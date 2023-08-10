TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Aug. 9, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions on August 8, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) WCE 2 WESCAN ENERGY CORP. Annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the year. 2023/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BUZZ CAPITAL INC. ("BUZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated August 27, 2019, and Buzz Capital Inc.'s (the "Company") news releases dated April 17, 2023 and August 8, 2023, effective at the opening, Friday, August 11, 2023, the securities of the Company will be reinstated to trading.

_______________________________________

Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. ("SHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 6, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on September 2, 2022, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, August 11, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

______________________________________

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. ("WAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an amendment to the Notice of Articles of the Company and a re-identification of securities of the Company ("Re-identification"), as approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on July 17, 2023.

Pursuant to the Re-identification, the common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") will be re-identified as subordinate voting shares ("Subordinate Voting Shares"). The rights and restrictions of the Common Shares will not be changed upon re-identification to Subordinate Voting Shares.

The full particulars of the Re-identification are set forth in the Company's amended and restated management information circular dated June 16, 2023, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, and the press release issued on July 18, 2023.

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Re-identification, the Company's shareholders who hold Common Shares will have their Common Shares re-identified as Subordinate Voting Shares. Accordingly, the Subordinate Voting Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening on August 11, 2023.

Capitalization: Unlimited Subordinate Voting Shares with no par value of which

26,812,853 Subordinate Voting Shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: nil

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: WAM (Unchanged)

CUSIP Number: 957598402 (NEW)

Delist:

In conjunction with the Re-identification, the Common Shares of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, August 10, 2023, the Common Shares of the Company will be delisted.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC")

[formerly Jinhua Capital Corporation ("JHC.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Jinhua Capital Corporation's (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated June 30, 2023. As a result, at the opening on Friday August 11, 2023, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The acquisition of an option (the "Option") to acquire up to a 100% interest in 54 mineral claims comprising the Pluto Property in Quebec, pursuant to an option agreement with Musk Metals Corp ("Musk"). The option may be exercised by the Company through payment of an aggregate of $236,648 in cash or shares at a price of $0.10 per share, or a combination thereof (at the Company's election) over an 18-month period, and incurring $750,000 in qualifying expenditures over a five-year period.

Musk also advanced $226,000 in cash to fund exploration work on the Pluto Property. The Company agreed to settle this amount through the issuance of 2,226,000 shares to Musk at a deemed price of $0.10 per share.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed on August 9, 2023.

GRADUATION FROM NEX, SYMBOL CHANGE

As a result of completing its Qualifying Transaction, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Friday, August 11, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening, Friday August 11, 2023, the trading symbol for the Company will change from JHC.H to JHC.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

CONSOLIDATION

Immediately prior to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, pursuant to directors' resolution passed on July 26, 2023, the Company consolidated its capital on a (2) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on August 11, 2023, the shares of Jinhua Capital Corporation will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis.

PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,033,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Warrants: 5,033,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,033,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 41 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA



The Company issued a news release on August 9, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Post-transaction

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,317,059 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 229,500 shares remain escrowed pursuant to a pre-existing escrow agreement

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Symbol: JHC (same but with .H removed)

CUSIP Number: 47759W301 (new)

The Company is classified as a gold and silver ore mining company (NAICS #212220).

RESUME TRADING

Effective at the opening on Friday, August 11, 2023, the common shares of the Company will resume trading.

Company Contact: Negar Adam

Company Address: Suite 2905 - 700 West Georgia St.

Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C6

Company Phone Number: 604) 646-6906

Company Email Address: negar@cococapital.ca

________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Unsecured Loan Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 17, 2023, among the Company, its subsidiary, Graphite One (Alaska) Inc., and arm's length party (the "Lender"), whereby the Company will obtain up to US$5,000,000 principal amount loan (the "Loan"), which bears interest at 12% per annum and matures on July 17, 2024 (the "Maturity Date").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Lender was also granted an option to purchase a net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR") interest in 0.25% increments, up to a maximum of 1%, burdening on certain claims for each US$1,250,000 increment advanced to the Company. The Lender may exercise this option at any time on or before the Maturity Date. In the event Lender exercises the option, the outstanding balance shall be reduced by one increment of US$1,250,000 and associated interest for each 0.25% NSR interest purchased by Lender, beginning with the most recent advance under the Loan.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 19, 2023.

________________________________________

GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC. ("GUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,664,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 10, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 10, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,964,000 shares with 5,964,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 13, 2021.

________________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,378,500 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $53,785 at a deemed price of $0.01 per share.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $53,785 $0.01 5,378,500

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 21, 2023.

________________________________________

JADE LEADER CORP. ("JADE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated August 27, 2021, the Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction of the exercise price of the following warrants, as announced on July 26, 2023:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants to extend: 2,610,150

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 12, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 12, 2025

# of Warrants eligible to be repriced 2,471,165*

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.06, subject to accelerated expiry. The Company has added an accelerated clause to the warrants providing that the term of the warrants will be reduced to 30 days (the "Reduced Term") in the event the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $0.06 by 25% or more for ten consecutive trading dates (the "Premium Trading Days"). The Reduced Term would commence on the third business day after the tenth Premium Trading Day.

*Only 10% of the placement held by insiders is being repriced.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,220,300 common shares, with 2,610,150 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 27, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 26, 2023.

________________________________________

METAL ENERGY CORP. ("MERG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing, documentation pertaining to the mining property acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on July 8, 2023 between Metal Energy Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") for the acquisition of 9 mining claims totaling 189 hectares (the "Property") located in the Thunder Bay-Nipigon area in Ontario, adjacent to the Company's recently acquired SourceRock property. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by issuing 1,800,000 common shares and make a cash payment of $10,000 on closing of the transaction. Upon completion of the Agreement, the Vendors will retain a 2.0% gross value royalty on the Property, of which 1.0% may be purchased by the Company for a cash payment of $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 17, 2023 and August 9, 2023.

________________________________________

MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. ("MUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 11, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,000,000 Units, 2,383,850 National Flow Through Units and 11,500,715 Quebec Flow Through Unis.

Purchase Price: $0.06 per Unit, $0.065 per National Flow Through Unit, and $0.07 per Quebec Flow Through Unit.

Warrants: 11,442,283 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,442,283 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 7,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 2,000,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $57,005 N/A 636,994 Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 24 months from the date of issuance expiring on July 26, 2025.

The Company issued a news release on July 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NG Energy International Corp. ("GASX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of an option to acquire 25% working interest in the VMM39 Block located in the Middle Magdalena Basin in Colombia; and the option to further increase its working interest in the VMM39 Block to 50% by participating in the construction of a second well in the VMM39 Block.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $5,500,000 USD 6,592,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.80 per Common Share N/A



For further details, please refer to the Company's new releases dated August 1, 2023 and August 9, 2023.

________________________________________

Taranis Resources Inc. ("TRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,049,923 shares to settle outstanding debt for $178,487.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $178,487.00 $0.17 1,049,923 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 28, 2023:

Convertible Debenture 1,000 Units for an aggregate of US$1,000,000 (approximately CDN$1,322,500) in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures. Each Unit consisted of a US$1,000 unsecured convertible debenture (convertible into 5,290 common shares) and 5,290 detachable warrants.

Conversion Price: Convertible into 5,290,000 common shares at CDN$0.25 per share

Maturity Date: August 3, 2025.

Interest rate: 5% per annum, paid semi-annually.

Detachable Warrants: 5,290,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,290,000 shares

Detachable Warrant Price: CDN$0.25 exercisable for a period of two years.

Warrant Acceleration Provision: The Company has the option to accelerate the expiration date if the 10-day volume-weighted average share price of the Common Shares on the TSXV exceeds CDN$0.75, subject to a minimum notice period of 30 days.

Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 400 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on August 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

