Lake Resources NL: Presentation XII International Conference on Lithium

Sydney, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces that company executives will present at The XII International Seminar on Lithium in the South American Region (Seminario Internacional de Litio en la region de Sudamerica).In addition to sponsoring this important industry event, Lake executives will present to attendees on August 10, at 15:50 p.m. ART (GMT-3), providing details on the company's flagship Kachi Project, including the recent operational update on the new phased approach to delivering maximum plant capacity of 50,000 tpa (refer to ASX announcement on June 19, 2023) as well as the innovative, sustainable DLE process that will be used to produce high purity lithium carbonate.Held this year in Salta, Argentina, the annual event is hosted by Panorama Minero and brings together over 800 participants from major mining companies, suppliers, technology manufacturers, local and international institutions, and authorities across the lithium value chain.The agenda for this year's conference covers:- Global economic situation and geopolitical analysis 2023-2030- Panorama of the region and the main producers- Analysis of the pre-election political-economic situation in Argentina- Global lithium market: review of prices and expectations of supply and demand- Status of the lithium industry in Australia, Chile, China and the United States- Electric vehicle industry news- Critical Minerals and Battery Production Considerations- Use of water and technologies linked to the preservation of the environment- Lithium, environment and decarbonizationLake will be represented at the conference by Country Manager, Amalia Saenz, Hydrogeology Manager, Christian Vega, and Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy and Risk, Scott Munro.*To view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/10518AW6





About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.



This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.





Source:

Lake Resources NL





Contact:

Nigel Kassulke at Teneo M: +61-407-904-874 E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com Global: Karen Greene SVP, Investor Relations karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au Australia: Anthony Fensom Republic PR +61 (0) 407 112 623 anthony@republicpr.com.au