures contained in the Q2 2023 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in its press release, which are described in the following section. Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, the Company's GAAP, and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Revenues Per Pound

The Company's press release refers to revenues per pound sold, V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold and FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold, which are non-GAAP financial measures that are used to provide investors with information about a key measure used by management to monitor performance of the Company.

These measures, along with cash operating costs, are considered to be key indicators of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its Maracás Menchen Mine and sales activities. These measures differ from measures determined in accordance with IFRS, and are not necessarily indicative of net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of revenues per pound sold, V2O5 revenues per pound of V2O5 sold and FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold to revenues and the revenue information presented in note 18 as per the Q2 2022 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Revenues - V 2 O 5 producedi $ 30,558 $ 45,976 $ 65,084 $ 67,790 V 2 O 5 sold - produced (000s lb) 3,083 4,385 6,881 7,079 V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold - produced ($/lb) $ 9.91 $ 10.48 $ 9.46 $ 9.58 Revenues - V 2 O 5 purchasedi $ 2,937 $ 1,143 $ 5,465 $ 1,529 V 2 O 5 sold - purchased (000s lb) 396 88 705 132 V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold - purchased ($/lb) $ 7.42 $ 12.99 $ 7.75 $ 11.58 Revenues - V 2 O 5 i $ 33,495 $ 47,119 $ 70,549 $ 69,319 V 2 O 5 sold (000s lb) 3,479 4,473 7,586 7,211 V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold ($/lb) $ 9.63 $ 10.53 $ 9.30 $ 9.61 Revenues - V 2 O 3 i $ 2,358 $ 47,119 $ 3,841 $ 69,319 V 2 O 3 sold (000s lb) 177 - 311 - V 2 O 3 revenues per pound of V 2 O 3 sold ($/lb) $ 13.32 $ - $ 12.35 $ - Revenues - FeV producedi $ 17,230 $ 22,883 $ 34,658 $ 41,911 FeV sold - produced (000s kg) 579 550 1,147 1,182 FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold - produced ($/kg) $ 29.76 $ 41.61 $ 30.22 $ 35.46 Revenues - FeV purchasedi $ 27 $ 14,802 $ 328 $ 16,262 FeV sold - purchased (000s kg) 1 317 11 357 FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold - purchased ($/kg) $ 27.00 $ 46.69 $ 29.82 $ 45.55 Revenues - FeVi $ 17,256 $ 37,685 $ 34,986 $ 58,173 FeV sold (000s kg) 580 867 1,158 1,539 FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold ($/kg) $ 29.75 $ 43.47 $ 30.21 $ 37.80 Revenuesi $ 53,110 $ 84,804 $ 110,531 $ 127,492 V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (000s lb) 5,637 7,255 11,918 12,176 Revenues per pound sold ($/lb) $ 9.42 $ 11.69 $ 9.27 $ 10.47

As per note 18 in the Company's Q2 2023 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Costs Excluding Royalties

The Company's press release refers to cash operating costs per pound and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound, which are non-GAAP ratios based on cash operating costs and cash operating costs excluding royalties, which are non-GAAP financial measures, in order to provide investors with information about a key measure used by management to monitor performance. This information is used to assess how well the Maracás Menchen Mine is performing compared to plan and prior periods, and also to assess its overall effectiveness and efficiency.

Cash operating costs includes mine site operating costs such as mining costs, plant and maintenance costs, sustainability costs, mine and plant administration costs, royalties and sales, general and administrative costs (all for the Mine properties segment), but excludes depreciation and amortization, share-based payments, foreign exchange gains or losses, commissions, reclamation, capital expenditures and exploration and evaluation costs. Operating costs not attributable to the Mine properties segment are also excluded, including conversion costs, product acquisition costs, distribution costs and inventory write-downs.

Cash operating costs excluding royalties is calculated as cash operating costs less royalties.

Cash operating costs per pound and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound are obtained by dividing cash operating costs and cash operating costs excluding royalties, respectively, by the pounds of vanadium equivalent sold that were produced by the Maracás Menchen Mine.

Cash operating costs, cash operating costs excluding royalties, cash operating costs per pound and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound, along with revenues, are considered to be key indicators of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its Maracás Menchen Mine. These measures differ from measures determined in accordance with IFRS, and are not necessarily indicative of net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating costs and cash operating costs excluding royalties, cash operating costs per pound and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound for the Maracás Menchen Mine to operating costs as per the Q2 2022 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Operating costsi $ 43,029 $ 50,704 $ 88,960 $ 79,662 Professional, consulting and management feesii 624 1,567 1,468 2,603 Other general and administrative expensesiii 315 209 624 476 Less: iron ore costsi (220) (222) (493) (437) Less: conversion costsi (2,220) (2,337) (4,138) (4,184) Less: product acquisition costsi (3,753) (9,568) (7,931) (11,118) Less: distribution costsi (2,525) (2,851) (3,972) (4,306) Less: inventory write-down (683) (2,285) (683) (2,285) Less: depreciation and amortization expense1 (6,202) (5,507) (13,453) (9,812) Cash operating costs 28,365 29,710 60,382 50,599 Less: royaltiesi (2,450) (3,742) (4,895) (5,768) Cash operating costs excluding royalties 25,915 25,968 55,487 44,831 Produced V 2 O 5 sold (000s lb) 5,000 6,135 10,741 10,882 Cash operating costs per pound ($/lb) $ 5.67 $ 4.84 $ 5.62 $ 4.65 Cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound ($/lb) $ 5.18 $ 4.23 $ 5.17 $ 4.12

As per note 19 in the Company's Q2 2023 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. As per the Mine properties segment in note 15 in the Company's Q2 2023 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. As per the Mine properties segment in note 15, less the increase in legal provisions of $0.2 million (Q2 2023) and $0.3 million (for the six months ended June 30, 2023) as noted in the "other general and administrative expenses" section on page 6 of the Company's Q2 2023 Management Discussion and Analysis.