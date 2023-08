Vulcan Minerals Inc.  Atlas Salt names Richard LaBelle new CEO

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Aug. 11, 2023 -- Vulcan Minerals Inc. ("the Company" - "Vulcan" TSX-V: VUL), is pleased to announce that Atlas Salt Inc., an affiliated company, has appointed Mr. Richard LaBelle as its new CEO and Director. Mr. LaBelle has an impressive track record of successful management with 40 years mining experience including 27 years at the executive level.



Patrick Laracy has resigned as CEO of Atlas after leading a successful search for a new CEO to take Atlas through the next stage of its development. He will remain as Chairman of Atlas with executive functions to ensure a seamless transition for Mr. LaBelle and his team.

Patrick Laracy commented, "It is extremely satisfying to have a high caliber developer and deal maker like Rick take the reins as CEO of Atlas. Rick will put a team together quickly with the objective of extracting full shareholder value for the Great Atlantic salt project. Vulcan discovered the Great Atlantic deposit and had the vision and fortitude to pursue its delineation and development through the creation of Atlas Salt. This journey now enters the project execution stage."

The full news release by Atlas announcing the appointment can be found here https://atlassalt.com/atlas-appoints-rick-labelle-as-new-ceo/

About Vulcan

Vulcan Minerals is a precious and base metals exploration company based in St. John's NL, with strategic land positions in multiple active Newfoundland gold exploration and development belts. The Company has leveraged its exploration exposure in most of this land position through equity ownership of other explorers obtained by way of option and royalty agreements. It also holds approximately 30.5% of the outstanding shares in Atlas Salt (TSXV: SALT). Atlas Salt is finalizing a feasibility analysis on its Great Atlantic salt deposit in western Newfoundland strategically located in the robust road de-icing market of eastern North America.

