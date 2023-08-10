Arbor Metals Encouraged by Albemarle's Investment in St. James Lithium Camp

Vancouver, August 9, 2023 - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV:ABR) (FWB:432) is encouraged by Albemarle Corp.'s (NYSE: ALB) recent investment of $109 million in the St. James Lithium Camp. As the world's leading lithium producer, Albemarle's significant commitment serves as a powerful endorsement of the region's potential to emerge as a key source of lithium for the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry.

Albemarle's strategic investment into the St. James Lithium Camp demonstrates a high level of confidence in the vast lithium resources present in the region. This sizable injection of capital affirms the camp's ability to play a significant role in fulfilling the ever-increasing demand for lithium, a critical component in the production of batteries for electric vehicles.

Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor, commented, "We are encouraged by Albemarle's substantial investment in the St. James Lithium Camp, which further validates our belief in the camp's potential. The St. James region is swiftly gaining recognition as a prominent lithium district, and Albemarle's commitment underscores the importance of the lithium resources in the area."

Ferguson further added, "Arbor's Jarnet Lithium project is situated within the St. James Lithium Camp, and we share Albemarle's conviction in the substantial opportunity that this region presents. The recent investment only bolsters our determination to unlock the full potential of the project."

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet lithium project, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 47 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Jarnet project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.



