Frontier Lithium Provides Additional Drilling Results Indcicating Bolt Pegmatite Is Up To 75m Wide

SUDBURY, Aug. 10, 2023 - Frontier Lithium Inc., Ontario's leading lithium developer, is pleased to announce drilling results on 4 additional holes drilled on the Bolt pegmatite Until this year, the Bolt pegmatite had only been mapped and channeled on surface exposures and is located between the Spark and PAK spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project. Several condemnation holes were also drilled in preparation for an upcoming definitive feasibility study on the PAK Lithium Project.

Highlights

The Company completed 3.806m in 15 drill holes delineating Bolt.

DDH PL-111-23 and PL-112-23 indicate that the Bolt pegmatite has a horizontal width of up to 75m wide

DDH PL-111-23 intersected 109.5m of pegmatite averaging 0.96% Li 2 O.

O. Including 29.0m from 148.0 to 177.0m averaging 1.14% Li 2 O

O

Including 34.2m from 192.0 to 1226.2m averaging 1.17% Li 2 O

O DDH PL-112-23 intersected 90.1m of pegmatite averaging 0.72% Li 2 O.

O. Including 26.6m from 176.3 to 202.9m averaging 1.51% Li 2 O

"The latest results suggest that the Bolt pegmatite is wider than what we initially suspected," states Garth Drever, VP Exploration. "Bolt appears to have a large central zone that breaks up along strike into a series of dykes of variable thickness."

Figure 1 is a location map showing the project area including Frontier's land tenure and location of the three lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites can be found here.

Figure 2 is a plan-view map showing the PAK-Bolt area. It highlights locations of the 2023 Phase XIII drilling and includes a smaller map inset showing the Bolt outcrop exposures. This inset presents drillhole traces displaying major lithological features and assay results. The condemnation holes completed are also included on Figure 2 showing the geology along the traces.

Surficial detailed mapping at Bolt is currently underway and includes channel sampling. Access in the area is hindered by underbush and deciduous regrowth in the overburden regions of the pegmatite and mafic exposures. Initial results are encouraging extending the surficial pegmatite outcroppings southwest above drillhole intersections (note that the 2023 mapping is preliminary and shown on the inset map in Figure 2).

As previously reported, there may be continuity between the Bolt pegmatite and the Spark deposit located 200m to the NW, but that continuity is undetermined and will require additional drilling. Bolt mineralization currently extends to within 100m of the Spark pitshell. The pegmatite appears to be cutoff along strike to the southeast but remains open at depth. Pegmatitic intersections in DDH PL-111-23 and PL-112-23 with horizontal widths of 75 and 60m respectively, are encouraging and correspond to the recent surficial mapping.

A series of widely spaced single condemnation holes were drilled mainly in areas of planned infrastructure, including the region between PAK and Bolt, to confirm the absence of mineralized pegmatites near surface.

The drill program encompassed three drillholes at Spark, drilled in late March and concluded in July, with a fourth drill hole spanning 550 meters. The primary focus of these endeavors was to explore the western extension of the Spark pegmatite. Spodumene-bearing pegmatite was intersected in all holes. The Phase XIII drilling is now complete for the year as assays results continue to come in.

Table 1 details the drill holes with mineralized intersections at Bolt while Table 2 summarizes all drill holes completed to date in 2023 on the PAK Lithium Project.

DDH PL-109-23 Collared 58m SE of PL-103-23, the hole was stepped out down strike to intersect the pegmatite mapped on

surface. The main pegmatite zone was split by a 69m wide metasediment and mafic raft Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit

Pegmatite zone 66.3 75.3 9.1 0.56 0.008 74 116 71 0.28 Pegmatite + Aplite

including 66.3 70.0 3.8 1.10 0.011 65 142 66 0.38 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 138.7 147.7 9.0 1.36 0.028 111 63 46 0.20 Aplite



























Table 1: Summary of Drill Hole Intersections





DDH PL-110-23 Collared 95m SE of PL-109-23, the hole was stepped out down strike to intersect the pegmatite mapped on

surface. The main pegmatite zone was split by a 37m wide mafic volcanic raft Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit

Pegmatite zone 80.2 120.5 40.4 0.53 0.005 61 86 56 0.16 Aplite



including 80.2 86.5 6.3 1.00 0.006 81 63 33 0.15 Aplite



including 110.5 114.9 4.3 1.43 0.005 76 110 70 0.17 Aplite

Li-Enriched 158.0 164.5 6.4 1.23 0.014 98 59 49 0.21 Aplite w/ mafics

DDH PL-111- 23 Collared 95m SE of PL-110-23, the hole was stepped out down strike to intersect the pegmatite mapped on

surface. The main pegmatite zone intersected has a true width of approximately 75m with localized

elevated mineralization Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit

Aplite Zone 120.3 226.2 105.9 0.96 0.008 55 70 59 0.19 Aplite



including 121.6 126.3 4.8 1.88 0.004 51 62 54 0.22 Aplite



including 148.0 177.0 29.0 1.14 0.006 51 75 59 0.20 Aplite



including 182.9 187.5 4.6 1.98 0.004 43 66 46 0.18 Aplite



including 192.0 226.2 34.2 1.17 0.013 62 58 50 0.18 Aplite



DDH PL-112-23 Collared 75m SE of PL-111-23, the hole was stepped out down strike to intersect the pegmatite zone

intersected in PL-111. The main pegmatite zone intersected has a true width of approximately 60m with

localized elevated mineralization Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit

Aplite Zone 115.9 206.0 90.1 0.72 0.008 56 87 69 0.24 Aplite



Including 176.3 202.9 26.6 1.51 0.010 64 67 52 0.21 Aplite





























Table 2: Summary of 2023 Drilling at PAK, Bolt and Spark

DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orient Metres Drilled Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Spark - Phase XIII PL-100-23 2023-03-24 2023-03-26 472,612 5,829,280 327.0 345 -60 0 174.1 PL-101-23 2023-03-26 2023-03-28 472,567 5,829,280 329.0 346 -60 0 181.5 PL-102-23 2023-03-28 2023-03-30 472,512 5,829,260 329.0 347 -63 0 174.0 PL-133-23 2023-07-05 2023-07-14 472,443 5,829,345 327.0 346 -64 0 550.5 Total 1,080.1 Bolt - Phase XIII PL-103-23 2023-03-31 2023-04-02 473,126 5,829,159 344.0 41 -43 0 203.5 PL-104-23 2023-04-02 2023-04-03 473,096 5,829,215 340.0 45 -45 0 163.5 PL-105-23 2023-04-03 2023-04-04 473,101 5,829,230 340.0 45 45 0 135.0 PL-106-23 2023-04-04 2023-04-07 473,101 5,829,234 340.0 354 -44 0 360.0 PL-107-23 2023-04-08 2023-04-15 473,094 5,829,225 340.0 260 -43 0 282.0 PL-108-23 2023-04-11 2023-04-13 473,095 5,829,228 340.0 300 -45 0 246.0 PL-109-23 2023-04-16 2023-04-17 473,153 5,829,108 344.0 45 -45 0 213.0 PL-110-23 2023-04-18 2023-04-19 473,204 5,829,033 351.0 48 -45 0 211.5 PL-111-23 2023-04-20 2023-04-23 473,221 5,828,937 353.0 45 -45 0 330.0 PL-112-23 2023-04-23 2023-04-25 473,284 5,828,901 357.1 45 -46 0 248.0 PL-113-23 2023-04-25 2023-04-28 473,308 5,828,840 360.0 50 -45 0 270.0 PL-114-23 2023-04-28 2023-05-02 473,390 5,828,822 367.0 44 -46 0 320.0 PL-115-23 2023-05-02 2023-05-04 473,447 5,828,750 369.0 44 -45 0 255.0 PL-117-23 2023-05-08 2023-05-11 473,487 5,828,685 371.0 46 -44 0 250.4 PL-122-23 2023-05-26 2023-05-30 473,202 5,828,869 356.0 43 -49 0 317.7 Total 3,805.6 Condemnation - Phase XIII PL-116-23 2023-05-04 2023-05-08 473,432 5,828,791 368.0 205 -45 0 336.0 PL-118-23 2023-05-12 2023-05-15 473,510 5,828,563 372.0 219 -44 0 345.0 PL-119-23 2023-05-15 2023-05-18 473,571 5,828,481 371.0 45 -44 0 300.0 PL-120-23 2023-05-19 2023-05-23 473,594 5,828,428 369.0 211 -44 0 343.5 PL-121-23 2023-05-23 2023-05-26 473,202 5,828,869 356.0 223 -46 0 255.0 PL-123-23 2023-05-29 2023-05-31 474,210 5,828,281 325.0 210 -45 0 36.0 PL-124-23 2023-06-03 2023-06-05 474,095 5,828,433 334.0 214 -44 0 234.5 PL-124B-23 2023-06-01 2023-06-02 474,052 5,828,388 325.0 215 -45 0 36.4 PL-125-23 2023-06-06 2023-06-10 473,953 5,828,555 332.0 222 -45 0 331.5 PL-126-23 2023-06-10 2023-06-14 474,025 5,828,624 331.0 28 -44 0 345.0 PL-127-23 2023-06-14 2023-06-19 474,265 5,828,359 336.0 232 -46 0 400.0 PL-128-23 2023-06-19 2023-06-22 474,394 5,828,453 336.0 32 -44 0 304.5 PL-129-23 2023-06-22 2023-06-25 474,487 5,828,405 335.0 31 -45 0 336.0 PL-130-23 2023-06-25 2023-06-29 474,628 5,828,341 332.0 42 -45 0 321.3 PL-131-23 2023-06-29 2023-07-01 474,172 5,828,043 329.0 40 -45 0 201.0 PL-132-23 2023-07-02 2023-07-05 474,857 5,828,251 328.0 32 -44 0 319.5 Total 4,445.2 PAK - Geotechnical Phase XIII PL-GDH-13-23 2023-02-07 2023-02-12 474,417 5,827,788 318.0 34 -47 0 352.5 PL-GDH-14-23 2023-02-12 2023-02-13 474,283 5,828,051 319.0 121 -47 0 102.0 PL-GDH-15-23 2023-02-13 2023-02-16 474,796 5,828,023 323.0 249 -47 0 266.1 PL-GDH-16-23 2023-02-17 2023-03-23 474,586 5,828,129 324.0 191 -47 0 99.0 PL-GDH-17-23 2023-02-18 2023-02-23 474,384 5,827,860 321.0 55 -69 0 201.0 PL-GDH-18-23 2023-03-03 2023-03-05 474,701 5,827,894 317.0 17 -69 0 120.0 PL-GDH-19-23 2023-03-06 2023-03-11 474,668 5,827,787 316.0 340 -70 0 201.0 PL-GDH-20-23 2023-02-23 2023-02-28 474,826 5,827,883 320.0 290 -70 0 201.0 PL-GDH-21-23 2023-02-28 2023-03-03 474,763 5,828,096 325.0 213 -71 0 97.5 PL-GDH-22-23 2023-03-16 2023-03-21 474,437 5,827,982 325.0 34 -69 0 201.0 PL-GDH-23-23 2023-03-12 2023-03-15 474,741 5,828,050 319.0 39 -69 0 192.0 Total 2,033.1 Grand Total 11,364.0

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged, and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one-half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by float plane and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Thunder Bay for sample preparation and to Mississauga, Ontario for processing and quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium (TSX-V: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) is a preproduction business with an objective to become an integrated strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's sole project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK lithium project contains North America's highest-grade lithium resource and is the second largest in North America by size. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene- bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2023 Pre-Feasibility Study "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report PFS PAK Lithium Project" by BBA E&C Inc., delivered a 24- year project life, delivering a post-tax NPV(8) of US$1.74 billion and IRR of 24.1% as per the press release disseminated on May 31, 2023, and was filed on Sedar.com.

